Boxing Scene

Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down

Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing Scene

Mike Tyson: Joshua Has Gotta Be Accurate Against a Guy Like Usyk

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes speed will be a big factor in the upcoming rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk captured the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles last September when he outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds. While he was the underdog in the first encounter,...
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder: My Job is Not Done - Bombzquad is Back!

Former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder is finally on the road back. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Wilder will collide with Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in a WBC title eliminator on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius will headline a FOX...
Boxing Scene

Three Heavyweight Fights Impacted By Fury Retirement And WBC Deadline

The latest retirement announcement by Tyson Fury has prompted action by his last remaining tie to the sport. It also significantly impacts the importance of three relevant heavyweight fights all scheduled within the next nine weeks. A two-week deadline has been issued by the World Boxing Council (WBC) for Fury...
Boxing Scene

What A Win (Or Loss) Means for Usyk and Joshua

Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (DAZN, 1 PM EST), a fighter who has done almost everything will try to repeat the victory that brought him one fight from the pinnacle of boxing. 35-year old Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) has always been a winner. He captured Gold at the 2011...
Boxing Scene

Joshua: I Can Bring Fury Out Of Retirement; He's Not Thought Of His Life After Boxing

Anthony Joshua has taken Tyson Fury’s latest retirement proclamation about as seriously as most people who follow boxing. Joshua is certain that a victory over Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch Saturday night would lure Fury back to the negotiating table for what would be billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history. If the huge heavyweight regains his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts from Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it seemingly would be difficult for Fury to pass on a showdown with Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) that would secure a career-high purse and an opportunity to become boxing’s fully unified champion in their division.
Boxing Scene

Navarrete: There Were Brief Conversations With Shakur's Team; We Can Revisit After August 20

Emanuel Navarrete has made known his intentions to one day face Shakur Stevenson. There was a brief internal discussion among his team that led him to believe it could have happened as early as this weekend. Nothing really came of the preliminary talks, though he hopes it’s at least a starting point for a future conversation in his quest to eventually become a three-division titlist.
Boxing Scene

Usyk Promoter Brushes Off Bulked-Up Usyk Concerns: His Speed And Power At His Best When He Stays Around 220

Alexander Krassyuk isn’t convinced that Oleksandr Usyk beefed up unnecessarily for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Widely circulated video clips in recent weeks appeared to show that Ukraine’s Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion, had gained considerably more muscle mass since his victory over Joshua in their heavyweight title bout last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For some, the improved physique is a sign that Usyk plans on being on the front foot in the rematch; for others, it is a more worrisome indication that Usyk’s best attributes––namely, his speed, nimbleness, and footwork––may be at risk of being diminished.
Boxing Scene

40 Years Gone: The Greatness of Salvador Sanchez

Long before there was a Canelo Alvarez, there was a Salvador Sanchez. Sanchez was born in 1959 in Santiago Tianguistenco, a city of 60,000-plus residents in south central Mexico that sits about 325 miles from Tlajomulco de Zuniga – where Alvarez arrived in 1990. Both men became championship-level boxers...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash

In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Boxing Scene

Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko Arrives in Los Angeles, Targets Devin Haney Shot

Vasiliy Lomachenko, the three-weight world champion and former pound-for-pound king, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this afternoon. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs), who spent several months serving with the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion in his native Ukraine, is ready to resume his boxing career and will return to the ring later this year against a to-be-determined opponent. (photos by Mikey Williams)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - Undercard Information

ANTHONY CACACE, EKOW Essuman, Nathan Heaney, Raven Chapman and Mark Heffron all feature in the supporting cast of the September 24 Joyce-Parker 'Nowhere to Run' blockbuster at the AO Arena, Manchester being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office. Joyce vs Parker is promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
