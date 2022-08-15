Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
WIS-TV
The GRAND closes temporarily after fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The GRAND will be temporarily closed after a fire in the building, according to a statement released Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured and the fire occurred after hours. “We are incredibly grateful for the brave and wonderful first responders, who worked tirelessly to save...
Irmo leaders proposing railcar beautification project
IRMO, S.C. — A new beautification project in Irmo is up for discussion at Tuesday's town council meeting. The group proposing it, called the Irmo Future Growth Corporation, wants your input. The location is at the busy intersection of Royal Tower Drive and Broad River Road. The group, consisting...
WIS-TV
Senior care company opens new location in Lexington, adds jobs to community
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new home care company location is opening in Lexington and aims to bring new jobs to the area. Senior Helpers announced the opening of a new office in Lexington. The business franchise provides senior citizens and their families specialized caregiver support for patients with Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: ColaJazz extends open invitation to its members party and fifth annual ColaJazz Fest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The ColaJazz Foundation offers so many resources to the community from performances to education and even community outreach. Owner Mark Rapp shares details about their inaugural member’s party that will not only be accessible to members but to the public as well and is free.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Former deputy will not face criminal prosecution after viral video. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. Watch WIS...
The Post and Courier
Columbia reconsiders government headquarters plan, weighs downtown office tower sale
COLUMBIA — Less than two years after purchasing a downtown office tower with the aim of converting it into the new municipal headquarters, Columbia city officials are weighing whether to continue with plans for the property or put it back on the real estate market. When the city of...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting and grand opening of Midlands Middle College
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow will be a big day for Midlands Middle College as the high school holds a ribbon cutting and grand opening to celebrate moving into a renovated building at Midlands Technical College. Dr, Laurie Lee is the principal of Midlands Middle College. Dr. Ron Rhames is...
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area
LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Game Day Nutrition, bringing nutrition and flavor to the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a flavorful drink without the guilt, Game Day Nutrition in Five Points has you covered. They offer a variety of protein drinks and teas to get you pumped up for a workout, calm you down after a long day, clear your mind and help you focus on whatever else the day throws your way. Check out their social media here and here.
WIS-TV
Columbia Parks and Recreation team up with Firefly Toys and Games for Game Day in the Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Parks and Recreation Collaborate for Community Game Day in the Park Saturday, August 20th at Drew Wellness Center. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be yard and table games, a big raffle, face painting food and drink vendors and...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday - Firmer arms with Boss Tribe Fitness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Be Well Wednesday and today we celebrated with another gym. Boss Tribe Fitness is a woman owned business owned by Carolyn Williams. Boss Tribe fitness offers classes, memberships and meal plans that can all be found on their website. For this workout segment, we...
Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week
Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Broad River Road stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 east near exit 101A (US-76 and 176 Westbound - Broad River Road West - Irmo) stalled traffic Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m., according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported by the SC Highway Patrol. Notice a spelling or...
WIS-TV
Pet Supplies Plus to invest $53 million in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multi million dollar investment is bringing hundreds of jobs to Orangeburg County. Pet Supplies Plus announced Tuesday a $53 million investment in establishing a new distribution center. The company estimates this will bring 275 new jobs to the area. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said...
WIS-TV
Programming Notice: WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW expanding to full hour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is expanding our 10 p.m. newscast in September!. WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW is expanding to a full hour broadcast. Currently the broadcast runs from 10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The full hour expansion takes over the syndication period of the CBS program ‘Mom.’
WTGS
Looking for answers: Midlands mother battles landlord over roaches, no electricity or AC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Tameka Crosdale and her family have been renting a home on Longwood Road in Columbia since October of last year. Crosdale tells WACH FOX News shortly after she moved in , she began to notice dozens of roaches throughout the house. I’m sorry but I...
thenewirmonews.com
District Five KickOff for 2022-2023
Lexington Richland School District Five held a ‘Kickoff Event’ on Friday, August 12 at Irmo High School where they invited all employees of District Five to attend. The rally included teachers, staff, bus drivers and everyone associated with the district. The gymnasium of Irmo High School was packed to the rafters as each school was represented and speakers made special presentations.
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area students return to school facing more safety measures, fewer teachers
COLUMBIA — School districts across the Columbia area are working to beef up safety and security and address increasing teacher vacancies as they start the 2022-2023 academic year. Lexington-Richland School District Five has added metal detectors, door sensors and school resource officers for the school year, which began Aug....
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray home offers space to spare with 7 bedrooms, 9 baths for $2.5M sale price
COLUMBIA — In the market for a little place to stay at Lake Murray? This one has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and more than 8,300 square feet inside. The Chapin estate might not be the largest sold on the lake in recent years, but its combination of land, amenities and space to host guests make it exceptional, said Karen Yip of Yip Premier Real Estate.
