85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Amazing condo in an awesome complex! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, top floor condo in the well sought after Monarch Cove complex is calling your name! You will fall in love with the big lake views from this top floor unit! Features include: an open concept layout, updated kitchen, large lakeside master suite, vaulted ceilings and a spacious screened-in deck overlooking your boat/PWC slip and the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks! Just a short ride down the elevator, you will you find your boat slip located on the end of the dock right next to your PWC slip and swim ladder! Looking to spend some time poolside? Monarch cove has 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to choose from! This wonderful unit has been well maintained and would make a great full time residence, weekend lake retreat or a turn key vacation rental! Units that offer this much value are a rare find, schedule a showing today!
Huge Sinkhole Opens On The Edge Of A Lake Of The Ozarks Road
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A huge sinkhole has opened in Sunrise Beach and one lane of Route TT is closed tonight while Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews repair it. The sinkhole opened next to Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping on Wednesday. The sinkhole appears to be a whopping 8...
Lightning Strike Ignites A Fire In Camden County Home
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The overnight thunderstorms that blew through central Missouri left a Richland home damaged, when lightning ignited a fire in the house. Tri-County Fire Protection District was dispatched at 8:08 a.m. to a home on Highway 7, south of Richland. When crews arrived they found a single-story home with light smoke showing from the eaves. When crews entered the home, they found fire in the crawlspace.
Want To Teach Archery? Get Certified As A Basic Archery Instructor With This Hybrid Course In Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a certification course for teachers and coaches to become certified as a Basic Archery Instructor. This certification is necessary to use the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) in their curriculum or to assist an afterschool team. This course will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 18.
The Outlet Mall Deal Is Dead, And Osage Beach Is Doubling Down On The Fear That Killed It
Hopes the Osage Beach Outlet Mall would be redeveloped are all but dead. Developers who floated a $186 million plan to renew the mall say the City of Osage Beach did not act in good faith, and now the city appears poised to put the final nail in the coffin.
Three Injured In Head-On Crash On Route TT
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Eldon men were seriously injured Tuesday in a crash on Route TT. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Gary Cleek, 65, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 and “traveling too fast for road conditions” when the vehicle crossed the center line. It collided head-on with a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by 68-year-old Linda Baxter. Both vehicles traveled off the side of the road.
Nursing Career At The Lake? NHC Pays Students' Tuition While They Work
Nurses are heroes – and these days, those heroes are in high demand. At Lake of the Ozarks, NHC Osage Beach is helping aspiring nurses go from “dream” to “dream-job,” with a unique tuition-reimbursement program. Whether someone wants to be a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), or Registered Nurse (RN), it’s easier than you might think, thanks to NHC. To start, there is no prior experience or education required to enroll in their free CNA class.
[WATCH] 2nd Home or Vacation Rental, Lakefront Living Has The Condo For You!
Well appointed and timeless updates on this walk in condo at Monarch Cove. Amazing location off Duckhead Rd in Lake Ozark, minutes from the best of Lake of the Ozarks. This condo makes a great option for full time, second home or investment property due to the condition, location and amenities.
Shootout No-Wake Zone: Here's What To Know & How To Plan For It
Shootout returns to Lake of the Ozarks, Aug. 27–28, bringing two days of fun times and fast boats to the Lake!. Tens of thousands of boaters come to this event annually, and as a result, the Missouri State Highway Patrol implements a special No-Wake Zone in the area. It's...
