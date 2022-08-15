ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

islandernews.com

Discover Miami's best man-made lagoon!

Key Biscayne has a wonderful stretch of beaches, which even with the present presence of Sargassum, adds to the quality of life on the island. But if you crave swinging in a different environment, say a lagoon, a short drive south to Homestead, could transport you to a calmer, and different option.
HOMESTEAD, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Rock n’ Ride Car Show in Broward features hot rods & Happy Daze Band

Rock N’ Ride in rolling in to Tamarac. It’s a free event with hot rods, hot bands and vendors. For the kids, inflatables are part of the fun. Where: Tamarac Sports complex, 9901 NW 77th Street. Entertainment includes Happy Daze Band. Other bands are featured in a competition.
TAMARAC, FL
Robb Report

Exclusive: A First Look Inside Cipriani’s Elegant New Miami Residences

Cipriani is expanding its high-profile portfolio yet again with a condominium development in Miami and we got an exclusive sneak peek at what life will look like inside. Cipriani Residences Miami marks the famed hospitality group’s first ground-up residential tower and they tapped internationally renowned firm 1508 London for the interiors. The building will offer 397 one-to-four-bedroom residences that overlook Biscayne Bay, the Brickell skyline and Coconut Grove.  “The interior design of Cipriani Residences Miami demonstrates a fundamental richness that recalls the timeless elegance of four generations of the Cipriani family. 1508 London has envisioned an offering that captures both the inherent...
MIAMI, FL
TMZ.com

Christian Slater Sells Miami Home After Only 3 Days On The Market

Christian Slater's Florida home didn't last long ... selling way above asking price after just 3 days on the market!. Real estate sources tell TMZ the "Mr. Robot" actor sold his 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pad in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood for $4.258 million ... which was 10% above the $3.950 million asking price.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Wagyu or Meat-Free? Miami's Coney Burger Does Both to Perfection

When local chef Pedro Lara and his wife, Vanessa, emerged from the pandemic, they never dreamed they’d soon be peddling vegan fare at Smorgasburg Miami. Today, however, they're the equal parts of the creative team behind Miami’s newest “it” burger, Coney Burger. Each Saturday, the couple...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Joint of Miami Is the Rap Venue the City Didn't Know It Needed

The Joint of Miami's interior walls are adorned with psychedelic, pop culture-inspired art. A large blue velvet couch in front of a bizarre Mickey Mouse mural — depicting the Disney mascot with boobs and a gold pyramid for a head holding a joint whose smoke spells out the words "Stay Lifted" — occupies the cozy bar and lounge area. The venue markets itself as Wynwood's first marijuana-themed lounge.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

The Future Of Miami’s Baywalk: Aria Reserve To Host Panel

Aria Reserve and developer Melo Group are set to host a panel to discuss the vision and implementation of Miami’s Baywalk. Commissioner Ken Russell will be in attendance, along with Carlos Melo and Martín Melo of Melo Group. A livestream of the event will be available on Facebook...
MIAMI, FL
Evie M.

Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?

Not the Publix in Pembroke."Publix Coral Gables Florida" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. It's kind of embarrassing, but before I moved to Florida a year ago, I had no idea what a Publix was or the grip it has over this state. Don't get me wrong, I love Publix and am wondering why the heck they aren't all over the country. I even went to the "birthday party" for the first anniversary of the Publix I walk to daily. Granted, I had come simply to buy a few groceries and noticed they were serving cake and wearing birthday hats, but I still attended.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
miamicurated.com

Dine Out Lauderdale and Things to Do, Too

The Lazy Dayz of Summer may be here, but with that comes the annual Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 running from now through the month of September. What better way to indulge in your favorite restaurants or try somewhere new? Get deals and sample some of the leading eateries in Fort Lauderdale with special Dine Out Lauderdale menus, all with three courses specially priced at $35 or $45. And make a day of it with our suggestions for things to do plus Fort Lauderdale has its spa days now!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thenextmiami.com

Construction Activity Ramping Up At Miami’s First Ever Supertall Tower

There’s lots of construction activity at downtown Miami’s Waldorf Astoria supertall site this week, according to a video posted by Ryan RC Rea. The Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences is planned to rise to a height of 100 stories, or 1,049 feet above sea level – the tallest ever in Miami by either metric.
MIAMI, FL
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus Presents “life Is a Cabaret” Concert on September 10

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus (FTLGMC) will present “Life is a Cabaret” on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. at United Church of Christ (2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale). The special concert will include a sentimental selection of favorite Broadway tunes and popular standards with live musical instrumentation.
WSVN-TV

New bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes has opened

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new bridge has opened in Hialeah. The Northwest 170th Street bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes will help alleviate traffic in the area. The opening Tuesday comes just in time for the start of the school year. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
HIALEAH, FL
Miami New Times

Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse

In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

“It’s Just About the Big Phallic Avocado”: We Sat Down With Miami’s Exotic Fruit Guy

Head over to MiamiFruit for some of the most expensive fruits you’ve ever laid your eyes on. $277, for example, will snag you an eight-pound box of red atemoya, known for its smooth flesh and bouncy, chewy texture. For $157, you can grab a six-pound box of super-sweet, custardy cardaba bananas. A one-pound box of charichuelo, which the site describes as “lemon nerf balls,” runs $177. Or for a whopping $555, grab 16 packs of frozen langsat, a lychee-like fruit rarely found in the U.S.
MIAMI, FL

