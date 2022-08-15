Read full article on original website
Figueroa To Broner: Don't Use Mental Health As Excuse Now; You've Been Undisciplined, Not Taking Camp Seriously
The pre-dawn admission of mental health issues preventing Adrien Broner from moving forward with his next fight has garnered sympathy from many in the industry. Not included among that list is the opponent he left behind in the process. Omar Figueroa was not in a forgiving mood upon learning that...
Amanda Serrano-Sarah Mahfoud Unification Bout on September 24 In Manchester, Pending WBO Approval
Amanda Serrano has long sought to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. The team surrounding the record-setting seven-division titlist has taken a significant step to add to her already historic career. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for Serrano (42-2-1, 30KOs) to next face Denmark’s Sarah Mahfoud...
David Benavidez Willing To Move Up To 175-Pounds For Beterbiev, Bivol, Ramirez Fights
David Benavidez is ready for his major breakthrough, but marquee matchups still seem to escape him. To land the career-defining fights that he desires, the 168-pound knockout artist is willing to move up to 175-pounds to take on the light heavyweight champions and top contenders, father and trainer Jose Benavidez Sr. told BoxingScene.com in an interview.
Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down
Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Wilder Picks Usyk To Beat Joshua, Ortiz To Best Ruiz In 'Devastating Fashion'
Deontay Wilder is a prime player once again in the heavyweight picture. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will return to the ring following back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury to take on former sparring partner Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 to headline a FOX pay-per-view.
Mike Tyson: Joshua Has Gotta Be Accurate Against a Guy Like Usyk
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes speed will be a big factor in the upcoming rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk captured the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles last September when he outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds. While he was the underdog in the first encounter,...
Deontay Wilder: My Job is Not Done - Bombzquad is Back!
Former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder is finally on the road back. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Wilder will collide with Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in a WBC title eliminator on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius will headline a FOX...
Three Heavyweight Fights Impacted By Fury Retirement And WBC Deadline
The latest retirement announcement by Tyson Fury has prompted action by his last remaining tie to the sport. It also significantly impacts the importance of three relevant heavyweight fights all scheduled within the next nine weeks. A two-week deadline has been issued by the World Boxing Council (WBC) for Fury...
What A Win (Or Loss) Means for Usyk and Joshua
Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (DAZN, 1 PM EST), a fighter who has done almost everything will try to repeat the victory that brought him one fight from the pinnacle of boxing. 35-year old Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) has always been a winner. He captured Gold at the 2011...
Joshua: I Can Bring Fury Out Of Retirement; He's Not Thought Of His Life After Boxing
Anthony Joshua has taken Tyson Fury’s latest retirement proclamation about as seriously as most people who follow boxing. Joshua is certain that a victory over Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch Saturday night would lure Fury back to the negotiating table for what would be billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history. If the huge heavyweight regains his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts from Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it seemingly would be difficult for Fury to pass on a showdown with Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) that would secure a career-high purse and an opportunity to become boxing’s fully unified champion in their division.
Navarrete: There Were Brief Conversations With Shakur's Team; We Can Revisit After August 20
Emanuel Navarrete has made known his intentions to one day face Shakur Stevenson. There was a brief internal discussion among his team that led him to believe it could have happened as early as this weekend. Nothing really came of the preliminary talks, though he hopes it’s at least a starting point for a future conversation in his quest to eventually become a three-division titlist.
Usyk Promoter Brushes Off Bulked-Up Usyk Concerns: His Speed And Power At His Best When He Stays Around 220
Alexander Krassyuk isn’t convinced that Oleksandr Usyk beefed up unnecessarily for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Widely circulated video clips in recent weeks appeared to show that Ukraine’s Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion, had gained considerably more muscle mass since his victory over Joshua in their heavyweight title bout last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For some, the improved physique is a sign that Usyk plans on being on the front foot in the rematch; for others, it is a more worrisome indication that Usyk’s best attributes––namely, his speed, nimbleness, and footwork––may be at risk of being diminished.
40 Years Gone: The Greatness of Salvador Sanchez
Long before there was a Canelo Alvarez, there was a Salvador Sanchez. Sanchez was born in 1959 in Santiago Tianguistenco, a city of 60,000-plus residents in south central Mexico that sits about 325 miles from Tlajomulco de Zuniga – where Alvarez arrived in 1990. Both men became championship-level boxers...
Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash
In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
Loeffler on Canelo's Animosity Toward Golovkin: He Should Be Happy That Triple G Fought Him
Tom Loeffler thinks Canelo Alvarez’s anger toward his star charge is a bit misguided. Loeffler, the longtime handler of Gennadiy Golovkin, said in a recent interview that he was a bit befuddled by Alvarez’s aggressive rhetoric against the Kazakh puncher. Alvarez and Golovkin are headed toward a third...
Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko Arrives in Los Angeles, Targets Devin Haney Shot
Vasiliy Lomachenko, the three-weight world champion and former pound-for-pound king, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this afternoon. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs), who spent several months serving with the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion in his native Ukraine, is ready to resume his boxing career and will return to the ring later this year against a to-be-determined opponent. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Usyk Expects To Pick Up Where He Left Off: The Last Bout Will Be Continued
Oleksandr Usyk says he is expecting Saturday’s world heavyweight clash against Anthony Joshua in Jeddah to be a continuation of their first fight that the Ukrainian won in London. Usyk, who had dressed like The Joker in the build-up to their first meeting, came in full Cossack costume for...
Photos: Callum Smith, Badou Jack, Zhilei Zhang, Andrew Tabiti - Open Workouts
Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua have will lock horns again at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20. (photos by Mark Robinson) Avoided Croatian Heavyweight star Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) meets China’s undefeated Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1,...
Hrgovic: Zhang is Dangerous in Early Rounds, I'm Dangerous The Whole Fight!
The avoided Croatian Heavyweight star Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) spoke at the press conference in Saudi Arabia as he comes up against China’s undefeated Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Heavyweight World Title. The fight has been a long time coming, having...
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - Undercard Information
ANTHONY CACACE, EKOW Essuman, Nathan Heaney, Raven Chapman and Mark Heffron all feature in the supporting cast of the September 24 Joyce-Parker 'Nowhere to Run' blockbuster at the AO Arena, Manchester being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office. Joyce vs Parker is promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
