swimswam.com

Lana Pudar Cracks Bosnia and Herzegovinian Record in 200 Fly, Wins Gold in 2:06.81

LCM (50m) European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2009. European Championships Record: 2:04.79, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014. 2020 European Champion: Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.50. Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:06.81. Helena Bach (DEN), 2:07.30. Ilaria Cusinato (ITA), 2:07.77. Laura Stephens (GBR), 2:08.47. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN), 2:09.03. Keanna MacInnes...
swimswam.com

Wattel’s 56.09 Fly Split Helps France Shatter National Record in W. 4×100 Medley

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:50.40, United States – 2019 World Championships. European Record: 3:53.38, Russia – 2017 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:54.01, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:54.01. Sweden, 3:55.25. France, 3:56.36. Netherlands, 3:57.01. Italy, 3:57.23. Great Britain, 4:00.05. Poland, 4:02.53. Switzerland,...
swimswam.com

2022 European Championship Day 7 Prelims Preview: Quadarella Eyeing Distance Sweep

LCM (50m) There are no scratches to report in the top 20 seeds in either the women’s or men’s 400 frees. This is the shortest prelims session of the meet, featuring only the women’s 400 free and men’s 400 free individually. There are 4 heats of the women’s 400 and 5 of the men’s. Italian star Simona Quadarella is going to be attempting to complete her sweep of the women’s distance events at these Championships. Quadarella has already won the 800 and 1500, defending her titles from last year in both. The 400 will be her toughest challenge of the meet, as it’s her weakest of the distance events and Germany’s Isabel Gose has swum well this week.
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

LCM (50m) This morning’s prelims session features heats of the men’s 50 free, women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 200 IM, and mixed 4×200 free relay. Notably, 17-year-old Romanian freestyle star David Popovici is not entered the men’s 50...
swimswam.com

Gregorio Paltrinieri Owns 11 Out Of The 32 Sub-14:40 1500 Free Swims In History

Paltrinieri owns 11 out of the 32 sub-14:40 swims in the men's 1500 free, with his most recent one coming from the 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Gregorio Paltrinieri may have missed out on 1500 free European Championships gold on Tuesday, but he still accomplished something incredible. His silver medal-winning time of 14:39.79 was his 11th swim under 14:40, a barrier that only ten different men have been able to get under, much less 11 different times. That also means that he owns over a third of the 32 total sub-14:40 swims in the history of the sport.
swimswam.com

Mother & Son Ne Kazakhstan Me Complete Kiya Ironman Challenge – Indian Swim News

Mother aur Son jo ki India ke Belagavi se belong krte hai unhone August 14 ko Kazakhstan mei huye Nur Sultan Ironman event mei compete kiya. Stock photo via Anne Lepesant. Mother aur Son jo ki India ke Belagavi se belong krte hai unhone August 14 ko Kazakhstan mei huye Nur Sultan Ironman event mei compete kiya. Mayura Shivalkar, jo ki ek cancer survivor bhi hai wo aur unke son Megh ne 226.7-km-three-event competition finished kiya.
swimswam.com

Nicolo Martinenghi: “What a Perfect Ending to These Championships” (Flash Quotes)

LCM (50m) Italy closed out their dominant European Championships with a win and championship record in the men’s 4×100 medley relay. They defended their gold medal from World Championships–where they upset the U.S.–with a time of 3:28.46. After the race, their deadly front half of Thomas Ceccon and Nicolo Martinenghi spoke about what it meant to be able to close out their championships with a win in front of the home crowd.
swimswam.com

Lukas Maertens Shatters Championship Record in Men’s 400 Free with 3:42.50

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18. Lukas Maertens (GER), 3:42.50. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 3:43.93. Henning...
swimswam.com

2022 Euros Day 6 Finals Preview: Paltrinieri to Make Another Run at 1500 Free WR

LCM (50m) There are two scratches to report for this finals session, both coming from swimmers in this morning’s prelims who have scratched out of semifinals. In the women’s 200 fly this morning, Poland’s Aleksandra Knop swam a 2:17.74 to finish 17th overall. Although she was 17th this morning, she was the 16th qualifier for semifinals, since Great Britain’s Holly Hibbott was ineligible to advance to semifinals as the 3rd fastest British swimmer in the field. In Knop’s absence, Switzerland’s Annina Grabher has been elevated into the semifinal tonight.
swimswam.com

Italy Closes Out Dominant European Championships with CR in the Men’s 4×100 Medley

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:26.78, United States – 2021 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain – 2021 Olympic Games / Italy – 2022 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:28.59, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:28.59. Italy, 3:28.46 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD) France, 3:32.50.
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Watch Sjostrom’s 23.91 and More Day 6 Finals Videos

LCM (50m) This post contains videos of the finals races from day 6 of the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Those races include finals of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 breast, women’s 200 IM, men’s 1500 free, women’s 100 back, and the mixed 4×200 free relay. All videos in this post are from European Aquatics’ (LEN) YouTube channel.
swimswam.com

Sarah Sjostrom Now Tops All-Time European Championships Medalists

LCM (50m) While competing on the penultimate night of these 2022 European Championships, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden cracked a monumental record. Her gold tonight in women’s 50m freestyle in a time of 23.91 represented the 28-year-old Olympian’s 27th European Championships medal. This total overtakes retired Russian sprinter Alexander...
