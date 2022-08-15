ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Medford City Hall Employees File Complaint Over Mold, Asbestos In Building

MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Employees at Medford City Hall and their union are filing a complaint against the city over what they're calling "filthy conditions" that are putting their health at risk. The complaint alleges the city hall building has unsafe working conditions, including things like black mold,...
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car

BOSTON — An investigation is underway into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District on Wednesday. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Newton, MA
Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts FedEx worker charged with stealing packages, attempting to sell contents

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been charged in connection with his alleged theft and attempted sale of three firearms from FedEx packages he was responsible for delivering. Frank P. O’Toole, 39, of Middleborough, was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm. O’Toole was arrested on...
theweektoday.com

Former Wareham selectman arrested on child assault charges

Former Wareham Select Board member James Potter was arrested by Bourne Police on Thursday, Aug. 11 on multiple charges, including a count of child rape, according to Bourne police. Bourne police confirmed on Tuesday that Potter, 44, was arrested on several charges: one count of rape, one count of indecent...
WAREHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Mayor#The Boston Globe
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WINCHESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Police log: Crash, then OUI charge; the case of the missing Lululemon fanny pack; $17,750 earrings, Chanel bag, hard drive all gone

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of July 28-Aug. 5, 2022:. On July 28, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. Officer Cunningham took a male party into custody for a section 35 order that had been issued by the Dedham District Court. The male party was transported from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Dedham District Court.
WELLESLEY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy