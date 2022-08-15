ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Union, WV

West Union, WV
Man, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man totals reporter’s car, charged with DUI

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling man Shawn Fuscardo, 48, was charged with DUI after smashing into a parked car on Wheeling Island. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says early Tuesday morning, around 2 AM, Fuscardo crashed his vehicle on North Front Street.    Police say Fuscardo showed signs of impairment. He was arrested […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have released new details in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-79 that killed a Bridgeport man. Multiple fire crews responded to the crash just before 4:30 p.m. that had heavy black smoke visible from miles away, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. The...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An alleged drug operation has been exposed in Marion County. It comes after a multi-year investigation by authorities. Now 16 people have been indicted by a grand jury. A law enforcement investigation spanning nearly 3 years implicates 16 people in what authorities are calling an “organized...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tygart River Bridge area to be inspected after fatal accident

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Inspections will be made to the Tygart River Bridge after an accident that involved a semi-truck and resulted in a fire, and a death. Marion County District Engineer, Michael Cronin, said the bridge has taken physical damages. Burn marks can be seen along the sides,...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Marion County family business celebrates 50 years

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Marion County family celebrated 50 years of being a “good neighbor”, and always being there for the community. State Farm agents Rick Bailey and sister Cari Bailey hosted an anniversary party Wednesday afternoon at their offices in White Hall. The siblings took over the insurance business from their father […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown plans careful review of firearm, ammunition zoning code

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Planning Commission recently tabled a request from a local group to change where firearms and ammunition can be sold in city limits. Protect Morgantown opposes the Big Daddy Gun store slated to open on University Avenue at “The Deck” and has asked for some changes to city zoning code for retail firearms locations. The group wants the commission to add a definition for a firearms sales establishment. That definition would be an “establishment engaged in the sale, manufacture for sale, or repair of firearms, ammunition and ammunition components, and hunting and shooting equipment.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Power outage planned for parts of Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that nearly 300 homes will be without power for a seven-hour planned outage next week. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 284 Mon Power customers in Farmington and Fairmont near Pine Grove, Katy Road and Husky Highway will be without power from about 7 […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/15/22) Officials have identified the man killed in Sunday’s accident on I-79. Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near the 143 mile marker around 1:30 p.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

One person dead after fiery vehicle crash

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, members of the Fairmont Detachment responded to a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on I-79 South near mile marker 132.5. It was concluded the vehicle had struck a guardrail end before traveling across both southbound lanes. The vehicle then struck...
FAIRMONT, WV

