Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this cityBeth TorresEvanston, IL
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issuesChicago Food KingItasca, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Officers from the West Allis Police Department along with deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office were on scene. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor 'in front of my children'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom is sharing her story after she was shot by her next-door neighbor in front of her young children Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Courtland. Milwaukee police confirmed an arrest after the shooting, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday. Gertrude Byrd...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fired at neighbor 3 times over parking, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Remington Burage, 32, of Milwaukee faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he fired at his neighbor on three separate occasions. It started as a dispute over a parking spot. Burage faces five charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; stalking, use of a dangerous...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rochester crash, Burlington woman dead: sheriff
ROCHESTER - A Burlington woman died of her injuries after a crash in the village of Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Racine County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash scene near Plank Road and English Settlement Avenue around 3:45 p.m. A 22-foot box truck hit a car, which came to a stop off the roadway.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man assaulted Racine deputies, K-9 bit him 3 times, sheriff says
A Milwaukee man pulled over for speeding on I-94 assaulted deputies and was bitten by a K-9 officer three times and tased five times before deputies could take him into custody. Sheriff's officials say he had drugs and a gun in his vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting: Woman arrested, incident near 28th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman in connection with a fatal shooting near 28th and Vliet on Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. Officials say the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The victim is an unidentified man. This incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officials work to ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police were dispatched to the vacant building, located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street, around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Argument triggers gunfire near 18th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Atkinson on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. – and was the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Juvenile wounded; possible suspect vehicle fled
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 near 18th Avenue and 65th Street. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Police say a juvenile was shot in the hand. Police pursued a possible suspect vehicle from the area of the shooting into Racine. The vehicle eluded police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side domestic stabbing, teen, woman hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy and woman, ages 15 and 40, were seriously hurt in a domestic stabbing Monday morning, Aug. 15 near 6th and Orchard. A Milwaukee man, 18, was arrested. Neighbors told FOX6 News they heard a lot of loud arguing before police showed up around 9:30 a.m....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 Wisconsin human trafficking victims recovered, 8 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four Wisconsin human trafficking victims were recovered and eight people were arrested during "Operation Cross Country," a nationwide FBI initiative to disrupt human trafficking organizations. The four victims recovered and eight arrested in Wisconsin were among 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After near-drowning, Brown Deer 2-year-old meets rescuers
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer toddler is happy and well after nearly drowning in July, and that is thanks to the quick thinking of first responders. On Monday, Aug. 15, the dispatcher and other first responders met the 2-year-old they helped save. It's not every day Nancy Schupp...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say
Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee bus driver saves dog, nearly struck by vehicles
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver is being hailed a hero – for rescuing a dog from the hazards of traffic. In May 2022, while driving Route 19 on MLK Jr. Drive & Concordia Avenue, MCTS driver, Rachel, noticed a dog running in the street near her bus, narrowly avoiding being struck by numerous cars.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 16. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near 35th and Locust. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. His condition is serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence related.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
Comments / 0