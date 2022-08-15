ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL analyst claims the Bears should trade Roquan Smith

The Roquan Smith fiasco has quickly tumbled into a nightmare for the Chicago Bears front office. All seemed fine and well at Halas Hall. Smith was conducting a casual, nothing-to-worry-about "hold in" while the negotiations between him and the new regime continued. In a heartbeat, Smith delivered a two-page note...
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL

Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Yardbarker

Teven Jenkins seizes a spot with the Chicago Bears’ first team

Teven Jenkins has had a long road to the first team. The Chicago Bears had Teven Jenkins taking reps at right guard with the first team. He replaces Michael Schofield who had a less than stellar performance during Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs where he gave up a sack.
ClutchPoints

Matt Eberflus drops key Roquan Smith update amid trade rumors, stalled contract talks with Bears

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears look back: Wendell Davis 1988-1993

Wendell Davis was a more than capable receiver in the days of Mike Ditka’s “smashmouth” offense. For those that remember the Mike Ditka years of the Chicago Bears, there was always a dominant defense and an offense predicated on the “smashmouth” fundamental of establishing a strong running identity. Passing was not the focal point and this was nothing new for a franchise that went nearly 30 years between 3,000 yard passers (1962 to 1991) and 25 years between 1,000 yard receivers (1970 to 1995). Wide receivers seldom approached 1,000 yards during Ditka’s tenure and it wasn’t for a lack of talent, with Willie Gault and Dennis McKinnon just a couple of the talented pass catchers on the roster. One receiver nearly eclipsed the mark in 1991: Wendell Davis.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears named a ‘best fit’ for this WR via trade

The Chicago Bears could target Darius Slayton ahead of Week 1 to help Justin Fields and the offense. It’s no secret the Chicago Bears have some questions surrounding the wide receiver position going into the 2022 season. With Justin Fields’ development being the single-most important thing for the franchise, one can argue general manager Ryan Poles didn’t do enough to help him.
Yardbarker

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett focused on partnership

The Denver Broncos are entering their inaugural campaign with quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos acquired Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick from the Seattle Seahawks for two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive end Shelby Harris during the offseason. Wilson spent the previous 10 seasons in Seattle, where he beat Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.
NBC Sports

Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander

The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
