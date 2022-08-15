Covid hit the Grand Rapids restaurant scene especially hard. It seemed like foodies were pouring one out for their culinary compadres every week since the pandemic started. WOOD TV reports more than 70 Grand Rapids businesses closed by the end of 2021. Now it’s 2022 and you may want to tip that drink back toward your glass–because it’s time to celebrate a food scene that’s risen again. Here are eight new restaurants and a first-of-its-kind brewery now open in the Grand Rapids area.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO