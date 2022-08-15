ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Dante’s Bakery fires up authentic focaccia

Two brothers introduced an authentic Italian experience to West Michigan through a passion for baking. Michele and Raffaele Minghetti launched Dante’s Bakery in May with a focus on focaccia. The bakery’s goods can be found at Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids and at various farmers markets around the West Michigan and Lansing areas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grnow.com

Foodies Rejoice! Grand Rapids Food Scene is Booming Again

Covid hit the Grand Rapids restaurant scene especially hard. It seemed like foodies were pouring one out for their culinary compadres every week since the pandemic started. WOOD TV reports more than 70 Grand Rapids businesses closed by the end of 2021. Now it’s 2022 and you may want to tip that drink back toward your glass–because it’s time to celebrate a food scene that’s risen again. Here are eight new restaurants and a first-of-its-kind brewery now open in the Grand Rapids area.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

After 30 years in the dark, Muskegon Heights' Strand Theater will soon turn the lights back on

As part of an effort to re-vitalize Muskegon Heights downtown corridor, officials will soon begin the restoration of the Strand Theater on Broadway Avenue. Officials say, the Strand Theater in downtown Muskegon Heights is woven into the city’s historical fabric, while its revitalization is a key part of a comprehensive plan to restore Broadway Avenue, a once bustling strip of shops and restaurants that now sits mostly empty in 2022.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Fox17

Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Grand Rapids this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new coffee shop is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. Scooter's Coffee aims to serve customers their cups of Joe quickly and conveniently from the parking lot of Plainfield Plaza. “Our model is going to be a drive-thru concept,” explains New Market Manager Becca...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan companies featured on Inc. 5000 list

Twenty-seven companies in West Michigan recently were listed among the fastest-growing companies nationwide. According to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, several businesses based out of Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo and surrounding cities ranked among the top in terms of percentage of revenue growth. To qualify, companies must have been founded...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival returning to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s almost time again for the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival in Grand Rapids. You can expect some of the same great activities including live music, dancing and amazing food. Back this year is cooking demonstrations — for those looking to try authentic Greek cuisine,...
WOOD

Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
ROCKFORD, MI

