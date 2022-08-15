Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Your Stay at this South Beach Hotel Helps Children in Zimbabwe through the Zara CenterMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Miami, FL
Miami New Times
The Joint of Miami Is the Rap Venue the City Didn't Know It Needed
The Joint of Miami's interior walls are adorned with psychedelic, pop culture-inspired art. A large blue velvet couch in front of a bizarre Mickey Mouse mural — depicting the Disney mascot with boobs and a gold pyramid for a head holding a joint whose smoke spells out the words "Stay Lifted" — occupies the cozy bar and lounge area. The venue markets itself as Wynwood's first marijuana-themed lounge.
TMZ.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Oliver Samuels’ Guilty with Explanation returns to Florida Labor Day Weekend
Veteran comedian and entertainer Oliver Samuels will return to South Florida for the Labor Day weekend with his show Guilty with Explanation. It’s almost impossible to be Jamaican and not be touched by the humor or humility of Oliver Samuels. Most Jamaicans agree that the image of Oliver with ear muffs in his winter coat, no visa, and overloaded with extra pieces of luggage of “pudden”; is the funniest moment in the history of Jamaican motion picture.
Click10.com
Truck carrying cellphones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami
MIAMI – A multi-million dollar heist is under investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying expensive cellphones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” said Sal Banbahji, the Director of International Distribution for PCS Wireless.
WSVN-TV
‘They’re gonna have another officer down if they keep going at 70 mph near my car’ said Miami officer on audio
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was heard making controversial remarks on police radio transmissions after a Miami-Dade Police officer was critically injured in a shootout. The audio was released Tuesday, and the department said the officer will be held accountable. The radio transmission from an officer...
Who is Vanessa Brito? - Meet the woman helping thousands of Floridians get their unemployment benefits
MIAMI — Citizen activist Vanessa Brito has helped thousands of Floridians get the unemployment benefits they are owed. You may recognize her from First Coast News Facebook group Navigating Florida's Unemployment Maze where she is our official unemployment expert and an irreplaceable resource for people trapped in the system.
NBC Miami
Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later: Share Your Memories With NBC 6
Nearly 30 years ago, on the morning of August 24, 1992, residents of South Florida never could have imagined that their lives would change forever. With sustained winds of 165 miles per hour and destructive power never before seen in our area, Hurricane Andrew hit Miami-Dade County as a Category 5 hurricane.
Click10.com
Body cam video shows ‘intoxicated’ South Florida rapper Stitches before cocaine arrest
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Newly-obtained body camera video sheds light on the events leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Phillip Katsabanis, the South Florida rapper better known as Stitches, earlier this month. Bay Harbor Islands police arrested Katsabanis, whose albums include “Cocaine Holiday,” “I Need Rehab” and “Married...
I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest
Kodak Black wants what is his. He is demanding that police return his vehicle and cash seized in a recent arrest in Florida. The post I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NBC Miami
Bad Bunny Opens ‘Gekkō' Restaurant in Brickell With David Grutman
Bad Bunny’s presence has been felt across Miami this past weekend, starting with the grand opening of his restaurant on Thursday night. The world-famous recording artist partnered with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman to open Gekkō, a "Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge," in Brickell. Dozens of high-profile guests attended...
Two Former Hurricanes Named to California HS Football Hall of Fame
Former Canes DJ Williams and Gino Torretta Named to California HS Football HOF
Click10.com
Virginia Key business owner thinks City of Miami is targeting her for speaking out against homeless camp proposal
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – Several days have passed since a Virginia Key business was suddenly shut down indefinitely. Its owner, Esther Alonso, has been scrambling to help find her workers new jobs. “If you have positions open please contact me,” she said. Alonso told Local 10 News the...
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?
Not the Publix in Pembroke."Publix Coral Gables Florida" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. It's kind of embarrassing, but before I moved to Florida a year ago, I had no idea what a Publix was or the grip it has over this state. Don't get me wrong, I love Publix and am wondering why the heck they aren't all over the country. I even went to the "birthday party" for the first anniversary of the Publix I walk to daily. Granted, I had come simply to buy a few groceries and noticed they were serving cake and wearing birthday hats, but I still attended.
Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died
MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
#BRUHNews: Woman Arrested For Finessing $50K Out Of Man She Met At A Bar
A 23-year-old woman was arrested outside of Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday for the alleged drugging and robbing of a man in Florida. Cloe Reynicke was detained after being arrested for driving with a suspended license. Reynicke is accused of drugging and robbing her victim of over $50,000 worth of personal items after meeting him at a bar in Fort Lauderdale. The post #BRUHNews: Woman Arrested For Finessing $50K Out Of Man She Met At A Bar appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation
No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
Miami Still Chasing Top CB Cormani McClain, With Recruitment Update Coming
Cormani McClain is still mulling over his options to play college football, with Miami a prime contender.
City of Miami closes Virginia Key Outdoor Center over code violations
Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Photo courtesy of Esther AlonsoThe city of Miami shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Friday for several code violations and more than $140,000 in past-due rent.The recreation center's director of operations and marketing, Diana Perez-Pazos, told Axios that police threatened to arrest her if she refused to sign an arrest affidavit for the code violations. The center, which is on city-owned property, shared surveillance video of the police investigation with WPLG Local 10. What they're saying: Both Perez-Pazos and the center's owner, Esther Alonso, denied the accusations. Perez-Pazos told Axios she believes the...
Miami New Times
Evicted Tenants Demand Action Against Landlord of Unsafe Miami Beach Building
Following a partial ceiling collapse and a water leak near the main electrical system at a Miami Beach apartment building, the city issued a June 14 notice deeming the structure to be unsafe. All of the building's tenants were ordered to evacuate. Many former residents of the four-story, 54-unit Annell...
WINKNEWS.com
Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
