iheart.com
Medford City Hall Employees File Complaint Over Mold, Asbestos In Building
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Employees at Medford City Hall and their union are filing a complaint against the city over what they're calling "filthy conditions" that are putting their health at risk. The complaint alleges the city hall building has unsafe working conditions, including things like black mold,...
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
Worker facing charges after allegedly threatening to blow up Norton business
NORTON, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened to blow up a business in Norton where he worked. William Brown, 59, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was arrested Tuesday on charges including making a terroristic threat, disorderly person, and disturbing the peace, according to the Norton Police Department.
WCVB
1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car
BOSTON — An investigation is underway into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District on Wednesday. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts FedEx worker charged with stealing packages, attempting to sell contents
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been charged in connection with his alleged theft and attempted sale of three firearms from FedEx packages he was responsible for delivering. Frank P. O’Toole, 39, of Middleborough, was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm. O’Toole was arrested on...
25 Investigates: Charges upgraded in attack on Boston principal
BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned a Suffolk County grand jury has indicted 16-year-old Laurette LeRouge as a “youthful offender” for the beating of a Boston Public Schools principal in November. Prosecutors can seek a “youthful offender” indictment when a teen has been previously committed to the...
fallriverreporter.com
Man arrested after being accused of threatening to blow up place of employment in Massachusetts, building evacuated
A man has been arrested after threatening to blow up a Massachusetts business that he is employed at. According to Chief Brian Clark, today at just after 10:00 a.m., Norton Police and Fire responded to Pitney Bowes Global Logistics, LLC, 15 Leonard Street, for a report of a possible bomb threat.
theweektoday.com
Former Wareham selectman arrested on child assault charges
Former Wareham Select Board member James Potter was arrested by Bourne Police on Thursday, Aug. 11 on multiple charges, including a count of child rape, according to Bourne police. Bourne police confirmed on Tuesday that Potter, 44, was arrested on several charges: one count of rape, one count of indecent...
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod. Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.
What 3 Democrats running for lieutenant governor said about the MBTA, licenses for undocumented immigrants, and bringing back happy hour
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, and state Rep. Tami Gouveia met on the debate stage Tuesday. The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor on Tuesday offered up how they would change up the MBTA as the agency faces a safety probe from Federal regulators. Primary contenders Salem Mayor...
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
Mother speaks after 4-year-old son seriously hurt in Boston window fall
BOSTON — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon. The child’s mother, Erika Moon, came home from the hospital late Wednesday night and explained to Boston 25 exactly what happened. “My son was in the...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Police log: Crash, then OUI charge; the case of the missing Lululemon fanny pack; $17,750 earrings, Chanel bag, hard drive all gone
The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of July 28-Aug. 5, 2022:. On July 28, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. Officer Cunningham took a male party into custody for a section 35 order that had been issued by the Dedham District Court. The male party was transported from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Dedham District Court.
fallriverreporter.com
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
mspnews.org
CAR DOOR OPENED INTO THE SIDE OF A PICKUP TRUCK LEADS TO MELEE WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE STABBED AND FIVE ARRESTED
Last night, August 14, shortly before 8 p.m. Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway. The fight began after an argument between a group of young...
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: New BWC Footage Shows the Hate and Violence Officers Face Daily at the Hands of Boston’s Youth
“Bitch, I’m just letting you know I’m going to fucking kill you!” Lina Seiffulah of Roxbury, said to officers as they removed her from the back of a police cruiser at the local Dorchester district station. This wasn’t her first threat towards officers that evening. In...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for giving undercover officer money to launder
A man from Winthrop was sentenced to prison for distributing over 15 kilograms of cocaine and laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000 in cocaine proceeds.
