WRDW-TV
Violent armed tantrum blamed for SWAT raid at Augusta apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It all started with a missing cellphone, according to a report on what led to a SWAT raid on an Augusta apartment complex. On Tuesday afternoon, an offensive involving the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and other units led to the arrest of Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway.
wfxg.com
Simon Powell case: What happens now
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office feels it's past time to bring Simon Powell home. The Sheriff's Office says it is following every lead, while waiting for the GBI to identify remains that were found recently. The Sheriff's Office believes Powell was a victim of foul play. We now know officials are also interviewing two more people. Information received could lead to more arrests.
wfxg.com
WRDW-TV
Suspects wanted for questioning in Watches Unlimited theft
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating two people wanted for questioning in a theft of a watch store.
Man facing attempted murder charges after Graniteville shooting
A 19-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Graniteville. Darrick Martino Harris Newsome, 19, of Graniteville, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a shooting incident on AP Nivens Street on the evening of July 13.
Three killed in crash on Hwy 57 in Emanuel County
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Police and EMS responded to scene of a horrific crash in Emanuel County. NewsChannel 6 has learned that three people were killed when a passenger van and a semi-truck collided on Highway 57 and Griffin Ferry Road around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. We’re told one survivor from the van was […]
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office no longer responding immediately to alarm calls
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Beginning August 16, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a new procedure called Verified Response. This means law enforcement will only respond to an activated alarm, home or business, if there is a video or an eyewitness to a break in. Richmond County Deputies responded to more than 82,000 alarm calls […]
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to increase level of service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County says they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
Savannah man reported missing is from Augusta, police believe he may headed to Atlanta
According to the missing person's report Diontae Roberson has been missing since August 11th around 12:30 P.M.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Killijah Herbert in connection to stabbing a man. Officials responded to a report of someone being stabbed at a residence on John J Rushton Road. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a victim with...
WRDW-TV
2 men found guilty in Richmond County murder cases
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Juries have returned guilty verdicts in separate 2017 Richmond County murder cases. After a week of evidence, a jury found K’Shon Vaughan guilty Friday in the death of service member Traychaurde Harris, according to prosecutors. Garris was a bystander at a basketball game who was struck by a stray bullet in April 2017 at Carrie J. Mays Community Center.
‘We’re not going tolerate it’: DA’s violent crimes unit leads to guilty verdicts in murder cases
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — District Attorney Jared Williams said prosecuting violent crimes and putting offenders behind bars is the goal of the Violent Crimes Unit. ” We are able to more effectively and more efficiently deal with those crimes that are impacting public safety,” District Attorney for the Augusta Judicial Circuit Jared Willaims said. […]
1 dead after head-on crash on Edgefield County highway
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators say one person is dead following a crash that happened last week on Highway 19 in Edgefield County.
WRDW-TV
Area crashes kill 9 this week, including 3 in Emanuel County
STILLMORE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three occupants of a van were killed early Wednesday when it traveled into the path of an 18-wheeler in Stillmore, according to authorities. The fatal crash was among a string of them across the region this week. In Emanuel County. Coroner Jeffrey Peebles said the Stillmore...
Arbrie Anthony’s family reacts to bond denial for two suspects arrested in connection with shooting
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — 8-year-old Arbrie Athony’s father Arthur Anthony said he can breathe a little easier today after two people arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his little girl remain behind bars. Destiny Rich and Michael Freeman were denied bond last Wednesday in connection with the January 8th drive by shooting […]
WRDW-TV
Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
wgac.com
Update: Man Killed Riding Dirt Bike Identified
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man riding a dirt bike was killed on Monday when he attempted to pass a school bus. Melvin R. Morrison, 45 of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened in the South Augusta area at Old McDuffie Road...
Victim dies from injuries sustained in Aug. 9 wreck near Trenton
The driver of a 2017 Honda sedan died Tuesday from injuries related to an Aug. 9 wreck that occurred on S.C. 19 in Edgefield County, according to a report from the S.C. Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle collision occurred at about 11:20 p.m. near Courtney Road, four miles south of Trenton.
