WATCH: Chase Cota explains growth at wide receiver room
Oregon Duck senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses Oregon's development at wide receiver, why the Ducks are starting to stack good practices on top of each other, his role as a leader, and where the Ducks are going halfway through camp. Make sure you like and subscribe to the Autzen...
Meet Oregon's Top-15 2023 Recruiting Class
Recruiting has been on fire for the Ducks despite fall camp beginning and the season just around the corner. The Ducks begin the month with a bang, landing four-star DL prospect Terrance Green from Cy Woods High School in Cypress, TX. After Green, Oregon landed DL My'Keil Gardner, ATH Kenyon Sadiq, LB Jerry Mixon, and EDGE Jaeden Moore, to cap off a stellar month of recruiting for Dan Lanning and company.
WATCH: Brandon Dorlus is becoming Oregon's alpha on defense
Hear from Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus after Oregon's 10th fall camp practice. Dorlus opens up about his growth along the defense and becoming the team's alpha leader. Dorlus opens up about his teammates and the progress they and the defense are making through fall camp. Sign up for the...
Marshall Malchow shares the four pillars of Oregon recruiting
Recruiting top tier high school athletes is harder than it has ever been. In order to be successful, collegiate coaching staffs must pour ample sweat in the bucket in the courting of teenagers during a process which takes months and often years. Because of all that goes into the process,...
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
Andrew Boyle is a kicking rarity and is competing for all three starting roles
Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig has opened up all three kicking competitions. Front and center for all three is Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle. Not many players across the country are capable of doing all three. Most place kickers also double as kickoff specialists, but it's not often they dabble in punting too.
WATCH: Dan Lanning explains why Oregon just had its best fall practice yet
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses the team's practice and why the Ducks may have just finished its best of fall camp to date. Lanning also discusses takeaways from the team's first fall camp scrimmage and where the Ducks are improving. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Dana Altman ‘disappointed’ by UCLA, USC leaving Pac-12; says Oregon will continue to ‘compete at the highest level possible’
EUGENE — Dana Altman is the only Pac-12 men’s basketball coach whose tenure in the league began before the conference expanded and he’ll be at Oregon for whatever happens next for the conference once the Los Angeles schools leave for the Big Ten. Altman said he was...
Jaeden Moore commits to Oregon Ducks football; Central Valley Christian DE had huge junior season
Moore ended his junior season with 155 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.
Preseason Polls Highlight Oregon State's Difficult 2022 Football Schedule
The two most widely circulated college football ranking polls have released their first iteration of the 2022 season; the USA TODAY Coaches Poll was published on August 8th and the AP Poll results were announced on August 15th. While preseason rankings are never perfect, they are often fairly predictive of regular season success.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oregon surging towards potent offense under Dan Lanning
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong says new Oregon HC Dan Lanning could have a very lethal offense in Eugene for years to come, despite his strong defensive background.
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
osubeavers.com
Beavers In Italy: Oregon State has Arrived
MILAN, Italy – The Oregon State men's basketball team has arrived in Italy after a long day of travel. The Beavers landed in Milan on Tuesday morning, as the team began its Italy adventure. The OSU players were allowed to explore the city during the morning and afternoon, including the Milan Cathedral – which is just a short walk from the team's hotel.
As he nears a career milestone, Chris McGowan can see an even brighter future for Corvallis football
By Bob Lundeberg | Photo by Leon Neuschwander SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Corvallis Spartans of the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference. CORVALLIS TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHChris McGowan, ...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
beachconnection.net
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music
(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
kezi.com
UPDATE: Missing person in Corvallis found
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals.
kezi.com
Eugene radio host Bill Barrett passes away
EUGENE, Ore. -- Bill Barrett, who hosted radio programming in Eugene for 24 years, passed away Wednesday afternoon after a battle with cancer. Bill Barrett, a longtime radio host on New Country 93.3, is being remembered by friends, former colleagues and thousands of listeners he entertained each morning. Barrett hosted shows on New Country 93.3 for 24 years, and signed off for the last time in early 2021. At the time, he had said he accomplished everything he had hoped for in his career -- except an interview with Barbara Mandrell.
opb.org
University of Oregon Board appoints interim president
The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim president at its meeting Tuesday morning. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as the university’s leader for now, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week, after leading the university the last seven years. Schill is leaving UO to become Northwestern University’s president.
247Sports
