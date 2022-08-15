ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills

MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions. This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland closes several low-water crossings due to rain

MIDLAND, Texas — Update: The Mulberry Draw near De Zavala Elementary has reopened. The City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings due to rain. Some of the low-water crossings closed include the Mulberry Draw, Midland Draw and Scharbauer Draw. These closures will impact school drop-off at multiple Midland ISD schools.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

YWLA teacher recognized as Region 18 teacher of the year

MIDLAND, Texas — One Midland ISD teacher received a big honor Wednesday. Amanda Byars, an English teacher at the Young Women's Leadership Academy, was named the Region 18 secondary teacher of the year. The region includes 19 counties and 33 school districts across West Texas. Byars was honored at...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland ISD receives a "B" rating from the TEA

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD recently earned a "B" rating from the TEA. These were the first ratings released since 2019. In 2019, the district received a "C" rating. The district also said that the report showed even more progress among the district's campuses. "Our overall goal is that...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Acceleration Academy helps drop out students earn their diplomas

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District has partnered up with the Acceleration Academy to help out high school students get their diplomas. Many of these students were dealing with family and personal problems, which lead to them dropping out. The program does not only help these kids get their diplomas, but also allows them to get the one on one help they need to succeed.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

18-wheeler rolled over at intersection of I-20 and Loop 250

MIDLAND, Texas — An 18 wheeler has rolled over this morning in Midland at the intersection of Loop 250 and I-20. This incident led to traffic delays in the area as crews worked to clean up the mess. At this time, we know that the crew was looking to turn over the 18 wheeler to its proper position.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Fire Department responds to structure fire due to lightning strike

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge on August 17 at 9:00 p.m. The incident occurred due to a lightning strike. 12 units responded to the scene and the initial investigation revealed that the fire most likely started in the attic due to a lightning strike.
NewsWest 9

Odessa man pleads guilty to indecency with a child

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man pleaded guilty in an Ector County court Tuesday. Bobby Wayne McDowell was charged with one count of continuous sexual assault of a child back in July 2020. He was later also charged with three counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

