‘I Used To Be Famous’ Trailer: Ed Skrein Stars As A Former Boy Band Member Trying To Hit It Big Again In Netflix’s Feel-Good Drama

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
An unloved horror you never knew existed possesses the Netflix Top 10
Netflix users have proven themselves to be suckers for horror time and time again, which is likely why 2020’s Dreamkatcher has suddenly become one of the biggest hits on the platform, despite the fact there’s definitely a huge number of genre diehards out there who’d probably never heard of it before the supernatural chiller popped up on the streamer’s library.
‘God’s Creatures’ Trailer: Emily Watson & Paul Mescal Star In A24’s New Mother & Son Psychological Drama
Filmmaker Anna Rose Holmer dazzled critics in 2015 with her feature debut “The Fits,” which made a big splash at Sundance that year. Seven years later, she finally returns with collaborator Saela Davis, who was the co-writer and editor of “The Fits.” Together, they have directed the new psychological drama/thriller “God’s Creatures.” Premiering at The Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to great acclaim, Davis and Holmer’s film Paul Mescal (“Normal People,” “The Lost Daughter”), Aisling Franciosi (“The Nightingale,” “The Fall”), and Academy Award-nominee Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves,” “Punch Drunk Love”).
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
The TikToker who went viral for skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac has parlayed his fame into an acting gig on a popular Hulu show
Nathan Apodaca's TikTok lip sync to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" garnered millions of views and hundreds of copycats. Now, he's on a TV show.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency
Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
‘Look Both Ways’ Review: Lili Reinhart Stars In A Netflix Rom-Com That Works In Zero Ways
On paper, a film that is basically a mash-up of “Sliding Doors” and “Peggy Sue Got Married” starring “Riverdale‘s” Lili Reinhart should be a fun, diverting rom-com to wrap up the summer. Unfortunately, the new Netflix film “Look Both Ways” is misguided on almost every level.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates (With Dozens of Special Features)
Buckle up. As soon as next week, you’ll be able to watch Tom Cruise’s adrenaline-fueled flying missions in “Top Gun: Maverick” from the comfort of your couch. The box office-smashing sequel will be available to purchase digitally starting Aug. 23, while 4K Ultra HD, DVD and Blu-ray versions will release on Nov. 1. The digital release includes 110 minutes of special features that take fans inside the making of the blockbuster hit, including a look at the intense film training the cast went through to prepare for the film’s unparalleled air battle scenes, a behind-the-scenes peek at how the crew captured...
‘The Good Boss’ Exclusive Clip: Javier Bardem Is An Unstable Manager In The Upcoming Film
For those of us who pay attention to the Oscar nominations each year, it was a surprise to see the contender picked by Spain for the International Film race. While everyone expected them to select “Parallel Mothers” starring Penelope Cruz, they instead went with “The Good Boss” starring Javier Bardem, Cruz’s husband. Ultimately, the film did not receive a nomination but did make the shortlist. It just shows how much confidence people have in the quality of “The Good Boss.”
‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Trailer: Zac Efron Stars In Boozy Vietnam Odyssey
What’s the furthest you’ve traveled to enjoy a drink with your friends? Across town? Across the country? Odds are that seaman John “Chick” Donohue has one-upped you. Back in 1968, Donohue embarked on an extraordinary odyssey: to lug a backpack of beer over to Vietnam, chop his way through the trees, and share a not-so-cold one with his childhood buddies on the frontline. Along the way, he saw jungle firefights, got mistaken for a CIA operative, and, as he was due to leave, found himself in the middle of the infamous Tet Offensive. Unbelievably, Donohue lived to tell the tale, and his wild adventure became the New York Times bestseller: “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” William Morrow published Donohue’s memoir in November 2020, but it’s already set to hit the big screen, courtesy of Skydance and Apple TV+, this fall.
‘Speak No Evil’ Trailer: Shocking Sundance Thriller Arrives In Theaters & Shudder This September
The best types of films are the ones that surprise you. And no, we’re not talking about horror films with cheap jump-scares. That’s too easy. We’re talking about films that you try to figure out along the way, but no matter how hard you try, it still sneaks up on you and delivers something memorable. One of those films is the upcoming thriller, “Speak No Evil.”
Kevin Greutert Hired To Make A New ‘Saw’ Film For A Halloween 2023 Release
Just recently, Jason Blum talked about how he was done making “Paranormal Activity” films after the most recent sequel was so badly received. Apparently, Blumhouse is willing to do things that Lionsgate isn’t ready to do, as the latter studio is still trying to mine its “Saw” franchise well past what many would consider the expiration date.
‘Orphan: First Kill’ Review: A Predictable Horror Prequel Without Anything New To Offer
If Paramount+ viewers haven’t paused or given up on “Orphan: First Kill” by the second act, they might be shocked by a truly bonkers midway twist. This jarring development completely upends a film that had, up until that point, seemed like a milquetoast reheat of the first film. It’s a shame that most of the film’s creativity seems siphoned off in other directions rather than sticking the landing for its intriguing plot gambit.
Jonah Hill’s Doc ‘Stutz’ Hits Festivals This Fall, Hill Taking A Break From Promoting Films Due To Anxiety Attacks
From comedy star to awards-worthy turns to becoming a director with “Mid90s,” Jonah Hill‘s career has had an interesting arc. And its next development is even more curious. Hill has a new movie out at Fall festivals, his documentary “Stutz,” a film he shot in secret about mental health and the actor’s worsening anxiety attacks. What’s more: Hill’s anxiety is so crippling that he’ll avoid promotion for the film and other films he’s a part of.
‘Call Jane’ Trailer: Elizabeth Banks & Sigourney Weaver Fight For Women’s Reproductive Rights In Timely New Dramedy
It should not be a stretch to say that the United States is currently in a state of cognitive disarray following the overruling of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. With this already controversial and landmark ruling, questions about the rights of women and the topic of bodily autonomy in the country are being asked more frequently than ever. Cinema, like any art at times like this, offers the venue for not just entertainment and distractions but introspection into the current state of the world, whether through documentaries or stories of the past speaking to the present. Case in point, an upcoming dramedy about a real-life 1960s underground organization about access and awareness to safe abortions is about as “timely” of a release as possible. Distributed by Roadside Attractions, the first trailer for “Call Jane” from director Phyllis Nagy is now available to view online.
‘A Friend Of The Family’ Teaser: Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks & Mckenna Grace Star In A New Peacock True Crime Thriller
Over the last decade, Nick Antosca made his name in the TV world with dark tales based on true crime and tinged with horror. And the list of series he’s worked on is formidable: “Hannibal,” “Channel Zero,” “The Act,” “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” and most recently, Hulu‘s “Candy.” So, what does Antosca have up his sleeve next? Another true-crime mini-series for Peacock that recounts a story almost too surreal to believe.
