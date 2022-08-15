Gabe Reid details why he transferred to Utah

After four productive seasons as a linebacker at Stanford Gabe Reid transferred to Utah

Stanford's defense struggled mightily in 2021 and losing key players like Gabe Reid did the team no favors ahead of 2022.

The linebacker turned defensive end decided to return home, as he transferred to Utah, where he will team up with his brother Karene Reid. In an interview with DesertNews , Reid explained the motive behind leaving the Stanford program to return to his home state of Utah saying:

“I would say it’s home. That’s the first thing, just being able to come home and play with my brother,” Gabe said of his transfer from Stanford to Utah. “But Utah as a program, I really love that they’re defensive-minded.

He also expressed his fondness of Utah's program and how close he was to attending prior to committing to Stanford saying:

“Looking back at it, had I not committed to Stanford, I would have come here to Utah,” Gabe said. “It’s kind of cool that it’s been able to come full circle, to have myself end up back here and playing with my brother.”

The American Fork, Utah native played in 42 games with 24 starts, while totaling 167 total tackles in his four years at Stanford. He joins Utah's quest to repeat as Pac-12 champions after winning their first title as a member of the conference a year ago, while also