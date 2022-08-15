Read full article on original website
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
St. Paul Police investigating murder-suicide after child inside home calls 911
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say two people were found dead in a St. Paul home Tuesday night after a child called 911, and investigators say they're looking into it as a potential murder-suicide.Police were called to a home on the 2000 block of California Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot to death. One weapon has been recovered.Police also discovered five children, all under the age of 10, inside the home. They are all safe and with other family members.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the bodies. Police believe that 33-year-old Yia Xiong shot and...
6-year-old dies following hit-and-run, Redford community holds vigil
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 6-year-old boy who was hit and dragged by a car while riding his bike last week has died from his injuries. According to WDIV-Detroit, Chase Young succumbed to his injuries nearly a week after someone driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Impala hit him and fled the scene.
Man accused of killing girlfriend is allegedly found dead in Oregon with gunshot wound to his head
HERBER CITY, Utah (TCD) -- A 35-year-old murder suspect accused of killing his girlfriend from Herber City, Utah, was allegedly found dead in Oregon. According to a news release from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Aug. 15, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned vehicle parked near Hurrican Creek Road by a trailhead and found that it belonged to Michael Asman.
Person of interest in U.P. homicide found dead near his home in Sault Ste. Marie
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI -- A man wanted in connection with the death of 42-year-old Melissa Beaudry has been found dead near his home in Sault Ste. Maire. According to the Michigan State Police, the body of Jarett Woodgate, 49, was discovered Wednesday morning near his residence after police had been looking for him since Sunday.
Two Michigan Women Sentenced to Prison After Trafficking Arrest in Pickaway County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two Michigan women after a stop in Pickaway County uncovered various drugs, including a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil often referred to as “grey death.” During the traffic stop, troopers seized 235 grams of methamphetamine, 165 grams of heroin, 54 grams of gray death powder, and 48 fentanyl tablets worth approximately $30,000.
Florida Woman Jailed After Shooting Woman With BB Gun Delivering Food To Homeless
A 59-year-old Florida woman was arrested after shooting a woman delivering groceries to the homeless with a BB gun. Zoe Sparrow of Marathon was charged with aggravated battery, according to deputies.
We have new information on the mystery deaths of a mother and daughter found in their home earlier this month in Macomb Township.
Person of Interest in Pickford Homicide Investigation Found Dead
Michigan State Police say a person of interest wanted for questioning in a Pickford homicide investigation has been found dead. Jarrett Woodgate was found deceased near his residence in Sault Ste. Marie. Woodgate was the person of interest wanted for questioning in the homicide of 42-year-old Melissa Beaudry. Beaudry was...
Charges dropped: Wrong person arrested in deadly crash
The Michigan State Police have released a man whom troopers arrested in connection to a deadly crash on Friday after discovering he was not the at-fault driver.
Police identify woman shot and killed in Hillsdale Co. on Friday
Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.
Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
Redford Township woman killed in motorcycle crash on I-96
DETROIT -- A Redford Township woman was killed Wednesday night after she crashed her motorcycle while traveling on westbound I-96. Michigan State Police were dispatched to the area of I-96 and Evergreen Road around 10:10 p.m. for reports of a motorcycle crash and a driver lying in the road. Troopers...
Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle
Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.
West Michigan family escapes close call in 'zipper merge' road rage incident
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE has documented four road rage incidents involving guns since roughly mid-July. Weapons or no weapons, however, tempers boiling over on the freeway remains a dangerous problem. While this latest act didn’t involve a gun, the West Michigan driver on the receiving...
WATCH: Trooper, firefighter rescue 10-year-old boy trapped in water by dam
A trooper and an off-duty firefighter rescued a 10-year-old boy after he got caught in the current of a dam in Northern Michigan.
Mississippi man arrested in burglary less than two weeks after previous felony charge
Mississippi man arrested on burglary charge less than two weeks after a previous felony charge. On August 14, 2022, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in the 1700 block of East Jackson Avenue. After investigation, Earnest Sears, 21, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with...
Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michigan Woman Intentionally Crashes Car Into Church Classroom
The church had to close until further notice.
Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site
A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department. On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer...
