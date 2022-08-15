Read full article on original website
CNBC
The Instacart Mastercard debuts today, offering a $200 Instacart credit to the first 10,000 applicants
Grocery delivery has become a modern-day convenience that's favored by millions of Americans, with much of its rise in popularity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, many are sticking with it even now — according to the Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey, in Q2 2022, online grocery delivery sales reached a whopping $7.7 billion.
13 grocery delivery services for food and everyday essentials
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. When it comes to grocery delivery services, “what you’re ultimately paying for is convenience,” said Lisa Young, adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University. Instead of taking time out of your day to visit a store, wander through aisles and wait in line to check out, you can quickly order food and other household essentials online, as well as choose a day and time for them to arrive at your doorstep.
Convenience Stores Seek Sweet Spot Between Restaurants and On-Demand Grocers
As consumers increasingly expect to get their food needs met on demand, the convenience retail industry is right there, offering some of the benefits of purchasing both from a restaurant and from a grocery store. The industry is gaining share from each of the two, restaurant and grocery, with many...
TechCrunch
Walmart’s last-mile delivery service, Walmart GoLocal, tops 1M deliveries in year one
Announced in August 2021, GoLocal is Walmart’s attempt to leverage its own delivery platform to service the needs of other merchants, both large and small. Merchants can use the service for a variety of deliveries, including scheduled and unscheduled deliveries, and even same-day. The service itself is powered by those Walmart had developed for its own delivery needs, including its in-house Express Delivery service, which promises delivery in two hours or less. GoLocal deliveries, however, aren’t handled by Walmart’s own staff but rather gig workers sourced through Walmart’s Spark Driver program — the same program that supports Walmart’s same-day delivery operations.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
Who owns Walmart? It's not China. A look at the biggest shareholders in the company.
Sam Walton founded Walmart in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas. His family is still the majority shareholders, holding more than half of total shares.
Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change
There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
A Starbucks Favorite is Changing (Consumers Won't be Happy)
If it feels like inflation has come for everything you hold dear, you're not alone. Domestic flights are up 47% since January, one in every four marijuana retailers say that they plan to raise prices in the next year, and even fast food is getting pretty expensive. Those daily coffee...
Lowe's is awarding $55 million in bonuses for hourly workers to fight inflation
Lowe’s is awarding bonuses totaling $55 million to its front-line hourly employees to help soften the impact of inflation. The home improvement store chain said on an earnings call Wednesday it is offering those workers limited-time discounts of up to 20% on everyday household and cleaning items. "We will...
Retailers are building their own ad businesses to compete with Amazon. Here's the latest news on Walmart, Instacart, and more.
Walmart, Target, Instacart, and others are building advertising businesses to boost their margins and capitalize on the online shopping boom.
Uber Eats driver says he only made a profit of 37 cents during a 4-hour shift because filling up his gas tank cost about the same as his earnings
The driver said he had to pay $30.60 for gas at the end of the shift. He told Insider that he wouldn't be doing any more shifts for the company.
The Verge
Jeff Bezos and Amazon’s current CEO are fighting FTC attempts to make them testify
This week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) revealed a recent filing from Amazon (you can read it in full below), showing the internet retail giant’s requests for limits on the agency’s investigation of its business practices. According to lawyers representing Amazon, CEO Andy Jassy, former CEO Jeff Bezos,...
Amazon to charge extra fee to certain sellers during holiday season
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it would charge an additional fee to certain sellers during the upcoming holiday season to offset rising costs of labor and logistics.
Now Amazon deliveries face threat of delays as workers walkout in pay row: Staff vow to continue protest until they get 'proper' pay rise as hundreds stage canteen sit-in at Essex warehouse over 'pathetic' 35p-per-hour increase
Amazon deliveries could face delays after hundreds of workers walked out from an Essex warehouse after being offered a 'pathetic' hourly wage increase of 35p per hour - as they vow to carry on until a better offer is made. Around 800 employees took part in a 'sit-in' at the...
US News and World Report
Inflation Steers Budget Shoppers Away From Walmart. Bringing Them Back May Not Be Easy
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc could face an uphill battle to reclaim U.S. shoppers who opted for the neighborhood dollar store or Aldi rather than driving farther to a Walmart Supercenter when gasoline was $5 a gallon. While gasoline prices have dropped nearly 20% over the past month, there are no...
Walmart’s Food Business Growth Is a Mixed Blessing as Shoppers Trade Down
Amid ongoing inflation, many consumers are growing more conservative in their spending, cutting back on luxuries and sticking more to the basics. Walmart, the world’s largest grocery retailer, is seeing the effects of the shift from restaurants to supermarkets as well as from more premium-priced food retailers and items to more value-focused alternatives.
Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation
As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
PC Magazine
Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores
Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
