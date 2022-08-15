Himesh Patel On His Emmy Nod For ‘Station Eleven,’ The Series That Almost Didn’t Happen [Interview]

You probably hear this every time a new Marvel TV show comes out and you break out in a rash of cynicism: “it’s the best Marvel series ever” or “it’s the best new Marvel series since…” It’s a rain of praise and deluge of enthusiasm every time a new Marvel series hits. Yet, the reality is, so far, Marvel’s had a wobbly time on television. “WandaVision” really captured the public’s imagination as it was a novel concept, but even that show—one of its strongest, so far—took time to gel and couldn’t stick the landing. Other series have been a mixed bag so far, making the mistake of trying to favor plot over character—a TV 101 no-no, with an overabundance of mystery-box, who’s-the-actual-bad-guy-pulling-the-strings plotting that has become incredibly tired. After the fifth or sixth go-round of the same narrative structure, many audiences were getting frustrated. Even “Moon Knight,” a series that enticed heavyweight actors like Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke is a mess, and perhaps the most muddled of them all.

