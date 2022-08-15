Read full article on original website
The $100K club: hundreds of K-12 employees make six-figure salaries
About 1% of Idaho’s K-12 educators earn a six-figure salary. In all, 401 of the state’s public school employees bring home $100,000 or more per year, state data shows. Almost 90% of those — 357 — are certified staffers: principals, superintendents and other K-12 employees who need a certificate or licensure to do their jobs. The remaining 44 are classified staff whose roles don’t require certification and who fill positions from business managers to communications directors.
Empowering parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September
The Idaho State Board of Education announced Tuesday it intends to make Empowering Parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September. The post Empowering parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September appeared first on Local News 8.
Twin Falls County Prosecutor speaks on Idaho abortion law
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Emotions are still running high here in the Gem state, in the wake of the Idaho Supreme Court’s decision to allow the states abortions laws to go into effect. However, there are still some questions on the enforcement of the laws. Late Friday...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Record state budget surplus fuels talk of special session of the Idaho Legislature
A record-setting state budget surplus of nearly $2 billion is fueling talks about a potential special session of the Idaho Legislature. The state officially ended the 2022 fiscal year on June 30 with a projected $1.4 billion state budget surplus, marking the second consecutive year Idaho has amassed a record ending cash balance. On Friday, Little said the surplus could reach $2 billion. He also appeared to lay the groundwork for taking action on the surplus.
Little promises continued support for education and teachers
Gov. Brad Little touted his administration’s past investments in education during a luncheon on Wednesday, and promised to do more if reelected. “We have a long way to go from where we are, but we’re making great progress,” said Little during a speech sponsored by the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.
New nonprofit emerges in support of ‘free market’ education
There’s a new think tank in town. The Mountain States Policy Center advertises itself as a nonpartisan research group. Its goal is to promote the free market, individual liberty and limited government in Washington, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. Chris Cargill is the group’s incoming executive director. He has worked...
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
The Idaho Freedom Foundation misinforms about the education initiative
The ill-named Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), which essentially owns and operates the extremist branch of today’s Republican Party, wants to destroy the Gem State’s public school system. As recent as August 8, IFF President Wayne Hoffman repeated his demand for the State to get out of the “education business.” That seems to be a tall order since the Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to “maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special...
How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken?
We’ve previously talked about the license plates that we couldn’t believe were available. Since then, a few of those have become unavailable which has me wondering – what are the plates in Idaho that you can’t get? We’re not talking about the blatantly obvious ones either. I wanted to look for the most ridiculous, the trendiest, and the weirdest plates that were actually taken according to AccessIdaho.com.
Idaho leaders OK $321,000 in transgender-birth certificate case
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov. Brad...
'The unwinding': Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when U.S. emergency ends
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Since January of 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed.
Idaho AG’s office takes responsibility for calculations error in Quality Education Act initiative
Officials with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office are taking responsibility for a typographical error in the inflation calculations mistakenly attributed to the Quality Education Act that will be on Idaho voters’ ballots in November. The inflation calculation error, which involved switching a numerator with a denominator, appeared to indicate that when inflation went up, the […] The post Idaho AG’s office takes responsibility for calculations error in Quality Education Act initiative appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Need more evidence of climate change, Idaho? Look no further than the ER.
Dr. Ethan Sims spends many of his days and nights in the emergency rooms of St. Luke’s Health System. He also heads Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health. Sad to say, he and his colleagues in Idaho and across the globe see too many links between climate change and health care crises.
Board of Examiners sends $321,000 lawsuit bill to Idaho Legislature
This story was first published by Idaho Reports on Aug. 16, 2022. The Board of Examiners has approved a $321,224 payment to plaintiffs who sued the state over its process for changing gender markers on birth certificates. During its Tuesday meeting, the board sent the bill to the Legislature, rather than paying it immediately through […] The post Board of Examiners sends $321,000 lawsuit bill to Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
Idaho governor visits Post Falls as construction gets underway on I-90 interchange
POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little visited Post Falls on Tuesday as a major construction project gets underway. The I-90 and State Highway 41 interchange in Post Falls is getting a major facelift that will change the way drivers get around the area. The work is starting...
Democrats name new nominee for Idaho state treasurer post
Deborah Silver, who ran for state treasurer against then-Treasurer Ron Crane in 2014, was named the Democratic nominee against incumbent GOP Treasurer Julie Ellsworth on Wednesday, after the previous Democratic nominee, Jill Ellsworth, withdrew. Silver, a certified public accountant, former accounting instructor at the College of Southern Idaho and former...
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
