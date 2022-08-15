ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Bogue leaders receive update on potential town park property

BOGUE — Town Clerk Shawne Southard updated Bogue Council members Aug. 15 on efforts to acquire land for the town’s first park. The town was approved in February to receive a $263,000 N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) matching grant to purchase land for a town park.
BOGUE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Vendor expo to highlight female-led businesses

— The For ME (Minority Entrepreneur) Networking Group, in partnership with Carteret Community College’s Small Business Center, will host a Women in Business Vendor Expo on the college campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. The event will highlight female-led businesses in Carteret County. The community...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Carteret County, NC
Government
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
Morehead City, NC
Government
wcti12.com

Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County commissioners rezone four properties

BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved four rezoning requests, all with no significant discussion or debate. The board’s regular monthly session was in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square. The votes followed public hearings during which no one raised objections. The first...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Carteret Community Theatre looking to rebuild after Hurricane Florence

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret Community Theatre is looking to remodel and bring the performing arts back into the area. Board members say they were hit with a double whammy, with Florence destroying their theater and then COVID-19 destroying their performance opportunities. In the meantime, they’ve been able to have shows at other […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Advisors ready to do work: Some are skeptical of appearance commission

Town commissioners might not get the advice they planned on, but the Swansboro Planning Board and Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission were happy to share their thoughts on establishing an appearance commission. Several points were made as a result of the joint meeting of the planning board and historic commission. One...
SWANSBORO, NC
Person
Jeff West
carolinacoastonline.com

Annette Ulmes, 96; no service

Annette Visocky Ulmes, 96, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Annette was born on November 18, 1925, in Plainfield, New Jersey, to the late Paul and Anna Visocky. She will be laid to rest at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 15, 16 & 17

Grace Littleton, 91, of Beaufort passed away on Wednesday August 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Thomas Burns, South River. Thomas Burns, 32, of South River, passed...
BEAUFORT, NC
newbernnow.com

Records Reveal New Bern’s Mayor is Connected to Land Developer

“If any vote has a direct substantial financial impact on a member, you will not be able to vote.” – Tom Carruthers. Update: This was published prior to Mayor Odham taking the oath of office so we updated his title to reflect the change. The BOA meeting was erroneously dated August 16. We corrected it to August 15. We also added construction to the list of businesses after seeing it on the P & G of New Bern annual report.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Peg Midyette; service August 22

Peg Midyette died on Sunday, March 6, 2022, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in Middleburg, VA. She is survived by her daughter Meg Barber, her son-in-law Luke Barber, her granddaughter Emerson Barber, and her two sisters Ginny Coslow and Pat Wilson. Due to COVID-19, her funeral was...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carol Hartsoe, 68; service August 20

Carol Elaine Hartsoe, 68, of Hubert, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Healthcare. She was born March 3, 1954, in Onslow County, NC, to the late Kenneth and Carolyn Emmons. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00pm at Queens Creek United...
HUBERT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jeanie Lester, 78; incomplete

Jeanie Wilson Lester, 78, of Harkers Island, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Annual ‘Wild Caught” seafood festival set for Aug. 26-27 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER — Get ready for some great Down East seafood, plenty of live music and a crowd of fun-loving folks: Accidental Productions presents the 10th annual Wild Caught Local Seafood and Music Festival Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. Wild Caught will take place at the Gloucester Community Center, 476 Pigott Road.
GLOUCESTER, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

No one injured in Atlantic Beach motel fire

ATLANTIC BEACH - Atlantic Beach Fire Department confirmed a structure fire was handled Sunday evening at the Oceanana Pier Motel. Responders said calls first came in at approximately 5 p.m. to report a fire in the area. The incident was contained in the laundry room and no one was injured,...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
carolinacoastonline.com

David Wells, 77; service August 19

David Edward Wells, 77, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday August 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. David was born December 10, 1944, in Arlington, MA to the late William Elliot and Isabelle MacPhee Wells. David faithfully served his country in the US Navy and was honorably...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Eliza Hill, 89; incomplete

Eliza Lee Dudley Hill, 89, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport. Arrangements are being handled by Oscar's Mortuary in New Bern.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

New health guidelines for meetings issued by City of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips has lifted the state of emergency in Jacksonville for COVID-19. This move follows Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement to rescind the state of emergency in North Carolina. The City of Jacksonville will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and pre-COVID protocols with minor exceptions. People attending meetings for public […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Commissioners name new airport directors

BEAUFORT - A number of personnel appointments were made Monday by county commissioners, including several two-year positions related to the Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority. Randall Ramsey, commissioner Robin Comer and Ray Graham all were unanimously selected to join the airport's governing board. The nominations come on the heels of a...
BEAUFORT, NC

