ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Suspect accused of shooting a coach during a Dallas-area youth football game turns himself in

By Claudia Dominguez, Ed Lavandera, Raja Razek, Caroll Alvarado, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 25

Dallas police search for answers in double-homicide case

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for answers in a double-homicide case. On August 5 minutes before midnight, police were called to the 8600 block of Woodcastle. Upon their arrival, they discovered 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair both dead with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Police have...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy