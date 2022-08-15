ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Antigo and Aniwa to meet in BABA Northern Division final

By By Scott Walbeck
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

The division finals are set in the Badger Amateur Baseball Association after playoff contests held Sunday across the area.

The Antigo Polar Bears are one of the teams still alive, as the third seed in the Northern Division knocked off number two Eland, 5-1, earning a date with top-seeded Aniwa for the division crown this Sunday.

ANTIGO 5, ELAND 1

The Polar Bears advanced behind the pitching of A.J. Kirsch, who earned the win on the mound while helping his own cause at the plate with a 2-for-4 game.

Jed Weix added a home run for Antigo.

Zach Bembenek took the loss on the hill for Eland, while the Engineers were led at the plate by Jeremy Jensen, who went 2-for-4.

ANIWA 3, ELDERON 2

Pitching was strong in the other Northern Division semifinal, as Aniwa held off the upset bid by fourth-seeded Elderon, winning 3-2.

Kody Szews was the winning pitcher, while Casey Kerstner took the hard-luck loss.

Wade Farmer and Trevor Block both doubled for Aniwa in the win, while Nolan Hoppe, Hunter Gipp and Szews all added one base hit to the Orioles’ cause.

Braeden Groshek led Elderon with a 2-for-4 game, with Austin Worzalla and Mike Lehman adding a hit each for the WhiskeyJacks.

The remaining division finals, include Clintonville facing Marion in the Eastern Division title game, as Clintonville defeated Gresham in a wild one, 12-11, while Marion, the four seed, knocked off top-seeded Neopit 6-5.

The Western Division final will see the top two seeds meet as Little Falls will host Tigerton. Little Falls had not trouble with Tilleda, winning 10-4, while Tigerton shutout Caroline 5-0.

In the South Central Division, it will be Scandinavia against Plover. Scandinavia, the top seed, survived a scare from Green Lake, winning 5-4. Plover handled New London 12-4.

All Sunday playoff games begin at 1:30 p.m. It all leads up to the BABA’s Grand Championship game, set for Sunday, Sept. 4.

