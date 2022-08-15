ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aniwa, WI

Historic vehicles on display at military show

By By Kevin Passon
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Historic vehicles and memorabilia will be highlighted at the annual Central Wisconsin Military Show, coming up Friday and Saturday in Aniwa.

The military vehicle show, militaria swap meet, pin-up girl contest, re-enactor encampment, awards and live music will be featured at the Motorama Auto Museum Events Grounds. The museum is located at 181705 Stardale Lane, Aniwa.

For the 2022 show, the featured vehicle is the jeep.

Friday’s schedule of activities includes the military vehicle show and militaria market from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; food court open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; re-enactor period displays from 9 a.m. to noon; re-enactor weapons demonstration at 1 p.m.; re-enactor battle at 3 p.m.; public auction at 4 p.m.; public party and band from 7-11 p.m.; and pin-up and uniform contests at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, enjoy the military vehicle show and militaria market from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; food court open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; re-enactor period displays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; weapons demonstration at 1 p.m.; re-enactment battle at 3 p.m.; children’s scavenger hunt from 2-4 p.m.; and awards and party from 6-8 p.m.

Admission for the military show weekend is $10 per adult for both days, free for children 11 and younger.

The Motorama Auto Museum Ltd. is a nonprofit charitable organization with a mission to educate current and future generations by preserving and displaying 20th century automobiles for their historical value, unique engineering and aesthetics.

Calling itself Wisconsin’s largest auto museum, Motorama has more than 450 rare and unique vehicles from around the world.

Themed displays include the main museum, bike barn, old car boneyard, motor pool, race car room and Ralph’s Quality Covairs.

There are large events grounds, including campgrounds with RV sites, how and swap meet areas and the Alfa Heaven MotorSports Bar.

The museum is open from May through October. Hours are from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. (soft close at 4 p.m.) Wednesday through Saturday.

Admission for the museum is $10; children 15 and younger are free. Guided tours available for groups.

For more information, call Tom Zat, museum founder, at 715-449-2141 or visit www.alfaheaven.com.

