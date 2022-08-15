ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judy Oram
2d ago

unless people have had depression they have no idea what it does to a person. some can be helped and some no. people don't believe they can be fine today go to bed wake up tomorrow and not be ok. It does happen.

Erica Lynn
2d ago

In some places employers will try to find a way to fire you, so you have to be very careful about how much you disclose and monitor your work performances. Depression robs you of energy and ambition but it takes energy to care and take action. Such a double sword.

Cheryl A Pinkerton
2d ago

can someone tell me if you all sleep a lot to avoid problems or people like friends and family members?? because I do and I hideout so I don't have to deal with people and family members and Friends I've been told that I have depression also

