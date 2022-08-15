Read full article on original website
Melissa B
3d ago
Olathe has the quietest emergency vehicle sirens ive ever heard, which doesn't go great with the impatient drivers who slam on their horn the second the light turns.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen Walters
Related
I-635 in KCK reopens after 2-vehicle crash
A two-vehicle crash shut down northbound Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday morning. Motorists were told to exit at Leavenworth Road. Injuries were reported.
KCTV 5
Suspect vehicle hits police car, shuts down I-635 northbound in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Kansas City, KS, were shut down for almost two hours Thursday morning, after a suspect hit a police car, resulting in minor injuries to police. The two-vehicle injury crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-635 just north of Parallel...
WIBW
Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
Man in hospital after being ejected from Mustang in Kansas City crash
A man sustained serious injury in a crash on US 350 Highway Thursday morning that closed the highway for hours.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle on Missouri 350
A man sustained serious injuries after being ejected from his blue Ford Mustang shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, traveling northwest on Missouri 350.
KCTV 5
Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A car that was stolen earlier this week in Mission has been found, but the dog that was inside is still missing. “That is her sitting pretty,” Liz Robison said as she showed KCTV5′s Greg Payne pictures of her lost dog. “She’s just my world.”
WIBW
Two hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, near SW 10th Ave. and Oakley. Officers said they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were...
KCTV 5
KCK police investigating double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday evening. According to police, it happened in the 1500 block of Haskell Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. That is near the intersection of N. 15th Street and Haskell Avenue. It’s also about four blocks north of Parallel Parkway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate after 2 men shot, killed
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that killed two men on Wednesday evening.
KCPD investigates 2-year-old child's death in 6500 block of Paseo
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the death of a child in the 6500 block of Paseo.
KVOE
Lenexa residents hurt after car goes airborne in I-35 construction zone crash near Emporia
Two Lenexa residents were hurt as part of a two-vehicle crash near the Lyon-Coffey county line Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened between the Kansas Highway 130 junction and the county line, or about 17 miles east of downtown Emporia, shortly before 3:30 pm. A semi driven by 63-year-old Troy Cunningham of Emporia was northbound and moved from a construction lane to the driving lane. Tarrerae Grubb of Lenexa, age 34, was driving a car northbound. She moved to avoid Cunningham’s semi, but went into the center median and “vaulted” over a drainage culvert before stopping.
KCTV 5
Police: 3-year-old found dead had drugs in his system, mother charged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has been charged in connection with the death of her son after his body was found covered on a bed Wednesday morning. A probable cause document stated someone called the Kansas City Police Department to report that Michaela Chism’s 3-year-old child had died at a residence in the 6500 block of Paseo, according to court records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCPD identifies woman killed after being hit by SUV fleeing separate crash
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have identified a woman that was killed after the driver of an SUV attempted to flee a separate crash.
KCTV 5
19-year-old charged after minor inside vehicle is shot in back
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after being accused of shooting into another vehicle in Lee’s Summit, injuring a minor. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jeremy D. Brown Jr. has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Overland Park woman charged in medical murder bound over for trial
Jennifer Anne Hall, the 42-year-old Overland Park woman accused of a medical murder two decades ago in Chillicothe, has been ordered to stand trial.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash In Clay County
Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in a two vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Clay County. According to the Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 5:41 A.M. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 69 Highway at Sumersette Road in Clay County when a 2014 Ford Escape being driven by 71-year-old Kearney resident Charity D. Adams failed to yield to a 2017 Toyota Tundra being driven by 63-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Patrick M. Burke.
KCTV 5
1 taken into custody after high-speed pursuit ends in North Kansas City
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol took a woman into custody Tuesday night after a high-speed pursuit ended in North Kansas City. The pursuit in the Northland lasted about half an hour. The incident began as a stranded motorist call in Clay County shortly before 7...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports One Arrest Locally
Missouri Highway Patrol reported one arrest in the local area on Wednesday morning. 5:24 am – 48-year-old Jonathan W Hoyt of Overland Park, Kansas was arrested for alleged DWI and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. The subject is being held at the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail.
WIBW
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after it was found that he was intoxicated when he smashed into an SUV occupied by a Topeka woman and her infant on Highway 40. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on...
Stolen car in Mission turns into search for missing dog
Mission police release a picture of a person they want to question. He is accused of stealing a car with a dog inside, and keeping the dog.
Comments / 1