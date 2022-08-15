Read full article on original website
Polygon
Genshin Impact ‘Evermotion Mechanical Painting’ event guide
“Evermotion Mechanical Painting” is the latest Genshin Impact event that requires you to solve a quick puzzle to get a handful of Primogems. Our Genshin Impact “Evermotion Mechanical Painting” event guide lists out the solutions for each puzzle. The basis is simple: you need to place gears...
Version 3.0 of 'Genshin Impact' Has a New Nation, Element, and Plenty of New Character Banners
The enormous and vibrant world of Genshin Impact is about to get even bigger with Version 3.0. This new major update to the popular free-to-play gacha game adds an entirely new nation, gameplay mechanics, and new characters to revitalize the teeming world of Teyvat. If you're a longtime fan of the game, you're probably wondering which new characters you'll be able to try out in this version. And as you might expect, a new nation means plenty of new character banners.
Polygon
Genshin Impact ‘The Final Treasure’ world quest guide
In Genshin Impact’s last week of the “Summer Odyssey” Golden Apple Archipelago event, the last world quest “The Final Treasure” has finally been unlocked. The quest is fairly straight forward, but if you’re not paying attention, you may get literally lost in fog. Our...
Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 15, 2022)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
GTA 6 will reportedly "go back" to single-player DLC
Rockstar is expected to return to its old approach to DLC
Polygon
Fortnite’s big Dragon Ball event brings skins, quests, anime episodes, and much more
Epic Games has officially unveiled the Dragon Ball crossover event that begins in Fortnite today, Aug. 16 — and it’s a big one. There’s more here than even yesterday’s fairly extensive leak suggested. Across a short trailer, a gameplay video (which was the basis of yesterday’s...
Polygon
Dead Island 2 is back?
Dead Island 2, the zombie action-RPG announced in 2014 and originally planned for release the following year before mostly disappearing from the public consciousness, appears to be back. A new listing for the Deep Silver-published game has appeared on Amazon, including new screenshots and a since-deleted description of the long-awaited sequel to 2011’s Dead Island.
Polygon
Boyfriend Dungeon gets a new dungeon and three new weapons to date
Boyfriend Dungeon, the game all about dating people who can transform into sexy weapons, just turned one this month. To celebrate, developer Kitfox Games surprise-released Secret Weapons, the first major update for the game with new romanceable characters and a new dungeon for fans to explore. The update is free for anyone who owns a copy of Boyfriend Dungeon.
technewstoday.com
30 Best Mobile Games of All Time
Whether you’re traveling alone or waiting for your bus, it can be quite difficult to pass your time during such situations, especially if you have no one accompanying you. At such times, having some games on your smartphone can be a lifesaver. Well, whatever situation you’re stuck in, if...
Polygon
Devs behind great Contra tribute Blazing Chrome take on retro ninja-action genre next
The developer behind Blazing Chrome, a run-and-gun shooter modeled after the 16-bit era Contra games, will release its next game this fall. Studio Joymasher’s next retro-inspired project is called Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, and it draws its inspiration from side-scrolling ninja-action games like The Revenge of Shinobi, Strider, and Ninja Gaiden.
Minecraft: How To Fix The Outdated Server Error
With hundreds of millions months of monthly players even today, over a decade since its 2009 release without a sequel to boot, the creative sandbox adventure title "Minecraft" has proven to be a mainstay in the world of gaming. That being said, no game is perfect. A recent "Minecraft" update reminded players of this fact. More specifically, many gamers have run into an "Outdated Server" error. The good news is, fixing the error that comes with the most recent "Minecraft" update is doable.
Polygon
Where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds in Fortnite
With the introduction of Goku and friends from Dragon Ball, Fortnite now has two new items: the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud. Both of these items are mythic and can only be found in specific places. Our Fortnite guide explains where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds. You can grab...
dotesports.com
Magic: The Gathering takes on new form through Spellslingers
Wizard of the Coast surprised Magic: The Gathering players with a soft launch of a new mobile-friendly and Steam fast-paced card game today. Available to play on mobile Android and iOS devices, along with PC through Steam is Spellslingers. The new digital card game by WotC showcases 16 Multiverse characters, mostly planeswalkers, who each have their own starter deck. Having a familiar Hearthstone feel and look to it, Spellslingers also incorporates MTG mechanics in conjunction with the feature characters. To celebrate the soft launch, WotC released a trailer for the new digital card game.
Polygon
Digimon Survive lost its way
The itinerary for a class trip typically includes safe, normal things — visiting a historical landmark and learning how to cooperate with people from other schools, for instance. You’re less likely to encounter classroom-sized spiders or intense personal trauma, and hopefully, you won’t be responsible for a friend never returning home. But these are just some of the everyday tribulations for the unlucky band of middle schoolers in Digimon Survive.
Polygon
Roll-and-write board games are having their moment in the sun
The COVID-19 lockdown was truly the best of times and worst of times for the board game industry. Forced inside for months on end, consumer demand for board games skyrocketed while supply chain problems made getting those games harder and harder. The most popular games to come out of the pandemic are the roll-and-writes, a genre of game that lends itself well to socially distanced and even Zoom-based gameplay. That popularity was reflected at this year’s Gen Con, where the presence of these games at numerous companies’ booths suggested that we’re entering a new age of innovation for the genre.
Polygon
How to watch the Pokémon World Championships
The Pokémon World Championships are back in person this year, and those who can’t make the trip out to London can check out the action online. The championships kick off on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m. BST/4 a.m. EDT, and run through Sunday, Aug. 21. The action will be streamed on Twitch so fans can tune in regardless of where they live.
Here's a whole roguelike about inventory management
Today's new release trending upward on Steam is Backpack Hero, a whole roguelike about inventory management. You're a literal pack rat, a critter delving into a dungeon with a big backpack and a craving for the ancient and powerful cheeses held within. Your real power? That packpack is magic, and it gets bigger as you defeat enemies, letting you store more items in ever-puzzlier combinations for ever-greater results.
Polygon
Popular PC mod sites ban homophobic mods for Insomniac’s Spider-Man
Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man recently made the jump from PlayStation exclusivity to Windows PC, just as Sony’s God of War did earlier this year. Naturally, the sprawling, open-world superhero game has attracted some attention from the modding community, who now has the freedom to transform Spider-Man into Kingpin and other characters.
Polygon
Jet ski racing classic Wave Race 64 splashing onto Nintendo Switch Online
Classic jet ski racing game Wave Race 64 will soon be available for anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack membership. Originally released in 1996 for the Nintendo 64, Wave Race 64 splashes onto Nintendo Switch on Aug. 19. The game’s iconic scenic locations — which include an...
Android Central
Best battle royales for Android 2022
Named after the 2000 film Battle Royale, the battle royale genre started with players modding survival games but has since become the core concept of numerous hugely popular titles. Players compete solo or as part of a small team to kill off the competition, usually on a rapidly shrinking map where they'll also scavenge for equipment and resources. So if you're looking to test your skills and want to test your skills anywhere, these are the best battle royale games on Android.
