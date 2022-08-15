ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

WATCH: Chase Cota explains growth at wide receiver room

Oregon Duck senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses Oregon's development at wide receiver, why the Ducks are starting to stack good practices on top of each other, his role as a leader, and where the Ducks are going halfway through camp. Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Meet Oregon's Top-15 2023 Recruiting Class

Recruiting has been on fire for the Ducks despite fall camp beginning and the season just around the corner. The Ducks begin the month with a bang, landing four-star DL prospect Terrance Green from Cy Woods High School in Cypress, TX. After Green, Oregon landed DL My'Keil Gardner, ATH Kenyon Sadiq, LB Jerry Mixon, and EDGE Jaeden Moore, to cap off a stellar month of recruiting for Dan Lanning and company.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Brandon Dorlus is becoming Oregon's alpha on defense

Hear from Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus after Oregon's 10th fall camp practice. Dorlus opens up about his growth along the defense and becoming the team's alpha leader. Dorlus opens up about his teammates and the progress they and the defense are making through fall camp. Sign up for the...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Marshall Malchow shares the four pillars of Oregon recruiting

Recruiting top tier high school athletes is harder than it has ever been. In order to be successful, collegiate coaching staffs must pour ample sweat in the bucket in the courting of teenagers during a process which takes months and often years. Because of all that goes into the process,...
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers In Italy: Oregon State has Arrived

MILAN, Italy – The Oregon State men's basketball team has arrived in Italy after a long day of travel. The Beavers landed in Milan on Tuesday morning, as the team began its Italy adventure. The OSU players were allowed to explore the city during the morning and afternoon, including the Milan Cathedral – which is just a short walk from the team's hotel.
CORVALLIS, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music

(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
TOLEDO, OR
kezi.com

UPDATE: Missing person in Corvallis found

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Eugene radio host Bill Barrett passes away

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bill Barrett, who hosted radio programming in Eugene for 24 years, passed away Wednesday afternoon after a battle with cancer. Bill Barrett, a longtime radio host on New Country 93.3, is being remembered by friends, former colleagues and thousands of listeners he entertained each morning. Barrett hosted shows on New Country 93.3 for 24 years, and signed off for the last time in early 2021. At the time, he had said he accomplished everything he had hoped for in his career -- except an interview with Barbara Mandrell.
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

University of Oregon Board appoints interim president

The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim president at its meeting Tuesday morning. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as the university’s leader for now, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week, after leading the university the last seven years. Schill is leaving UO to become Northwestern University’s president.
EUGENE, OR
