Toms River, NJ

5 Hurt When Boat Runs Aground On Jersey Shore

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago

Five people were hurt when a boat ran aground in the Barnegat Bay in Toms River, authorities said.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, police and firefighters responded to Boca Raton Drive at Chadwick Island, Toms River police and firefighters from Ocean Beach Volunteer Fire Co.

Some passengers were ejected from the boat, Toms River police said.

There were eight people aboard the boat, police said.

All occupants and patients were removed by boat to awaiting EMS units and transported to hospitals.

One patient was airlifted to an area hospital.

A police cruiser responding to the boat rescue was T-boned by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

