Ben Garner could hand Jesurun Rak-Sakyi his Charlton debut against Plymouth

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Charlton’s new signing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will hope to make his debut against Plymouth after missing out against Sheffield Wednesday.

Rak-Sakyi has joined on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, but was not in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Conor McGrandles came on as a late substitute in that match after passing concussion protocols.

Full-back Mandela Egbo (knee) and forward Chuks Aneke (calf) are both still out.

Plymouth defender Brendan Galloway could be back in the mix after being left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Peterborough.

Galloway made his first appearance in eight months last week after a knee problem, but was left out at the weekend.

However, manager Steven Schumacher said the decision was for tactical reasons, with the 28-year-old not having suffered a setback.

Mickel Miller, Conor Grant, James Bolton and Panutche Camara are still out injured.

