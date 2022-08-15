ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

JJulius Announces New Album Vol. 2, First DFA Records Release Since 2020

JJulius is the moniker of the Gothenburg-based musician and producer Julius Pierstorff, and, on, August 26 he’ll release a new album called Vol. 2. The album will get released via DFA Records in the United States, making it the first new release from DFA since Man Power and Amy Douglas’ 2020 single “Flashing Lights.” Find JJulius’ single “Du Aldrig Märker” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Nick Hakim Announces New Album Cometa, Shares New Song “Happen”: Listen

Nick Hakim is releasing a new album later this year. Cometa, the follow-up to last year’s Small Things, will be released on October 21 via ATO. Hakim has also shared a new single called “Happen,” which features Alex G on piano and Mark Ronson and Andrew Bird collaborator Abe Rounds on drums. Watch the new video for “Happen” below.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Kelly
Ultimate Classic Rock

Melvins Announce New Album ‘Bad Mood Rising’

Melvins have announced a new album named Bad Mood Rising and released a limited-edition handmade vinyl version that sold out almost instantly. The six-track follow-up to Five Legged Dog – their second LP of 2021 and their first fully acoustic work – became available on Sunday as a handmade blood-orange vinyl record. Blue and mint editions will go on sale on Aug. 21, with factory vinyl and CD versions reportedly set to follow on Sept. 9.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

One Dead, Dozens Injured After Spain’s Medusa Festival Stage Collapses

High winds exceeding 51 mph caused part of the main stage at Medusa Festival in Valencia, Spain to collapse early Saturday morning (August 13), killing one person and injuring dozens, reports Reuters and BBC. Other infrastructure at the EDM festival was also damaged due to the extreme weather. The festival grounds were promptly evacuated afterwards and organizers have since canceled the rest of the event. Of those injured, three suffered serious trauma injuries and 14 experienced minor injuries, according to regional emergency services. Reuters notes that 32 people were taken to the hospital.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Funerals#Poetry#Amusement Park#Ytilaer#Ca Rio Theater#Ca Ojai Deer Lodge#Ca The Poetry Church#Pioneertown
Guitar World Magazine

Wrecking Crew guitarist Bill Pitman dies aged 102

The guitarist was famed for his use of a Danelectro six-string bass and played on a number of hits, including Be My Baby and Pet Sounds. LA session legend and ‘Wrecking Crew’ guitarist Bill Pitman has passed away aged 102. Among his most famous work was The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds album, The Ronnettes’ Be My Baby, The Byrds’ Mr Tambourine Man and playing ukulele on B.J. Thomas’ Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Lizzo Shares New Video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”: Watch

Lizzo has released a music video for the song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her new album Special. She co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who handled the visual for “About Damn Time.” The “2 Be Loved” video picks up where the visual for “Truth Hurts” left off, with Lizzo taking a solo drive in the desert. Watch it below.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear New Tedeschi Trucks Song from Final ‘I Am the Moon’ LP

Tedeschi Trucks Band is previewing a new track from the upcoming Episode IV. Farewell, the last installment of their I Am the Moon series. "Soul Sweet Song" was written by guitarist Derek Trucks, keyboardist Gabe Dixon and vocalist Mike Mattison and pays tribute to the band's original keyboardist Kofi Burbridge, who died in February 2019. "Gabe’s lyrics: I feel your rhythm moving me / 'Cause your soul's sweet song's still singing – that hit me between the eyes," Trucks said in a news release.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Marty Stuart Signs Worldwide Deal with U.K. Label Snakefarm

Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart has signed with British-based label Snakefarm, a Universal Music Group-owned label that is part of the Spinefarm Music Group. It marks the five-time Grammy winner and country music historian’s first time back on a major label in more than a dozen years.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55

Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Goo Goo Dolls Circle Round Disenchanted Times on 13th Album ‘Chaos in Bloom’

When the world hands you a pandemic, make your way into the woods. Once the world slowly began reopening, the Goo Goo Dolls remotely regrouped inside a 19th-century church-turned-studio in Woodstock, New York. Armed with a library of vintage gear and instruments, the band, along with co-writer and collaborator, producer Gregg Wattenberg, began fleshing out songs, and frontman John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac started writing during the pandemic for their 13th album Chaos in Bloom.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Continues His Rampage Of New Music, Drops Surprise Song “Burn, Burn, Burn”

Another day, another new song from Zach Bryan. If you keep up with Zach and his incredible output of music (or try to, at least), then you know the man has been on a tear this year, releasing his 34-song debut studio album American Heartbreak in May, as well as his Summertime Blues EP last month, in addition to teasing tons of other songs that have yet to be cut in the studio.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Grace Ives Perform “Lullaby” in TV Debut on Kimmel

Grace Ives made her television debut as the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. She performed “Lullaby” from her new album Janky Star. Watch it happen—introduced by the show’s guest host, Desus Nice—and find her upcoming tour dates below. Read...
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy