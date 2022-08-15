ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

The GRAND closes temporarily after fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The GRAND will be temporarily closed after a fire in the building, according to a statement released Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured and the fire occurred after hours. “We are incredibly grateful for the brave and wonderful first responders, who worked tirelessly to save...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Irmo leaders proposing railcar beautification project

IRMO, S.C. — A new beautification project in Irmo is up for discussion at Tuesday's town council meeting. The group proposing it, called the Irmo Future Growth Corporation, wants your input. The location is at the busy intersection of Royal Tower Drive and Broad River Road. The group, consisting...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Senior care company opens new location in Lexington, adds jobs to community

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new home care company location is opening in Lexington and aims to bring new jobs to the area. Senior Helpers announced the opening of a new office in Lexington. The business franchise provides senior citizens and their families specialized caregiver support for patients with Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Former deputy will not face criminal prosecution after viral video. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. Watch WIS...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area

LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
LUGOFF, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Game Day Nutrition, bringing nutrition and flavor to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a flavorful drink without the guilt, Game Day Nutrition in Five Points has you covered. They offer a variety of protein drinks and teas to get you pumped up for a workout, calm you down after a long day, clear your mind and help you focus on whatever else the day throws your way. Check out their social media here and here.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
CAMDEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week

Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Pet Supplies Plus to invest $53 million in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multi million dollar investment is bringing hundreds of jobs to Orangeburg County. Pet Supplies Plus announced Tuesday a $53 million investment in establishing a new distribution center. The company estimates this will bring 275 new jobs to the area. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five KickOff for 2022-2023

Lexington Richland School District Five held a ‘Kickoff Event’ on Friday, August 12 at Irmo High School where they invited all employees of District Five to attend. The rally included teachers, staff, bus drivers and everyone associated with the district. The gymnasium of Irmo High School was packed to the rafters as each school was represented and speakers made special presentations.
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray home offers space to spare with 7 bedrooms, 9 baths for $2.5M sale price

COLUMBIA — In the market for a little place to stay at Lake Murray? This one has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and more than 8,300 square feet inside. The Chapin estate might not be the largest sold on the lake in recent years, but its combination of land, amenities and space to host guests make it exceptional, said Karen Yip of Yip Premier Real Estate.
CHAPIN, SC

