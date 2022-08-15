Read full article on original website
Midland Director of Non-Profit Foster Care Organization wants change
MIDLAND, Texas — One Accord For Kids is an organization in Midland that provides healing, permanency, and stability with the support of their community. Their mission is to transform lives in West Texas by strengthening families and connecting communities. Brandon Logan is the Executive Director of One Accord For...
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills
MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23
TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions. This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
Parking lot puppy pardoned for jaywalking by Midland County Judge
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Judge Jeff Robnett of the 441st District Court recently pardoned a puppy named Chico. Chico was first found in the Midland Courthouse parking lot under the judge's truck. Then, Judge Robnett was trying to find the owner of the puppy next. Social media would eventually help Cinco and his owner reunite.
City of Midland closes several low-water crossings due to rain
MIDLAND, Texas — Update: The Mulberry Draw near De Zavala Elementary has reopened. The City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings due to rain. Some of the low-water crossings closed include the Mulberry Draw, Midland Draw and Scharbauer Draw. These closures will impact school drop-off at multiple Midland ISD schools.
YWLA teacher recognized as Region 18 teacher of the year
MIDLAND, Texas — One Midland ISD teacher received a big honor Wednesday. Amanda Byars, an English teacher at the Young Women's Leadership Academy, was named the Region 18 secondary teacher of the year. The region includes 19 counties and 33 school districts across West Texas. Byars was honored at...
Midland ISD receives a "B" rating from the TEA
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD recently earned a "B" rating from the TEA. These were the first ratings released since 2019. In 2019, the district received a "C" rating. The district also said that the report showed even more progress among the district's campuses. "Our overall goal is that...
Acceleration Academy helps drop out students earn their diplomas
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District has partnered up with the Acceleration Academy to help out high school students get their diplomas. Many of these students were dealing with family and personal problems, which lead to them dropping out. The program does not only help these kids get their diplomas, but also allows them to get the one on one help they need to succeed.
Don't be alarmed! Big Spring Emergency Management will conduct siren maintenance
BIG SPRING, Texas — With weather starting to change as fall comes near, the city of Big Spring Emergency Management and officials will be administering emergency warning siren maintenance on Aug. 18. Testing will have short interval tests at the rodeo grounds throughout the day from 8 a.m. to...
Midlander urges drivers to be mindful of runners on the roads
MIDLAND, Texas — Lanita Torres has been running in Midland for years, but a big problem she sees while out on her morning runs is cars not paying attention to her and other runners on the road. "That’s our decompression time, time for us to get our endorphins going,...
Midland County Tax Office closed due to maintenance issues caused by rain
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Tax Office will be closed until further notice due to maintenance issues caused by rain. The facilities team will be working on fixing the issues as soon as possible. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
18-wheeler rolled over at intersection of I-20 and Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas — An 18 wheeler has rolled over this morning in Midland at the intersection of Loop 250 and I-20. This incident led to traffic delays in the area as crews worked to clean up the mess. At this time, we know that the crew was looking to turn over the 18 wheeler to its proper position.
Texas Education Agency rates Texas school districts including MISD and ECISD
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — For the first time in three years, the Texas Education Agency has released accountability ratings for school districts across the state. ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri spoke about how in just three years multiple schools throughout the district have grown thanks to staff and students.
ECUD: Boil water notices more likely during summer months due to heat
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice was put out on Monday on the west side of Ector County after a pipeline issue happened around a construction site. "The pipe was in the ground for 20 years and is old. On the construction site they have an insufficient support for the pipe," said Tram Doan with the Ector County Utility District.
Get your pets a low cost vaccination right from your car
MIDLAND, Texas — If your pets need a vaccination but you don't have the money, Midland Animal Services might be able to help. August 20th at 1200 N. Fairgrounds Rd from 10a.m.-1p.m., Midland Animal Services will offer low cost drive thru vaccines and chips for your pets. This low...
Local businessman Jim Gerety files to run for District 4 seat
MIDLAND, Texas — Local Businessman Jim Gerety has filed to run for the District 4 Midland City Council seat. After 23 years of building a business with more than 400 employees and raising a family here, Gerety says he wants to use his leadership skills to benefit fellow residents in District 4.
Midland Fire Department responds to structure fire due to lightning strike
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge on August 17 at 9:00 p.m. The incident occurred due to a lightning strike. 12 units responded to the scene and the initial investigation revealed that the fire most likely started in the attic due to a lightning strike.
Local author participates in Back To School Reading series
MIDLAND, Texas — The Little Gym is holding a Back to School Reading series event this August. As part of the series, they held a special event for the public on Monday. Local author Rosie Talley stopped by and read her book "Linus the Troll" to children age three to five.
Odessa man pleads guilty to indecency with a child
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man pleaded guilty in an Ector County court Tuesday. Bobby Wayne McDowell was charged with one count of continuous sexual assault of a child back in July 2020. He was later also charged with three counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact.
Odessa Police Department to host fundraiser for one of its officers battling cancer
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a fundraising event on August 18 for Corporal Mike Troglin, who is battling stage four lung and brain cancer. 'Burgers For Mike' will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum in Barn...
