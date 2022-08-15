Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Anthony “Tony” A. Bakmaz, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” A. Bakmaz, Jr. of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home from natural causes. He was 65. Anthony was born March 26, 1957, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Anthony “Andy” A. & Theresa R....
27 First News
Joann Catherine Weiss, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Catherine Weiss of Youngstown passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 10:02 am in Briarfield Manor. She was 86. Joann was born in Youngstown on June 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Elizabeth Kuboff Wagner. She attended Liberty High...
27 First News
Wayne St. Peter, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne St. Peter, 42, of Sebring and formerly of North Carolina. Wayne was a beloved Son, Dad and Brother; he was called to his eternal resting place on August 14, 2022. He was born in Hanover, New Hampshire on August 2, 1980, the son of...
27 First News
Llewellyn “Big Lou” Hall, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Llewellyn Hall 77, Youngstown, entered into his heavenly home on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Hospice House. Llewellyn affectionately known as “Big Lou ” was born April 23, 1945 to Linwood and Nora Royal Hall. Lou attended South High School, and was employed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Isaac Michael Burr, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday August 19, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Timothy Beebe officiating, for Isaac Michael Burr, age 21, who passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Isaac was...
27 First News
Minnie Burnside, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a century on Earth, Minnie Burnside made the spiritual transition to her eternal heavenly skybox on August 15, 2022, to patiently await a Guardians (Indians) World Series championship. Hopefully, it won’t be a long wait, but she can pass the time doing her word search puzzles and riding her exercise bike as she did well into her 90s.
27 First News
Megan M. Ciccone, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Megan M. Ciccone, 47, of Boardman, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1975, in Warren, a daughter of Loren and Catherine Phillips. Megan loved her family dearly and enjoyed helping and doing for others. She loved her dog,...
27 First News
Carol Ann Mingo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Mingo, 82, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Carol Ann was born January 16, 1940 in Campbell, Ohio. She was the daughter of Andrew J. Hamrock and Agnes L. Borza Hamrock. Carol Ann was a...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Robert French Chaffin, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert French Chaffin, Sr., 81, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 22, 1941, in East Liverpool, the son of Alec Chaffin and Dorothy R. (Wilson) Llewelyn. Robert was a machinist, retiring from Parker Hannifin in 2002.
27 First News
Beverly Louise Everage Sledge, North Bloomfield, Ohio
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Louise Everage Sledge, 74, of 4883 E. 108th Street, Cleveland, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:25 a.m. at her youngest daughter’s residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born April 24, 1948 in Montgomery, Alabama, the...
27 First News
Carmen Taddeo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Taddeo, 83, went home to be with Jesus, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Carmen was born January 6, 1939 in Menturno, Italy, the son of Donato and Maria (Conte) Taddeo. He owned and operated the Taddeo and Son Trucking...
27 First News
Dean Cracraft, Edinburg, PA
EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dean Cracraft, 92, passed away at his Edinburg home on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Dean was born on January 28, 1930, in North Beaver Township, the son of the late Jedd and Emma (Lago) Cracraft. He was a 1948 graduate of Bessemer High School and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Joyce Pinkard White, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Joyce Pinkard White departed this life on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown. Joyce was born July 19, 1954, in Ravenna, Ohio a daughter of Lemmet, Sr. and Sallie Goode Pinkard. She was a graduate of The Rayen High...
27 First News
Bobby Wayne Jefferson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Bobby Wayne Jefferson, Sr., 71, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, August 8, 2022 at his home. Mr. Jefferson was born February 11, 1951 in Bay Minette, Alabama, a son of Henry C., Sr. and Mary Cox Jefferson. He was a 1969...
27 First News
Alice Cernich, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Cernich, 98 of Girard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley. Alice was born April 10, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Kanaus) Umeck. She graduated from Niles McKinley High School and Youngstown Hospital...
27 First News
Thad B. Wright, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thad B. Wright, 58, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 16, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Thad was born October 6, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of C. Robert and Leatrice Barr Wright. A lifelong area resident, Thad was a graduate of Poland Seminary High...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Nancy Lee May Wagner, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee (May) Wagner, 78, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home in the presence of her family. Nancy was born on February 2, 1944, in her parents’ home in Cortland. She was the daughter of Wilbur and Alma Helen May. On...
27 First News
Ross E. Johnson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Ross E. Johnson, 92, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, August 13, 2022, under the care of Bella Hospice at Trueman Pointe Care Center in Hilliard. Ross was born June 28, 1930, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of the late Maurice and...
27 First News
Allen L. Slagle, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With impossibly heavy hearts, the family of Allen L. Slagle said goodbye to their beloved husband, father and grandfather on Friday, August 12, 2022, due to complications from Covid. Allen, 84, was born on March 22, 1938 in Youngstown, the second son of Harold H....
27 First News
Nicholas J. Cyphert, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. “Nick” Cyphert, 29, died early Monday, August 15, 2022, after an unexpected accident at work. He was born February 17, 1993 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of Brian Cyphert and Stacy Shannon. Nick was a 2012 graduate of Salem High School.
Comments / 0