Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Bogue leaders receive update on potential town park property
BOGUE — Town Clerk Shawne Southard updated Bogue Council members Aug. 15 on efforts to acquire land for the town’s first park. The town was approved in February to receive a $263,000 N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) matching grant to purchase land for a town park.
Concerns about incidental take permits focus of Marine Fisheries Commission meeting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a busy time for the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission as they are meeting in Jacksonville over the next two days. One item getting lots of attention is incidental take permits for gillnet fishermen along the coast. When fishing with gillnets, bycatch of other species is common, but anglers and […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Vendor expo to highlight female-led businesses
— The For ME (Minority Entrepreneur) Networking Group, in partnership with Carteret Community College’s Small Business Center, will host a Women in Business Vendor Expo on the college campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. The event will highlight female-led businesses in Carteret County. The community...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City historian, author offers Peletier $5,000 to repair historic church
PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road. Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
carolinacoastonline.com
County commissioners rezone four properties
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved four rezoning requests, all with no significant discussion or debate. The board’s regular monthly session was in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square. The votes followed public hearings during which no one raised objections. The first...
Carteret Community Theatre looking to rebuild after Hurricane Florence
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret Community Theatre is looking to remodel and bring the performing arts back into the area. Board members say they were hit with a double whammy, with Florence destroying their theater and then COVID-19 destroying their performance opportunities. In the meantime, they’ve been able to have shows at other […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Advisors ready to do work: Some are skeptical of appearance commission
Town commissioners might not get the advice they planned on, but the Swansboro Planning Board and Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission were happy to share their thoughts on establishing an appearance commission. Several points were made as a result of the joint meeting of the planning board and historic commission. One...
RELATED PEOPLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Annette Ulmes, 96; no service
Annette Visocky Ulmes, 96, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Annette was born on November 18, 1925, in Plainfield, New Jersey, to the late Paul and Anna Visocky. She will be laid to rest at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 15, 16 & 17
Grace Littleton, 91, of Beaufort passed away on Wednesday August 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Thomas Burns, South River. Thomas Burns, 32, of South River, passed...
newbernnow.com
Records Reveal New Bern’s Mayor is Connected to Land Developer
“If any vote has a direct substantial financial impact on a member, you will not be able to vote.” – Tom Carruthers. Update: This was published prior to Mayor Odham taking the oath of office so we updated his title to reflect the change. The BOA meeting was erroneously dated August 16. We corrected it to August 15. We also added construction to the list of businesses after seeing it on the P & G of New Bern annual report.
carolinacoastonline.com
Peg Midyette; service August 22
Peg Midyette died on Sunday, March 6, 2022, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in Middleburg, VA. She is survived by her daughter Meg Barber, her son-in-law Luke Barber, her granddaughter Emerson Barber, and her two sisters Ginny Coslow and Pat Wilson. Due to COVID-19, her funeral was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Carol Hartsoe, 68; service August 20
Carol Elaine Hartsoe, 68, of Hubert, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Healthcare. She was born March 3, 1954, in Onslow County, NC, to the late Kenneth and Carolyn Emmons. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00pm at Queens Creek United...
carolinacoastonline.com
Jeanie Lester, 78; incomplete
Jeanie Wilson Lester, 78, of Harkers Island, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Annual ‘Wild Caught” seafood festival set for Aug. 26-27 in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER — Get ready for some great Down East seafood, plenty of live music and a crowd of fun-loving folks: Accidental Productions presents the 10th annual Wild Caught Local Seafood and Music Festival Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. Wild Caught will take place at the Gloucester Community Center, 476 Pigott Road.
carolinacoastonline.com
No one injured in Atlantic Beach motel fire
ATLANTIC BEACH - Atlantic Beach Fire Department confirmed a structure fire was handled Sunday evening at the Oceanana Pier Motel. Responders said calls first came in at approximately 5 p.m. to report a fire in the area. The incident was contained in the laundry room and no one was injured,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
David Wells, 77; service August 19
David Edward Wells, 77, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday August 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. David was born December 10, 1944, in Arlington, MA to the late William Elliot and Isabelle MacPhee Wells. David faithfully served his country in the US Navy and was honorably...
carolinacoastonline.com
Eliza Hill, 89; incomplete
Eliza Lee Dudley Hill, 89, of Morehead City, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport. Arrangements are being handled by Oscar's Mortuary in New Bern.
New health guidelines for meetings issued by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips has lifted the state of emergency in Jacksonville for COVID-19. This move follows Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement to rescind the state of emergency in North Carolina. The City of Jacksonville will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and pre-COVID protocols with minor exceptions. People attending meetings for public […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Commissioners name new airport directors
BEAUFORT - A number of personnel appointments were made Monday by county commissioners, including several two-year positions related to the Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority. Randall Ramsey, commissioner Robin Comer and Ray Graham all were unanimously selected to join the airport's governing board. The nominations come on the heels of a...
Comments / 0