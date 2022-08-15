ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NBC News

13 grocery delivery services for food and everyday essentials

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. When it comes to grocery delivery services, “what you’re ultimately paying for is convenience,” said Lisa Young, adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University. Instead of taking time out of your day to visit a store, wander through aisles and wait in line to check out, you can quickly order food and other household essentials online, as well as choose a day and time for them to arrive at your doorstep.
TechCrunch

Walmart’s last-mile delivery service, Walmart GoLocal, tops 1M deliveries in year one

Announced in August 2021, GoLocal is Walmart’s attempt to leverage its own delivery platform to service the needs of other merchants, both large and small. Merchants can use the service for a variety of deliveries, including scheduled and unscheduled deliveries, and even same-day. The service itself is powered by those Walmart had developed for its own delivery needs, including its in-house Express Delivery service, which promises delivery in two hours or less. GoLocal deliveries, however, aren’t handled by Walmart’s own staff but rather gig workers sourced through Walmart’s Spark Driver program — the same program that supports Walmart’s same-day delivery operations.
Mashed

Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change

There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
Daily Mail

Now Amazon deliveries face threat of delays as workers walkout in pay row: Staff vow to continue protest until they get 'proper' pay rise as hundreds stage canteen sit-in at Essex warehouse over 'pathetic' 35p-per-hour increase

Amazon deliveries could face delays after hundreds of workers walked out from an Essex warehouse after being offered a 'pathetic' hourly wage increase of 35p per hour - as they vow to carry on until a better offer is made. Around 800 employees took part in a 'sit-in' at the...
pymnts

Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation

As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
PC Magazine

Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores

Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
