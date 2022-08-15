ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bitcoin custody service BitGo says Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital owes it $100 million for pulling the plug on crypto’s first ‘billion dollar’ acquisition

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0wrI_0hHmNUVs00

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said the crypto-focused financial services company remains poised for success after scrapping the acquisition of Bitcoin custody service BitGo.

Bitcoin custody service BitGo said it would sue crypto-focused financial services company Galaxy Digital for $100 million in damages after Galaxy said on Monday it was terminating a $1.2 billion deal to acquire the company.

Galaxy, run by Mike Novogratz, cited an alleged failure by BitGo to deliver required audited financial statements for 2021 by July 31. In its Monday statement announcing the termination, Galaxy said no termination fee would be paid out.

In a Monday blog post, BitGo said that Galaxy’s decision to not pay out a $100 million reverse break fee was improper and that Galaxy had promised it the $100 million break fee in March to persuade the company to extend the merger agreement.

“The attempt by Mike Novogratz and Galaxy Digital to blame the termination on BitGo is absurd,” said R. Brian Timmons, a partner with Quinn Emanuel, the law firm representing BitGo, in a statement. “BitGo has honored its obligations thus far, including the delivery of its audited financials. It is public knowledge that Galaxy reported a $550 million loss this past quarter, that its stock is performing poorly, and that both Galaxy and Mr. Novogratz have been distracted by the Luna fiasco. Either Galaxy owes BitGo a $100 million termination fee as promised or it has been acting in bad faith and faces damages of that much or more.”

A spokesperson for Galaxy Digital told Fortune that the company would defend itself against BitGo’s claims.

“We believe BitGo’s claims are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously. As previously stated, BitGo did not provide certain BitGo financial statements needed by Galaxy for its SEC filing. Galaxy’s Board of Directors then made the decision to exercise its contractual right to terminate,” the spokesperson said in an email.

When the deal was announced last year, the sides hailed it as the first billion-dollar acquisition in crypto—though much of the value appeared to derive from Bitcoin that BitGo held on its balance sheet, rather than the company’s custody operations.

The deal was supposed to close by the end of 2021 but was continually pushed back. Under its terms, BitGo shareholders were to get 33.8 million newly issued shares of Galaxy stock and $265 million in cash, valuing the deal above $1 billion. But earlier this year, Galaxy said it would increase the number of shares it would pay for the deal as its stock price dropped.

“Galaxy remains positioned for success and to take advantage of strategic opportunities to grow in a sustainable manner. We are committed to continuing our process to list in the U.S. and providing our clients with a prime solution that truly makes Galaxy a one-stop shop for institutions,” said Galaxy CEO Novogratz in a statement.

On Galaxy Digital’s first-quarter earnings call, Novogratz said the company was still committed to the BitGo acquisition.

“Listen, we are as anxious as you to close our transaction with BitGo and get that part of our history started,” he said on the call in May.

And on the company’s second-quarter earnings call last week, Galaxy Digital’s copresident Damien Vanderwilt said he was hopeful that BitGo would be one of the companies to provide it with custody services.

In the second quarter, Galaxy reeled from the general downturn in crypto prices, reporting a net loss of $554.7 million, more than three times higher than the firm’s loss in the same quarter last year. The company’s assets under management dropped to $1.7 billion from $2.7 billion in the first quarter of the year.

Galaxy said in its Monday statement that it is still committed to listing on the Nasdaq. It is currently listed on the Toronto stock exchange. The company said it is waiting on review and approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing.

Shares of Galaxy Digital were up 3.67% to about $8.91 on Monday afternoon following the news.

Update, Aug. 15, 2020: This article has been updated to include Galaxy Digital’s updated stock price and to include mention of BitGo’s intention to sue Galaxy Digital. The article was updated to include comment from Galaxy Digital.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#Galaxy Digital
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
Fortune

China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
ECONOMY
Fortune

‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

CEO Masayoshi Son’s multibillion-dollar investment spree over the past few years has turned into a nightmare for SoftBank. Japanese conglomerate and tech investing powerhouse SoftBank revealed on Monday that it lost $23 billion between April and June, the most significant quarterly loss in the company’s history. CEO Masayoshi...
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Awarding Ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on June 12 in Moscow. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is “lost in the fog of war.”
POTUS
Fortune

Fortune

193K+
Followers
8K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy