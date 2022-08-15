Read full article on original website
Related
JJulius Announces New Album Vol. 2, First DFA Records Release Since 2020
JJulius is the moniker of the Gothenburg-based musician and producer Julius Pierstorff, and, on, August 26 he’ll release a new album called Vol. 2. The album will get released via DFA Records in the United States, making it the first new release from DFA since Man Power and Amy Douglas’ 2020 single “Flashing Lights.” Find JJulius’ single “Du Aldrig Märker” below.
Chloe Moriondo Announces Tour and New Album Suckerpunch, Shares Video: Watch
Chloe Moriondo has announced a new album, Suckerpunch. The follow-up to last year’s Blood Bunny arrives October 7 (via Public Consumption/Fueled by Ramen). Check out the video for new song “Fruity,” in which Moriondo pumps some sugary color into a drab office, below, and scroll down for their tour dates.
Lee Fields Announces New Album Sentimental Fool, Shares New Song: Listen
Soul legend Lee Fields has announced his first new album in three years. It’s titled Sentimental Fool and it’s out October 28 via Daptone, marking it his full-length debut on the label. Today, he’s shared the title track along with a music video directed by Andrew Anderson. Check it out below.
Nick Hakim Announces New Album Cometa, Shares New Song “Happen”: Listen
Nick Hakim is releasing a new album later this year. Cometa, the follow-up to last year’s Small Things, will be released on October 21 via ATO. Hakim has also shared a new single called “Happen,” which features Alex G on piano and Mark Ronson and Andrew Bird collaborator Abe Rounds on drums. Watch the new video for “Happen” below.
RELATED PEOPLE
Melvins Announce New Album ‘Bad Mood Rising’
Melvins have announced a new album named Bad Mood Rising and released a limited-edition handmade vinyl version that sold out almost instantly. The six-track follow-up to Five Legged Dog – their second LP of 2021 and their first fully acoustic work – became available on Sunday as a handmade blood-orange vinyl record. Blue and mint editions will go on sale on Aug. 21, with factory vinyl and CD versions reportedly set to follow on Sept. 9.
One Dead, Dozens Injured After Spain’s Medusa Festival Stage Collapses
High winds exceeding 51 mph caused part of the main stage at Medusa Festival in Valencia, Spain to collapse early Saturday morning (August 13), killing one person and injuring dozens, reports Reuters and BBC. Other infrastructure at the EDM festival was also damaged due to the extreme weather. The festival grounds were promptly evacuated afterwards and organizers have since canceled the rest of the event. Of those injured, three suffered serious trauma injuries and 14 experienced minor injuries, according to regional emergency services. Reuters notes that 32 people were taken to the hospital.
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
What Bob Dylan Had to Say About The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ After Paul McCartney Played Him the Album
Here's what Bob Dylan had to say about The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' after the group's Paul McCartney played him the album.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Wrecking Crew guitarist Bill Pitman dies aged 102
The guitarist was famed for his use of a Danelectro six-string bass and played on a number of hits, including Be My Baby and Pet Sounds. LA session legend and ‘Wrecking Crew’ guitarist Bill Pitman has passed away aged 102. Among his most famous work was The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds album, The Ronnettes’ Be My Baby, The Byrds’ Mr Tambourine Man and playing ukulele on B.J. Thomas’ Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Lizzo Shares New Video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”: Watch
Lizzo has released a music video for the song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her new album Special. She co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who handled the visual for “About Damn Time.” The “2 Be Loved” video picks up where the visual for “Truth Hurts” left off, with Lizzo taking a solo drive in the desert. Watch it below.
Hear New Tedeschi Trucks Song from Final ‘I Am the Moon’ LP
Tedeschi Trucks Band is previewing a new track from the upcoming Episode IV. Farewell, the last installment of their I Am the Moon series. "Soul Sweet Song" was written by guitarist Derek Trucks, keyboardist Gabe Dixon and vocalist Mike Mattison and pays tribute to the band's original keyboardist Kofi Burbridge, who died in February 2019. "Gabe’s lyrics: I feel your rhythm moving me / 'Cause your soul's sweet song's still singing – that hit me between the eyes," Trucks said in a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billboard
Marty Stuart Signs Worldwide Deal with U.K. Label Snakefarm
Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart has signed with British-based label Snakefarm, a Universal Music Group-owned label that is part of the Spinefarm Music Group. It marks the five-time Grammy winner and country music historian’s first time back on a major label in more than a dozen years.
NME
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55
Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
Ashley Hutchings to release his 100th album
Folk rocker Ashley Hutchings will release Ashley Hutchings Presents More Songs From The Shows
Goo Goo Dolls Circle Round Disenchanted Times on 13th Album ‘Chaos in Bloom’
When the world hands you a pandemic, make your way into the woods. Once the world slowly began reopening, the Goo Goo Dolls remotely regrouped inside a 19th-century church-turned-studio in Woodstock, New York. Armed with a library of vintage gear and instruments, the band, along with co-writer and collaborator, producer Gregg Wattenberg, began fleshing out songs, and frontman John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac started writing during the pandemic for their 13th album Chaos in Bloom.
Bonnie “Prince” Billy Shares Ramones Cover Featuring David Berman: Listen
Bonnie “Prince” Billy has released a cover of the Ramones’ Subterranean Jungle song “Outsider.” The track was produced in 2016 by Mark Nevers, and it features contributions from William Tyler, longtime collaborator Pete Townsend, Chris Scruggs (of the Fabulous Superlatives), and the late David Berman. Listen below.
Father John Misty Performs “Buddy’s Rendezvous” on Kimmel: Watch
Father John Misty stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (August 17) to perform “Buddy’s Rendezvous” from his recent album Chloë and the Next 20th Century. He was joined by a lounge-style band including a string section and saxophonist. Watch it below. Chloë and the...
Zach Bryan Continues His Rampage Of New Music, Drops Surprise Song “Burn, Burn, Burn”
Another day, another new song from Zach Bryan. If you keep up with Zach and his incredible output of music (or try to, at least), then you know the man has been on a tear this year, releasing his 34-song debut studio album American Heartbreak in May, as well as his Summertime Blues EP last month, in addition to teasing tons of other songs that have yet to be cut in the studio.
Watch Grace Ives Perform “Lullaby” in TV Debut on Kimmel
Grace Ives made her television debut as the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. She performed “Lullaby” from her new album Janky Star. Watch it happen—introduced by the show’s guest host, Desus Nice—and find her upcoming tour dates below. Read...
Pitchfork
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0