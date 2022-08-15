Read full article on original website
WECT
New Hanover County fourth graders to learn about 1898 massacre
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming to classrooms in New Hanover County as fourth graders will learn a bit more about a dark part of Wilmington history. Starting this fall, fourth grade students in New Hanover County will learn the basics of what happened during the insurrection of 1898. Though the state titles the topic “Wilmington Race Riots,” teachers will simply call it “1898.”
WECT
Port City Jerry Day for the United Way set for Aug. 20
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deadheads will be able to enjoy music while helping a good cause Saturday, Aug. 20. The fourth annual Port City Jerry Day for the United Way will be held at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater beginning at 6 p.m. The event will benefit the United Way of the...
WECT
Historic Wilmington Foundation to host fundraiser for Giblem Lodge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation announced Aug. 18 that they will be hosting a fundraiser to support the rehabilitation of Giblem Lodge No. 2. Named “Hell of a Night,” the event will support the restoration of the historic lodge. Built in 1871, Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic Temple in North Carolina.
WECT
Preservation work on Wrightsville Beach bridge to resume Wednesday
The City of Wilmington is set to increase the rates for public parking in the area as listed in its Fiscal Year 2022-2023 recommended budget. All but one council member voted in favor of the first reading of the budget, and the final vote to adopt the budget will be held on June 21.
WECT
Whiteville PD reports water outage on Lee St.
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville PD announced Aug. 18 that crews are responding to a water outage on Lee St. Per the report, the outage spans from Burkhead St. to Wyche St. As of this time, it is unknown what caused the outage. For updates, please visit the Whiteville Police...
WECT
Young Marines youth organization coming to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Young Marines announced Aug. 16 that a new unit will be forming in the Wilmington area. Designated as the “Cape Fear Young Marines,” the organization will host an open house for those interested in joining. Per the announcement, the open house will take...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park. The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park on 3500 Bethel Road.
whqr.org
Reform and community groups oppose using $40,000 in NC drug tax funding to build Wilmington police museum
Update Tuesday 5:15 p.m. — This article has been updated with a statement from the Wilmington Police Department. At Tuesday evening’s meeting, Wilmington City Council will consider whether to authorize the use of $40,000 in funding from the NC Drug Tax to build a museum. [Editor's note: Council voted unanimously to continue the proposal to September. There was no discussion of the issue.]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Fire Rescue earns international accreditation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) has been recognized for their work to keep residents safe around the area. The group has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the rigorous criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
Horry County mom upset after kids put on wrong bus after school, found wandering neighborhood
Editor’s note: A quote that was obtained for a previous story has been removed from this story. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The first couple days of school can come with some hiccups, which was the case for one Horry County parent who saw her kids wandering around the neighborhood alone on her home camera […]
WECT
NHCSO to sponsor BBQ fundraiser for Special Olympics NC
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina. Per their announcement, the event will take place on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge 532 at 5102 Oleander Dr., Wilmington.
WECT
South Kerr Avenue to partially close overnight for water repair on Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The southbound and center lanes of South Kerr Avenue between Wrightsville Avenue and Park Avenue will be closed to traffic on Thursday, August 18, around 7 p.m. to repair a water main. Park Avenue will also be closed from South Kerr Avenue to South 44 street...
WECT
Counties across North Carolina see increases in visitor spending
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latest study from Visit North Carolina found that visitor spending has increased in all 100 counties between 2020 and 2021, but some counties saw bigger increases than others. Per Visit NC, the statistics were determined using the visitor activity model in conjunction with a tourism...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
WECT
Port City Politics, Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
WECT
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. - 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 - Sept. 30.
WECT
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC State Bureau of Investigation has begun an investigation after a person was injured when a Brunswick County S.W.A.T. team officer’s gun discharged Thursday, August 18. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office writes in a news release that the team was searching a residence...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Girl Scouts announce newest cookie flavor for 2023
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Girl Scouts announced their long-awaited new cookie flavor today. The ‘Raspberry Rally’ is going to be an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home. Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills...
WECT
Carolina Beach Police Department K9 receives new vest from charitable donation
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department’s K9 named Demi has received a bullet and stab protective vest from a donation through the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Demi’s vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC.”...
