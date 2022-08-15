Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ualr.edu
Zafasi Named Membership Director at UA Little Rock Public Radio
Grace Zafasi, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been named the new membership director for UA Little Rock Public Radio. UA Little Rock Public Radio is the home of KUAR FM 89.1 and KLRE Classical 90.5 and serves as the region’s NPR news and information provider. Housed within the College of Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences, and Education, UA Little Rock Public Radio is a public service unit of UA Little Rock where university students gain professional experience by working as interns and part-time staff members.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Doctoral Student Selected as Early Literacy Fellow in Missouri
A UA Little Rock doctoral student has been selected as part of an inaugural cohort of educators who will work to improve literacy education and instruction in Missouri. Adria Waters, who is earning a Ph.D. in Reading from the School of Education and is an assistant professor of education at Lincoln University, is one of eight higher education professors in Missouri who have been selected to participate in the Early Literacy Fellow program.
Simmons Bank Arena no longer hosting graduations, North Little Rock School District announces new venue
Simmons Bank Arena is getting out of the graduation business.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock to Kick-Off Fall Semester With Welcome Week
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will welcome its returning students with a week of fun events to help kick start the fall 2022 semester. The fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 22, and Welcome Week runs through Friday, Aug. 26. New and returning students can stop by the Donaghey Student Center to pick up free breakfast, coffee, and school supplies all week long.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ualr.edu
Briscoe Elected Division II Vice President of Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Dr. David Briscoe, Inaugural University Professor of Sociology and Distinguished Teaching Fellow at UA Little Rock, has been elected the Division II vice president for the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Briscoe was elected during the 47th Biennial Convention of Phi Kappa Phi Aug. 4-6 in Orlando, Florida. In...
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
KARK
Job Alert: Hiring fest, openings in maintenance, more
DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.
ualr.edu
Fall 2022 Campus Change Requests
If you are planning to change your campus location, please see your academic advisor to make this request. The deadline for advisors to request campus moves is this Friday, August 19, 2022, at noon. This applies to campus moves from the Main Campus to the UA Little Rock Online Campus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ualr.edu
Forcum and Nadeem to Serve as New SGA President and Vice President
University of Arkansas at Little Rock students have elected seniors Thomas Forcum and Ahad Nadeem as the 2022-2023 Student Government Association (SGA) president and vice president. “I decided to run for president because I knew I could get a lot done,” Forcum, who is studying chemistry, said. “I probably wouldn’t...
ualr.edu
Late Application Information for Fall 2022
The application for Fall 2022 is still available at apply.ualr.edu, but applications submitted after the admissions deadline will be considered a “late application.”. The late application will not be available after 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. What if my documents do not meet the deadline?. Documents received after...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas teen overcomes health problems to receive big college scholarship
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As back-to-school week continues, college campuses are flocked with new students filled with hopes and dreams for the future. The only thing bigger than the excitement can be the price tag of admission. The dream for many high school seniors is to soon be a...
Watson Chapel focuses on school safety ahead of new year
PINE BLUFF, Ark — After a deadly school shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High last year, questions have circulated as to how leaders are maintaining a safe space for both students and staff?. Interim superintendent Tom Wilson has only been on the job for a few short weeks, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ualr.edu
There is still time to register for Fall 2022 courses!
Regular registration for the fall semester will be open until August 21, 2022. Make sure to register during the regular registration period to avoid late registration fees. Opportunities to register for classes after they begin are limited and considered late registration. Please consult the Fall 2022 Academic Calendar for complete information on the registration time period.
ualr.edu
Bowen welcomes two visiting writing faculty members
The UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law is pleased to welcome new faculty this fall. In addition to the visiting faculty announced below, new professors have joined the full-time faculty and the legal clinic faculty. Meet the two new visiting writing faculty members. Prior to arriving at...
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
Walmart gifts Bryant teacher $750 for school supplies
Many teachers across the nation spend their own money on back-to-school supplies. However, in the spirit of back-to-school season, a teacher from Arkansas received a gift from Walmart wanting to pay it forward.
Wednesday’s Child: Meet Gloria & 2-year-old daughter
Gloria recently decided she wanted to be considered for adoption. She comes with a beautiful gift that she'll bring with her to her new home.
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 6 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
cityhs.net
Hot Springs National Park One of Only Two Such Parks in U.S. To Be in ‘Path of Totality’ for Eclipse
Hot Springs National Park, nestled in the heart of Arkansas, is one of only two national parks in America that will be in the “path of totality” for the April 2024 total eclipse of the sun. “That’s pretty cool,” said Bill Solleder, marketing director for Visit Hot Springs....
Comments / 2