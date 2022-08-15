ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

Triangle East Chamber seeking award nominations

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD — The Triangle East Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 35th annual Athena Leadership Award. The chamber will present the award on Nov. 3 to “an exemplary leader” who, among other things, has helped “women to achieve their full leadership potential.” Founded more than 30 years ago, Athena international is a women’s leadership organization that supports, develops […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Triangle East Chamber seeking award nominations first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Brewery in Rocky Mount is 'out of this world'

There are thousands of breweries in America, but this one in Rocky Mount is one of very few owned and operated by a black female. The beers are strong, and so is the woman who makes them. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triangle East Chamber#Athena Leadership Award#Athena International
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Steve’s Garden Market and Butchery in Hillsborough

Growing up in a small town, or even in a small neighborhood of a larger one, there was often a “corner store.” A corner store functioned as the repository for the staples of our daily lives – bread, candy, milk, vegetables, meat, you name it – as well as providing a sense of belonging and familiarity. It was a place where everybody really did know your name.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NC
newsoforange.com

A natural fit: Wooden Nickel hopes to recreate Hillsborough magic

Locally, it might have been one of the worst-kept secrets, but the speed and distance at which news travelled that Hillsborough-based Wooden Nickel would officially open its second location in downtown Mebane only emphasized the town’s hunger for quality dining options. In Sept. 2021, the News of Orange County...
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

Giving back: local volunteers help RPD keep the community safe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
RALEIGH, NC
drifttravel.com

73rd Benson Mule Days Festival Set for Sept. 22-25

The small town of Benson, North Carolina, with a population of around 4000, will swell to approximately 20,000 come September 22-25, 2021 when the 73rd Annual Benson Mule Days Celebration, sponsored by the Benson Area Chamber of Commerce, takes place. A blanket of excitement covers the area as visitors merge...
BENSON, NC
WRAL News

Wake school board raises pay for employees, approves more than $2B budget

Cary, N.C. — Wake County Public School System employees can expect pay increases this year beyond those that were recently approved in the new state budget. The Wake County Board of Education approved a $2.3 billion budget for this fiscal year Tuesday night that adds some additional wage increases for hourly workers and local supplement increases for educators.
CARY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Second Harvest offers drive-thru food distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina will be hosting three upcoming drive-thru food distribution events. Two of these events will be held in Cumberland County while the other one is set to take place in Harnett County. The first distribution will be on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Raleigh Holding Gun Buy Back Event Saturday

The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buy Back Event on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610.     The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the commitment of the City […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Food Truck Friday is coming back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
994
Followers
364
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy