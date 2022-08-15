ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland on why he needs a break from social media

 3 days ago

Tom Holland is taking a break from social media to prioritize his mental health.

Over the weekend, the "Spider-Man" star shared a video on Instagram about why he feels a break from social media apps is necessary.

MORE: Selena Gomez on creating Wondermind, a new platform designed to help people feel 'they're not alone'

In the video, posted Aug. 13, he said he found "Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming."

"I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app," he said.

Holland's last Instagram post was over a month ago on July 1, where he announced the launch of t-shirts for his charity, The Brothers Trust.

He promoted the charity and a partner organization while explaining his brief return to social media over the weekend, writing in the caption, "Hello and goodbye... I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come on here to talk about @stem4org."

"Stem4 is one of the many charities @thebrotherstrust is extremely proud to support - and I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work," he wrote. "Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with - it would be greatly appreciated."

The 26-year-old actor signed off with, "Love to you all, and let’s get talking about mental health."

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown opens up about halting social media, healing and more

