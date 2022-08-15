Suspect accused of shooting a coach during a Dallas-area youth football game turns himself in

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
37-Year-Old Texas Woman, Former Bank Robbery Suspect, Opens Fire in the Dallas Love Field Airport
The woman who opened fire at a terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport is a reported former bank robbery suspect, according to the Independent. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter on Monday morning. Then the suspect went into a bathroom stall, changed her outfit, and returned the Independent reports.
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Appears To Get A Response From Chris Brown
Chris Brown appears to have responded to reports that the suspected Dallas airport shooter, Portia Odufuwa, claimed that she was married to him. The Breezy artist shared a brief message on his Instagram page this morning addressing mental health, which many perceived to be addressed towards Odufuwa. "Aye man, I...
Brother of former NFL player turns himself in after slaying of youth coach: police
DALLAS — The man suspected of killing a youth football coach during a game in Lancaster, Texas, over the weekend turned himself in to face a murder charge on Monday, according to authorities. Yaqub Malik Talib, 39, turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on Monday, Lancaster police...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Argument Over Score Led to Deadly Shooting of Lancaster Youth Football Coach, Affidavit Says
An argument over the score at a Lancaster youth football game led to the deadly shooting of coach Michael Hickmon Saturday night, according to to witness reports to police. Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, is accused of murder in the fatal shooting on Saturday night of 43-year-old Hickmon, police in Lancaster said.
Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones release statement on passing of Janet Hill, wife of Calvin Hill, mother of Grant Hill
The Hill family lost a member of their family. Janet Hill, the wife of former great Dallas Cowboys running back Calvin Hill, and the mother of NBA star Grant Hill, passed away recently. Seeing as the Hill family was a part of the Dallas community for quite some time, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement addressing Janet’s passing.
Clayton News Daily
'We just did the right thing.' A group of high school football players rescued an injured woman trapped in her car after a wreck
A group of high school football players in northern Georgia jumped out of their cars while on the way to school to help free an injured woman who was trapped after a wreck. Treyvon Adams, 16, was driving to school Friday morning with his teammates Antwion Carey, 16, Tyson Brown, 17, and Alto Moore, 16, when they saw the crash. The four are members of the Rome High School football team.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cedar Hill, Rockwall to Kick Off Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star
The Cedar Hill Longhorns and the Rockwall Yellowjackets will kick off the 2022 season with a rematch of last year's season opener, but this time the game will also be featured as the 2022 Jerry Jones Classic and played at The Star in Frisco. The two teams will face off...
Texas A&M DT commit Samu Taumanupepe to be honored at Houston TD Club banquet
On Wednesday evening, the Touchdown Club of Houston will hold its annual August banquet to honor its preseason All-Greater Houston team. With the high school football season kicking off very soon, there will be an impressive group of players gathered at the Bayou City Event Center to receive accolades. Texas...
