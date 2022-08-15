Lake Of The Ozarks-Based Boat Racing Team Scores A New (To Them) Boat, And It's Already A Champion

Read full article on original website
lakeexpo.com
VACATION: Four Resorts For The Perfect Stay At Lake Of The Ozarks
Trying to plan a Lake of the Ozarks vacation but finding yourself overwhelmed with booking a good hotel room, tracking down the best restaurants and searching out fun things to do? Take a load off, planning a vacation to the Lake can be easy when you choose to stay at one of the Lake's great all inclusive resorts.
Ozark County Times
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: Hot Summer Nights Sizzles With Rat Rods And Hot Rods!
It was another great Hot Summer Nights on the Lake of the Ozarks Strip last weekend! This classic car cruise featured rat rods and hot rods this weekend and saw a great turnout and GREAT classic cars!. (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or...
CARS・
lakeexpo.com
[WATCH] Tour Bristol Bay Waterfront Condo With Amber Elliott
Take a tour at this amazing 3BR/2BA lakefront condo in one of the finest complexes at the Lake of the Ozarks. This property is well maintained with park-like settings everywhere you look. Walk down to your dock with no steps along the boardwalk. Want to see for yourself? Contact Amber...
lakeexpo.com
Nebraska Man Shoots New State Record Shortnose Gar At Lake Of The Ozarks
There's a new record holder for Shortnose Gar, and this lucky bow-hunter shot it at Lake of the Ozarks!. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska has become the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Porter was bowfishing at the Lake of the Ozarks May 16 when he shot the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. The previous state record under alternative methods was a 13-pound, 1-ounce fish taken from Mark Twain Lake in 2006.
Dare to Explore the “Devil’s Well” in the Missouri Ozarks
Despite the name, this isn't scary at all. Many have dared to explore "The Devil's Well" in the Missouri Ozarks. It's a unique window into what has been described as "the Earth's plumbing" underground. What is The Devil's Well?. As the National Park Service describes it, the Devil's Well "was...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Buc-ee's to break ground on first Missouri location in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most talked-about roadway stops in the country is finally getting ready to break ground on its first location in Missouri. Buc-ee's announced on Monday it will break ground on its Springfield, Missouri location on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The gas station and travel center...
KCTV 5
Remains identified of USS Oklahoma sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class John G. Bock, Jr., 18, of St. Louis, killed during World War II, was accounted for on May 19, 2021. Despite the DPAA’s ability to account for Bock in May 2021, a...
wgnradio.com
Heather Brown shares the magnitude, music and magic of Lake of the Ozarks!
Executive Director of the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitors Bureau, Heather Brown joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Heather shares the story of how the Lake of the Ozarks was born and became the one of the nation’s favorite summer destinations. Listen as Heather fills us in on the lakeside communities and events including music, family fun and the non-stop festivities, that make Lake of Ozarks the best place to be for millions of visitors each year. Whether it’s the party with the El Bandido Yankee Yacht, National Power Boat Racing or family relaxation at local resorts, Lake of the Ozarks has something for everyone. For more information on events, festivals and everything happening, head to www.FunLake.com.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation plans major invasive fish removal project for lower Grand River
The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to remove invasive Asian carp from the lower Grand River in a project to serve research and fisheries management. From Sept. 12-16, MDC will close to boaters the Brunswick Access and the final eight miles of the river before it flows into the Missouri River. Crews will net and remove the carp working with a commercial fisherman and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The fish will be utilized as commercial food, feed, and bait products. Anglers will benefit because desired native fish from buffalo and paddlefish to flathead and channel catfish will have less competition for food and space.
lakeexpo.com
Want To Teach Archery? Get Certified As A Basic Archery Instructor With This Hybrid Course In Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a certification course for teachers and coaches to become certified as a Basic Archery Instructor. This certification is necessary to use the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) in their curriculum or to assist an afterschool team. This course will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 18.
lakeexpo.com
Shootout No-Wake Zone: Here's What To Know & How To Plan For It
Shootout returns to Lake of the Ozarks, Aug. 27–28, bringing two days of fun times and fast boats to the Lake!. Tens of thousands of boaters come to this event annually, and as a result, the Missouri State Highway Patrol implements a special No-Wake Zone in the area. It's...
themissouritimes.com
Southern Missouri cattlemen give their input on a “tough year for farmers”
Southern Missouri — It’s been a difficult year for farmers. An unseasonably wet spring followed by a serious drought during the summer has forced many farmers, and especially cattlemen, to make tough decisions about culling their herd. Keith Baxter is a cattleman in Rogersville, Mo. he’s dealt with...
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
KYTV
Lake of the Ozarks fire department goes beyond call of duty to assist family after fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Gravois Mills have gone above and beyond the call duty. A fire destroyed a home on August 11, leaving the family without anything. The family escaped without any injuries. Anessa Cannon was at work when her kids called to say their trailer was on...
Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Canceled
The 2022 Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull scheduled for today has been canceled. All requests for refunds must be made within 30 days of the canceled event, the Fair noted.
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
