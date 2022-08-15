ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Flint Journal

Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police investigating murder-suicide after child inside home calls 911

ST. PAUL, Minn. --  Police say two people were found dead in a St. Paul home Tuesday night after a child called 911, and investigators say they're looking into it as a potential murder-suicide.Police were called to a home on the 2000 block of California Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot to death. One weapon has been recovered.Police also discovered five children, all under the age of 10, inside the home. They are all safe and with other family members.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the bodies. Police believe that 33-year-old Yia Xiong shot and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
truecrimedaily

Man accused of killing girlfriend is allegedly found dead in Oregon with gunshot wound to his head

HERBER CITY, Utah (TCD) -- A 35-year-old murder suspect accused of killing his girlfriend from Herber City, Utah, was allegedly found dead in Oregon. According to a news release from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Aug. 15, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned vehicle parked near Hurrican Creek Road by a trailhead and found that it belonged to Michael Asman.
OREGON STATE
State
Michigan State
sciotopost.com

Two Michigan Women Sentenced to Prison After Trafficking Arrest in Pickaway County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two Michigan women after a stop in Pickaway County uncovered various drugs, including a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil often referred to as “grey death.” During the traffic stop, troopers seized 235 grams of methamphetamine, 165 grams of heroin, 54 grams of gray death powder, and 48 fentanyl tablets worth approximately $30,000.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
fox2detroit.com

Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

