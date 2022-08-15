Read full article on original website
Related
'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Shows Miami Listings & You Can Park In The Penthouse
Selling Sunset'sChristine Quinn is listing Miami properties and sharing them all over her social media account. If you know anything about the real estate mogul, you know she represents nothing but luxury. After leaving the show and the Oppenheim brokerage, Quinn opened her very own company, RealOpen, which allows people...
Miami New Times
Former Emeril’s Miami Beach Chef Makes Sublime Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
The next time you're craving a taste of Chicago, look no further than Broad Shoulders Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale. A trip to Broward County will deliver a taste of the Windy City's best sandwiches — along with a few Southern-inspired surprises — minus a much longer trip. Named...
islandernews.com
Discover Miami's best man-made lagoon!
Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
miamionthecheap.com
Rock n’ Ride Car Show in Broward features hot rods & Happy Daze Band
Rock N’ Ride in rolling in to Tamarac. It’s a free event with hot rods, hot bands and vendors. For the kids, inflatables are part of the fun. Where: Tamarac Sports complex, 9901 NW 77th Street. Entertainment includes Happy Daze Band. Other bands are featured in a competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exclusive: A First Look Inside Cipriani’s Elegant New Miami Residences
Cipriani is expanding its high-profile portfolio yet again with a condominium development in Miami and we got an exclusive sneak peek at what life will look like inside. Cipriani Residences Miami marks the famed hospitality group’s first ground-up residential tower and they tapped internationally renowned firm 1508 London for the interiors. The building will offer 397 one-to-four-bedroom residences that overlook Biscayne Bay, the Brickell skyline and Coconut Grove. “The interior design of Cipriani Residences Miami demonstrates a fundamental richness that recalls the timeless elegance of four generations of the Cipriani family. 1508 London has envisioned an offering that captures both the inherent...
TMZ.com
Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market
Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
WSVN-TV
Rusty Pelican celebrates its 50th anniversary by bringing back its old menu
Just like there are people who scream, “Let me out of the trunk!” — there are places that scream SoFlo. Calle Ocho, Vizcaya and when it comes to restaurants, the Rusty Pelican is right up there. Now, this beloved spot is celebrating an anniversary this week, and...
Miami New Times
Wagyu or Meat-Free? Miami's Coney Burger Does Both to Perfection
When local chef Pedro Lara and his wife, Vanessa, emerged from the pandemic, they never dreamed they’d soon be peddling vegan fare at Smorgasburg Miami. Today, however, they're the equal parts of the creative team behind Miami’s newest “it” burger, Coney Burger. Each Saturday, the couple...
Miami New Times
The Joint of Miami Is the Rap Venue the City Didn't Know It Needed
The Joint of Miami's interior walls are adorned with psychedelic, pop culture-inspired art. A large blue velvet couch in front of a bizarre Mickey Mouse mural — depicting the Disney mascot with boobs and a gold pyramid for a head holding a joint whose smoke spells out the words "Stay Lifted" — occupies the cozy bar and lounge area. The venue markets itself as Wynwood's first marijuana-themed lounge.
thenextmiami.com
Miami To Celebrate Completing First Two Phases Of Flagler Street’s Curbless, Pedestrian-Friendly Rebuild
A ceremony is scheduled Friday to celebrate the completion of the first two sections of Downtown Miami’s Flagler Street rebuild. The city says it is now working on completing the remaining three phases. The project aims to make Flagler Street into a “festival-style boulevard,” with bollards that allow it...
thenextmiami.com
The Future Of Miami’s Baywalk: Aria Reserve To Host Panel
Aria Reserve and developer Melo Group are set to host a panel to discuss the vision and implementation of Miami’s Baywalk. Commissioner Ken Russell will be in attendance, along with Carlos Melo and Martín Melo of Melo Group. A livestream of the event will be available on Facebook...
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?
Not the Publix in Pembroke."Publix Coral Gables Florida" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. It's kind of embarrassing, but before I moved to Florida a year ago, I had no idea what a Publix was or the grip it has over this state. Don't get me wrong, I love Publix and am wondering why the heck they aren't all over the country. I even went to the "birthday party" for the first anniversary of the Publix I walk to daily. Granted, I had come simply to buy a few groceries and noticed they were serving cake and wearing birthday hats, but I still attended.
miamicurated.com
Dine Out Lauderdale and Things to Do, Too
The Lazy Dayz of Summer may be here, but with that comes the annual Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 running from now through the month of September. What better way to indulge in your favorite restaurants or try somewhere new? Get deals and sample some of the leading eateries in Fort Lauderdale with special Dine Out Lauderdale menus, all with three courses specially priced at $35 or $45. And make a day of it with our suggestions for things to do plus Fort Lauderdale has its spa days now!
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Adds Barber To His Résumé After Giving Out Back-To-School Haircuts
Miami Gardens, FL – Rick Ross is a man of many talents, and he can now add barber to his growing résumé. While hosting a back-to-school event with at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday (August 14), Rozay picked up a pair of clippers and gave one lucky (or unlucky) kid a haircut.
thenextmiami.com
Construction Activity Ramping Up At Miami’s First Ever Supertall Tower
There’s lots of construction activity at downtown Miami’s Waldorf Astoria supertall site this week, according to a video posted by Ryan RC Rea. The Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences is planned to rise to a height of 100 stories, or 1,049 feet above sea level – the tallest ever in Miami by either metric.
fortlauderdaleconnex.com
Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus Presents “life Is a Cabaret” Concert on September 10
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus (FTLGMC) will present “Life is a Cabaret” on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. at United Church of Christ (2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale). The special concert will include a sentimental selection of favorite Broadway tunes and popular standards with live musical instrumentation.
WSVN-TV
New bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes has opened
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new bridge has opened in Hialeah. The Northwest 170th Street bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes will help alleviate traffic in the area. The opening Tuesday comes just in time for the start of the school year. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
Miami New Times
Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse
In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
“It’s Just About the Big Phallic Avocado”: We Sat Down With Miami’s Exotic Fruit Guy
Head over to MiamiFruit for some of the most expensive fruits you’ve ever laid your eyes on. $277, for example, will snag you an eight-pound box of red atemoya, known for its smooth flesh and bouncy, chewy texture. For $157, you can grab a six-pound box of super-sweet, custardy cardaba bananas. A one-pound box of charichuelo, which the site describes as “lemon nerf balls,” runs $177. Or for a whopping $555, grab 16 packs of frozen langsat, a lychee-like fruit rarely found in the U.S.
Click10.com
Virginia Key business owner thinks City of Miami is targeting her for speaking out against homeless camp proposal
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – Several days have passed since a Virginia Key business was suddenly shut down indefinitely. Its owner, Esther Alonso, has been scrambling to help find her workers new jobs. “If you have positions open please contact me,” she said. Alonso told Local 10 News the...
Comments / 0