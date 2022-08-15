ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Violent armed tantrum blamed for SWAT raid at Augusta apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It all started with a missing cellphone, according to a report on what led to a SWAT raid on an Augusta apartment complex. On Tuesday afternoon, an offensive involving the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and other units led to the arrest of Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Simon Powell case: What happens now

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office feels it's past time to bring Simon Powell home. The Sheriff's Office says it is following every lead, while waiting for the GBI to identify remains that were found recently. The Sheriff's Office believes Powell was a victim of foul play. We now know officials are also interviewing two more people. Information received could lead to more arrests.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and others arrested a wanted man Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. Around 2:50 pm, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force found Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway. Crawford was...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Three killed in crash on Hwy 57 in Emanuel County

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Police and EMS responded to scene of a horrific crash in Emanuel County. NewsChannel 6 has learned that three people were killed when a passenger van and a semi-truck collided on Highway 57 and Griffin Ferry Road around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. We’re told one survivor from the van was […]
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County sheriff asks for funding to increase level of service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County says they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Killijah Herbert in connection to stabbing a man. Officials responded to a report of someone being stabbed at a residence on John J Rushton Road. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a victim with...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2 men found guilty in Richmond County murder cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Juries have returned guilty verdicts in separate 2017 Richmond County murder cases. After a week of evidence, a jury found K’Shon Vaughan guilty Friday in the death of service member Traychaurde Harris, according to prosecutors. Garris was a bystander at a basketball game who was struck by a stray bullet in April 2017 at Carrie J. Mays Community Center.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Area crashes kill 9 this week, including 3 in Emanuel County

STILLMORE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three occupants of a van were killed early Wednesday when it traveled into the path of an 18-wheeler in Stillmore, according to authorities. The fatal crash was among a string of them across the region this week. In Emanuel County. Coroner Jeffrey Peebles said the Stillmore...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Update: Man Killed Riding Dirt Bike Identified

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man riding a dirt bike was killed on Monday when he attempted to pass a school bus. Melvin R. Morrison, 45 of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened in the South Augusta area at Old McDuffie Road...
AUGUSTA, GA

