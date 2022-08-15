Read full article on original website
Man is in custody after allegedly hitting woman in the knee with bat in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a woman in the knee with a bat in Marion County and then hiding from police in a closet. On Aug. 13, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence in Fairmont due to a call of an incident occurring, according […]
WDTV
Drugs, loaded firearm found in home within reach of teen, man charged
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A Westover man was charged after officers said they found illegal drugs and a loaded firearm within reach of a teen in his home. Officers with the Westover Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Aug. 6, according to a criminal complaint. While...
Man arrested after 2 guns stolen in Ravenswood, West Virginia
A man has been arrested after a burglary in Ravenswood.
Fox 19
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Colerain, according to the Colerain Township Police Department. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Dry Ridge Road sometime Tuesday after a person called saying they had found remains in a nearby wooded area. A Hamilton...
Martinsburg woman jailed after physical altercation with deputies
A reported disturbance at West Run Apartments in Morgantown on Sunday evolved into multiple misdemeanor charges for a Martinsburg woman after she allegedly began an altercation with deputies. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Woman charged after shoplifting call in Elkins results in officers locating drugs
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after a shoplifting call in Elkins resulted in officers locating drugs. On Aug. 13, officers with the Elkins Police Department were dispatched to the Par Mar store on W.Va. Rt. 33 in Elkins after someone reported shoplifting in progress, according to a criminal complaint. When officers […]
VIDEO: Medical examiner called to I-79 truck fire in Marion County
There are updates to this story. The latest on this breaking news story can be found here. WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) – A huge blaze and massive amounts of smoke were seen at a vehicle fire on I-79 southbound in Marion County. According to Marion County 911, the call of a vehicle fire was made […]
WDTV
Mon County deputy federally charged with using excessive force, covering it up
WASHINGTON (WDTV) - A federal court unsealed a two-count indictment Thursday against a Monongalia County deputy. The indictment is against Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, for allegedly depriving an individual of his civil rights by using excessive force and for writing a false report to cover it up, officials said.
Wheeling man totals reporter’s car, charged with DUI
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling man Shawn Fuscardo, 48, was charged with DUI after smashing into a parked car on Wheeling Island. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says early Tuesday morning, around 2 AM, Fuscardo crashed his vehicle on North Front Street. Police say Fuscardo showed signs of impairment. He was arrested […]
WVNews
Bond denied for murder suspect in Lewis County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit Court indictment accusing him of murdering his ex-wife. Grand jurors returned a sealed indictment in July against Benjamin Pete Blake, who has been jailed since July 15.
WDTV
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have released new details in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-79 that killed a Bridgeport man. Multiple fire crews responded to the crash just before 4:30 p.m. that had heavy black smoke visible from miles away, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. The...
WDTV
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An alleged drug operation has been exposed in Marion County. It comes after a multi-year investigation by authorities. Now 16 people have been indicted by a grand jury. A law enforcement investigation spanning nearly 3 years implicates 16 people in what authorities are calling an “organized...
Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
WDTV
Tygart River Bridge area to be inspected after fatal accident
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Inspections will be made to the Tygart River Bridge after an accident that involved a semi-truck and resulted in a fire, and a death. Marion County District Engineer, Michael Cronin, said the bridge has taken physical damages. Burn marks can be seen along the sides,...
Marion County family business celebrates 50 years
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Marion County family celebrated 50 years of being a “good neighbor”, and always being there for the community. State Farm agents Rick Bailey and sister Cari Bailey hosted an anniversary party Wednesday afternoon at their offices in White Hall. The siblings took over the insurance business from their father […]
wajr.com
Morgantown plans careful review of firearm, ammunition zoning code
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Planning Commission recently tabled a request from a local group to change where firearms and ammunition can be sold in city limits. Protect Morgantown opposes the Big Daddy Gun store slated to open on University Avenue at “The Deck” and has asked for some changes to city zoning code for retail firearms locations. The group wants the commission to add a definition for a firearms sales establishment. That definition would be an “establishment engaged in the sale, manufacture for sale, or repair of firearms, ammunition and ammunition components, and hunting and shooting equipment.”
Power outage planned for parts of Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that nearly 300 homes will be without power for a seven-hour planned outage next week. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 284 Mon Power customers in Farmington and Fairmont near Pine Grove, Katy Road and Husky Highway will be without power from about 7 […]
WDTV
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/15/22) Officials have identified the man killed in Sunday’s accident on I-79. Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near the 143 mile marker around 1:30 p.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the...
One person dead after fiery vehicle crash
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, members of the Fairmont Detachment responded to a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on I-79 South near mile marker 132.5. It was concluded the vehicle had struck a guardrail end before traveling across both southbound lanes. The vehicle then struck...
WVNews
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
