Flagler County, FL

NewMimi
2d ago

With our growing population it stands to reason we'll need more deputies. Crime is already rising and Sheriff Staley is doing a great job. If we want to keep the feel of our community it's going to take resources which requires funding. Our deputies deserve the same rate of pay as other first responders. How about we nix the pay raises for our commissioners and divert the funds to services that actually benefit Flagler!

Ettty
2d ago

Wait until it comes out how much an what was spent on that operations center! My god the waste, Staly thinks he runs this county that building is ours not his. He's purchased with our money top of the line in everything, furniture, refrigerators, ice machines, tile, flooring over 30 MILLION AND COUNTING!

Ricjard Mace
2d ago

"a show of force" is not the way a sheriff should be talking to the community

