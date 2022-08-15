ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Polygon

Genshin Impact ‘Evermotion Mechanical Painting’ event guide

“Evermotion Mechanical Painting” is the latest Genshin Impact event that requires you to solve a quick puzzle to get a handful of Primogems. Our Genshin Impact “Evermotion Mechanical Painting” event guide lists out the solutions for each puzzle. The basis is simple: you need to place gears...
DESIGN
Distractify

Version 3.0 of 'Genshin Impact' Has a New Nation, Element, and Plenty of New Character Banners

The enormous and vibrant world of Genshin Impact is about to get even bigger with Version 3.0. This new major update to the popular free-to-play gacha game adds an entirely new nation, gameplay mechanics, and new characters to revitalize the teeming world of Teyvat. If you're a longtime fan of the game, you're probably wondering which new characters you'll be able to try out in this version. And as you might expect, a new nation means plenty of new character banners.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Genshin Impact ‘The Final Treasure’ world quest guide

In Genshin Impact’s last week of the “Summer Odyssey” Golden Apple Archipelago event, the last world quest “The Final Treasure” has finally been unlocked. The quest is fairly straight forward, but if you’re not paying attention, you may get literally lost in fog. Our...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Forests Dark#The Dendro Archon
Polygon

Dead Island 2 is back?

Dead Island 2, the zombie action-RPG announced in 2014 and originally planned for release the following year before mostly disappearing from the public consciousness, appears to be back. A new listing for the Deep Silver-published game has appeared on Amazon, including new screenshots and a since-deleted description of the long-awaited sequel to 2011’s Dead Island.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Boyfriend Dungeon gets a new dungeon and three new weapons to date

Boyfriend Dungeon, the game all about dating people who can transform into sexy weapons, just turned one this month. To celebrate, developer Kitfox Games surprise-released Secret Weapons, the first major update for the game with new romanceable characters and a new dungeon for fans to explore. The update is free for anyone who owns a copy of Boyfriend Dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

30 Best Mobile Games of All Time

Whether you’re traveling alone or waiting for your bus, it can be quite difficult to pass your time during such situations, especially if you have no one accompanying you. At such times, having some games on your smartphone can be a lifesaver. Well, whatever situation you’re stuck in, if...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Devs behind great Contra tribute Blazing Chrome take on retro ninja-action genre next

The developer behind Blazing Chrome, a run-and-gun shooter modeled after the 16-bit era Contra games, will release its next game this fall. Studio Joymasher’s next retro-inspired project is called Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, and it draws its inspiration from side-scrolling ninja-action games like The Revenge of Shinobi, Strider, and Ninja Gaiden.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Minecraft: How To Fix The Outdated Server Error

With hundreds of millions months of monthly players even today, over a decade since its 2009 release without a sequel to boot, the creative sandbox adventure title "Minecraft" has proven to be a mainstay in the world of gaming. That being said, no game is perfect. A recent "Minecraft" update reminded players of this fact. More specifically, many gamers have run into an "Outdated Server" error. The good news is, fixing the error that comes with the most recent "Minecraft" update is doable.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds in Fortnite

With the introduction of Goku and friends from Dragon Ball, Fortnite now has two new items: the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud. Both of these items are mythic and can only be found in specific places. Our Fortnite guide explains where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds. You can grab...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Magic: The Gathering takes on new form through Spellslingers

Wizard of the Coast surprised Magic: The Gathering players with a soft launch of a new mobile-friendly and Steam fast-paced card game today. Available to play on mobile Android and iOS devices, along with PC through Steam is Spellslingers. The new digital card game by WotC showcases 16 Multiverse characters, mostly planeswalkers, who each have their own starter deck. Having a familiar Hearthstone feel and look to it, Spellslingers also incorporates MTG mechanics in conjunction with the feature characters. To celebrate the soft launch, WotC released a trailer for the new digital card game.
HOBBIES
Polygon

Digimon Survive lost its way

The itinerary for a class trip typically includes safe, normal things — visiting a historical landmark and learning how to cooperate with people from other schools, for instance. You’re less likely to encounter classroom-sized spiders or intense personal trauma, and hopefully, you won’t be responsible for a friend never returning home. But these are just some of the everyday tribulations for the unlucky band of middle schoolers in Digimon Survive.
COMICS
Polygon

Roll-and-write board games are having their moment in the sun

The COVID-19 lockdown was truly the best of times and worst of times for the board game industry. Forced inside for months on end, consumer demand for board games skyrocketed while supply chain problems made getting those games harder and harder. The most popular games to come out of the pandemic are the roll-and-writes, a genre of game that lends itself well to socially distanced and even Zoom-based gameplay. That popularity was reflected at this year’s Gen Con, where the presence of these games at numerous companies’ booths suggested that we’re entering a new age of innovation for the genre.
HOBBIES
Polygon

How to watch the Pokémon World Championships

The Pokémon World Championships are back in person this year, and those who can’t make the trip out to London can check out the action online. The championships kick off on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m. BST/4 a.m. EDT, and run through Sunday, Aug. 21. The action will be streamed on Twitch so fans can tune in regardless of where they live.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here's a whole roguelike about inventory management

Today's new release trending upward on Steam is Backpack Hero, a whole roguelike about inventory management. You're a literal pack rat, a critter delving into a dungeon with a big backpack and a craving for the ancient and powerful cheeses held within. Your real power? That packpack is magic, and it gets bigger as you defeat enemies, letting you store more items in ever-puzzlier combinations for ever-greater results.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Popular PC mod sites ban homophobic mods for Insomniac’s Spider-Man

Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man recently made the jump from PlayStation exclusivity to Windows PC, just as Sony’s God of War did earlier this year. Naturally, the sprawling, open-world superhero game has attracted some attention from the modding community, who now has the freedom to transform Spider-Man into Kingpin and other characters.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best battle royales for Android 2022

Named after the 2000 film Battle Royale, the battle royale genre started with players modding survival games but has since become the core concept of numerous hugely popular titles. Players compete solo or as part of a small team to kill off the competition, usually on a rapidly shrinking map where they'll also scavenge for equipment and resources. So if you're looking to test your skills and want to test your skills anywhere, these are the best battle royale games on Android.
VIDEO GAMES

