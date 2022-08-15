ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stephen A. Smith, Michael Irvin Bring ESPN ‘First Take' To Cowboys HQ

By Bri Amaranthus
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwKuA_0hHmUlOA00

Stephen A. Smith and Jerry Jones will be live in Frisco on August 25.

FRISCO - ESPN's morning debate show 'First Take' – featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim – is hitting the road to broadcast from The Star in Frisco for a show prior to the team’s first annual season kickoff event.

On August 25, Cowboys fans all over the DFW area might hear the blaring sound of Smith's (fake) disdain for the Dallas squad as he undoubtedly voices his opinions.

At The Star, Smith and Qerim will be joined by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“I’m sure Cowboys Nation is going to smother Stephen A. in some Texas-sized hospitality,” Jones said. “We can’t wait to show him how to kick off the 2022 Season … Cowboys style! He will see what The Star is all about. This is going to be about as much fun as he has had in a long, long while.”

The kickoff event is a chance to see the Cowboys' entire 2022 roster on the Blue Carpet in Tostitos Championship Plaza following First Take's live show from 9-11 a.m. CT on Aug 25. Doors will open to fans at 7:30 a.m. The security gate entrance is located at the south end of the Tostitos Championship Plaza.

The 2022-23 Dallas squad l ooks a little different than last season , as the Cowboys try to improve on a 12-5 campaign and repeat as NFC East division champions. Highlights were sparse in Dallas' preseason opener, as the Cowboys committed 17 penalties and lost to the Denver Broncos . As 1.5-point underdogs , the Cowboys hope to upset Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kick off the 2022 regular season on September 11 from AT&T Stadium.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

