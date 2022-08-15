Himesh Patel On His Emmy Nod For ‘Station Eleven,’ The Series That Almost Didn’t Happen [Interview]

Read full article on original website
Cathy Yan’s Fandom Of ‘Succession’ Turned Into An Emmy Nod [Interview]
Are you’re a writer or director in the industry in love with an established show you’re not working on? Let the journey Cathy Yan went on be a lesson to you. The “Birds of Prey” filmmaker is an Emmy nominee today because she made sure the powers at be were aware she is a massive fan of HBO’s “Succession.” And it was her first television credit. Sure, it helped that she lived in the New York Metro area and was available to helm the third episode (“The Disruption”), but after a sit-down meeting with series creator Jesse Armstrong, she landed the assignment. A year later she was shocked to get her first Emmy Award nomination (and we’re pretty sure HBO was surprised too).
‘A Friend Of The Family’ Teaser: Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks & Mckenna Grace Star In A New Peacock True Crime Thriller
Over the last decade, Nick Antosca made his name in the TV world with dark tales based on true crime and tinged with horror. And the list of series he’s worked on is formidable: “Hannibal,” “Channel Zero,” “The Act,” “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” and most recently, Hulu‘s “Candy.” So, what does Antosca have up his sleeve next? Another true-crime mini-series for Peacock that recounts a story almost too surreal to believe.
Lily James & Willem Dafoe To Star In Italian Indie Drama ‘Finalmente L’alba’
Lily James has had quite a 2022 already, thanks to the Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy.” James’s performance as Pamela Anderson in the show helped make it not just a big hit with audiences both also with critics. The show notched 10 Emmy nominations, including one for James and one for Best Limited Series.
‘Feud’: Chloë Sevigny Joins Naomi Watts In Season 2 Of FX’s Anthology Series Directed By Gus Van Sant
It’s been more than five years since the debut of Ryan Murphy’s other, other FX anthology project, “Feud.” After the success of “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story,” FX was hoping to get Murphy to continue his anthology hot streak with a new series that aimed its spotlight on famous Hollywood spats. The first season went on to earn a number of awards including multiple Emmys. Alas, it’s taken until this year for a second season to get off the ground. But here we are, with a new filmmaker behind the camera and two new leading ladies to carry to the “Feud” torch.
‘The English’ First Look: Emily Blunt & Chaske Spencer Star In New Western Limited Series On Amazon Prime Video
The Western genre waned in popularity in the 1980s, but 21st-century cinema still has the occasional film that harks to its heyday. Most of these are genre hybrids, like Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” or S. Craig Zahler‘s “Bone Tomahawk,” while others like “Meek’s Cutoff” or “Slow West” attend to the genre’s classic nuances.
Viola Davis Joins The Cast Of The Upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Film
Though Viola Davis is an actress that has earned a ton of awards and acclaim over the course of her career, she’s never been one to shy away from a good role in a franchise. Most recently, she’s shown up as Amanda Waller in a number of DC superhero films. And next, it appears she’s ready to join the YA franchise, “The Hunger Games.”
Jonah Hill "Hated" His "Superbad" Costar Christopher Mintz-Plasse — And It's The Reason He Got Hired
"The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want."
NYFF 2022 Adds World Premieres: ‘She Said,’ & New Docs By Martin Scorsese, Elvis Mitchell & More
Yes, we premiered the trailer for the 60th New York Film Festival—which runs September 30–October 16, 2022—this morning, but there’s more. Film at Lincoln Center announced the Spotlight section for NYFF today and added a few world premieres in the line-up while there were at it.
‘For All Mankind’: Creators Matt Wolpert & Ben Nedivi Talk Season 3 Finale & Tease Season 4 [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast, co-host Mike DeAngelo launches into one of the best sci-fi series currently on television, “For All Mankind.” The show began as an alternate history version of the 1969 space race in which the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon, kicking off an increasingly different reality that keeps the space race running towards new goals for decades. Season 3 has seen the race to Mars in the 1990s amidst the continued tensions between the Soviet Union and the United States. The show stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu and more.
‘The Good Boss’ Exclusive Clip: Javier Bardem Is An Unstable Manager In The Upcoming Film
For those of us who pay attention to the Oscar nominations each year, it was a surprise to see the contender picked by Spain for the International Film race. While everyone expected them to select “Parallel Mothers” starring Penelope Cruz, they instead went with “The Good Boss” starring Javier Bardem, Cruz’s husband. Ultimately, the film did not receive a nomination but did make the shortlist. It just shows how much confidence people have in the quality of “The Good Boss.”
‘God’s Creatures’ Trailer: Emily Watson & Paul Mescal Star In A24’s New Mother & Son Psychological Drama
Filmmaker Anna Rose Holmer dazzled critics in 2015 with her feature debut “The Fits,” which made a big splash at Sundance that year. Seven years later, she finally returns with collaborator Saela Davis, who was the co-writer and editor of “The Fits.” Together, they have directed the new psychological drama/thriller “God’s Creatures.” Premiering at The Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to great acclaim, Davis and Holmer’s film Paul Mescal (“Normal People,” “The Lost Daughter”), Aisling Franciosi (“The Nightingale,” “The Fall”), and Academy Award-nominee Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves,” “Punch Drunk Love”).
‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Review: A More Humorous & Hornier Marvel Affair
You probably hear this every time a new Marvel TV show comes out and you break out in a rash of cynicism: “it’s the best Marvel series ever” or “it’s the best new Marvel series since…” It’s a rain of praise and deluge of enthusiasm every time a new Marvel series hits. Yet, the reality is, so far, Marvel’s had a wobbly time on television. “WandaVision” really captured the public’s imagination as it was a novel concept, but even that show—one of its strongest, so far—took time to gel and couldn’t stick the landing. Other series have been a mixed bag so far, making the mistake of trying to favor plot over character—a TV 101 no-no, with an overabundance of mystery-box, who’s-the-actual-bad-guy-pulling-the-strings plotting that has become incredibly tired. After the fifth or sixth go-round of the same narrative structure, many audiences were getting frustrated. Even “Moon Knight,” a series that enticed heavyweight actors like Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke is a mess, and perhaps the most muddled of them all.
‘Look Both Ways’ Review: Lili Reinhart Stars In A Netflix Rom-Com That Works In Zero Ways
On paper, a film that is basically a mash-up of “Sliding Doors” and “Peggy Sue Got Married” starring “Riverdale‘s” Lili Reinhart should be a fun, diverting rom-com to wrap up the summer. Unfortunately, the new Netflix film “Look Both Ways” is misguided on almost every level.
Kevin Greutert Hired To Make A New ‘Saw’ Film For A Halloween 2023 Release
Just recently, Jason Blum talked about how he was done making “Paranormal Activity” films after the most recent sequel was so badly received. Apparently, Blumhouse is willing to do things that Lionsgate isn’t ready to do, as the latter studio is still trying to mine its “Saw” franchise well past what many would consider the expiration date.
‘Pretty Problems’ Trailer & Poster: A Comedic Look At The Millennial Experience [Exclusive]
The premise of “Pretty Problems” is that two millennials, Lindsay (Britt Rentschler) and Jack (Michael Tennant), are stuck in a rut in their marriage and go on a long weekend to wine country. Invited by an ultra-wealthy housewife who has a vape in one hand and a glass of wine in the other, they find themselves in for a weekend alongside a self-made billionaire who *knows* how successful he is and an actress/model who is more like arm candy for the trust fund kid in attendance. Lindsay and Jack’s relationship is tested over the weekend by the excess of wine and wealth that Lindsay wants but Jack is afraid of.
‘Sidney’ Trailer: The Legendary Sidney Poitier Is Honored In A New Apple TV+ Doc Coming in September
Tis the season to fete legends of cinema. First, Ethan Hawke celebrates the life of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in his excellent six-part doc series, “The Last Movie Stars,” and now acclaimed veteran director and producer Reginald Hudlin, known for producing “Django Unchained” and directing “House Party,” is all set to honor the life and legendary career of the great Sidney Poitier, a trailblazing actor who broke down so many barriers for Black actors in the United States.
‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Trailer: Zac Efron Stars In Boozy Vietnam Odyssey
What’s the furthest you’ve traveled to enjoy a drink with your friends? Across town? Across the country? Odds are that seaman John “Chick” Donohue has one-upped you. Back in 1968, Donohue embarked on an extraordinary odyssey: to lug a backpack of beer over to Vietnam, chop his way through the trees, and share a not-so-cold one with his childhood buddies on the frontline. Along the way, he saw jungle firefights, got mistaken for a CIA operative, and, as he was due to leave, found himself in the middle of the infamous Tet Offensive. Unbelievably, Donohue lived to tell the tale, and his wild adventure became the New York Times bestseller: “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” William Morrow published Donohue’s memoir in November 2020, but it’s already set to hit the big screen, courtesy of Skydance and Apple TV+, this fall.
‘No Bears’ Trailer: Acclaimed Director Jafar Panahi Returns With Another Politically-Charged Feature
Jafar Panahi doesn’t make documentaries. However, if you’re unfamiliar with his work and you see the trailer for his latest film, “No Bears,” you might be a little confused by that statement. You see, not only does Panahi star in the upcoming film, as he typically does in his movies, but his style makes everything he works on feel dangerously real and immediate.
First Look: Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking’ Starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Frances McDormand & More
It’s NYFF day. OK, yes, earlier today, we were honored to premiere the trailer for the 60th New York Film Festival. Following that update, we got word about NYFF’s Spotlight section, and new world premieres added to the festival, including Maria Schrader’s drama “She Said,” starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, detailing the New York Times investigation that uncovered decades of sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood.
‘Wise Guys’: Robert De Niro To Star In Barry Levinson’s Upcoming Mafia Film
There’s been a lot of drama surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery over the past few weeks, with the new CEO, David Zaslav, cutting jobs and costs, including shelving two films that were in post-production (“Batgirl” and “Scoob! Haunted Holiday”). But that doesn’t mean WBD is going to shy away from high-profile films in an attempt to continue to save money, as the studio has just given the green light to a big crime film with some major names attached.
