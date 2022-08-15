ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Comments / 1

Melissa B
3d ago

Olathe has the quietest emergency vehicle sirens ive ever heard, which doesn't go great with the impatient drivers who slam on their horn the second the light turns.

KCTV 5

Suspect vehicle hits police car, shuts down I-635 northbound in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, KS, were shut down for almost two hours Thursday morning, after a suspect hit a police car, resulting in minor injuries to police. The two-vehicle injury crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-635 just north of Parallel...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
EMPORIA, KS
KCTV 5

Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A car that was stolen earlier this week in Mission has been found, but the dog that was inside is still missing. “That is her sitting pretty,” Liz Robison said as she showed KCTV5′s Greg Payne pictures of her lost dog. “She’s just my world.”
MISSION, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, near SW 10th Ave. and Oakley. Officers said they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

KCK police investigating double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday evening. According to police, it happened in the 1500 block of Haskell Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. That is near the intersection of N. 15th Street and Haskell Avenue. It’s also about four blocks north of Parallel Parkway.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KVOE

Lenexa residents hurt after car goes airborne in I-35 construction zone crash near Emporia

Two Lenexa residents were hurt as part of a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened between the Kansas Highway 130 junction and the county line, or about 17 miles east of downtown Emporia, shortly before 3:30 pm. A semi driven by 63-year-old Troy Cunningham of Emporia was northbound and moved from a construction lane to the driving lane. Tarrerae Grubb of Lenexa, age 34, was driving a car northbound. She moved to avoid Cunningham’s semi, but went into the center median and “vaulted” over a drainage culvert before stopping.
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Police: 3-year-old found dead had drugs in his system, mother charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has been charged in connection with the death of her son after his body was found covered on a bed Wednesday morning. A probable cause document stated someone called the Kansas City Police Department to report that Michaela Chism’s 3-year-old child had died at a residence in the 6500 block of Paseo, according to court records.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

19-year-old charged after minor inside vehicle is shot in back

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after being accused of shooting into another vehicle in Lee’s Summit, injuring a minor. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jeremy D. Brown Jr. has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Clay County

Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Clay County. According to the Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 5:41 A.M. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 69 Highway at Sumersette Road in Clay County when a 2014 Ford Escape being driven by 71-year-old Kearney resident Charity D. Adams failed to yield to a 2017 Toyota Tundra being driven by 63-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Patrick M. Burke.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Reports One Arrest Locally

Missouri Highway Patrol reported one arrest in the local area on Wednesday morning. 5:24 am – 48-year-old Jonathan W Hoyt of Overland Park, Kansas was arrested for alleged DWI and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. The subject is being held at the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

