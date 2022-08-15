ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

ohio.edu

Carly Leatherwood appointed as interim chief of staff to OHIO President Hugh Sherman

Ohio University President Hugh Sherman has announced that Carly Leatherwood will serve as interim chief of staff to the president for the upcoming academic year, effective immediately. Leatherwood most recently served as the Associate Vice President of Communications in University Communications and Marketing (UCM), where she has led media relations and internal communications for the University since 2016.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Ohio University revises mask policy and updates protocol for fall semester 2022

Ohio University has revised its mask policy for fall semester 2022. The new policy, which is effective immediately, will continue to be based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Community Levels:. High: Masks are required during scheduled class and class-related activities in classrooms, laboratories, studios, clinical settings, other...
ATHENS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Low Powered Radio Station’s license renewal denied

MARION—After years of delays and non-communication with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an Administrative Judge has dismissed the renewal application of Marion’s low-powered WWGH-LP. Without an approved application, the station can no longer operate. The station operates under the Marion Education Exchange. The station was assigned the WWGH-LP...
MARION, OH
Delaware Gazette

Meeting to focus on US Route 23

LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
10TV

City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohio.edu

Keeping Bobcats Informed, Aug. 17, 2022

Welcome Week is a defining moment for our new and returning Bobcats. Starting tomorrow, the celebration is packed full of activities to help students acclimate to campus, connect with each other, and discover many resources available within the OHIO and Athens communities. You can stay in the know about Welcome Week as well as many other important updates by following us on Facebook.
ATHENS, OH
Delaware Gazette

OLSD Board gets security update

With the new school year set to begin this week, the Olentangy Schools Board of Education listened to a presentation on the district’s safety and security measures during last week’s board meeting. The presentation was led by Director of Safety, Security, and Preparedness Joseph Suozzi and Delaware County...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ohio.edu

Athens County Bike to Work Day to be celebrated Sept. 14

Athens County Bike to Work Day 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept.14, and the Ohio University community is invited to participate. Organized by HAPCAP transit, Ohio University, the Athens City-County Health Department, and Kindred Market, the event is being held as a way to celebrate and support active commuting and to encourage people to try biking to work or school.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ousted Queen issues statement

BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
BUCYRUS, OH
ohio.edu

Ohio University to host American Red Cross blood drives

Ohio University will host three American Red Cross blood drives in August and September. Donors are needed, and everyone who donates at the upcoming blood drives will receive special gifts from the American Red Cross. The dates for the blood drives at Ohio University’s Athens Campus are:. Wednesday, Aug...
ATHENS, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Lawsuit: Ohio BMV took millions in fees for nothing

The state's agency over driver's licenses made millions charging people money to do nothing, according to an Ohio court record tied to two attorneys' offices wanting reimbursement. According to the lawsuit, The BMV charged 3,423,315 Ohioans lamination fees between July 2018 and July 2019. At $1.50 per person, that means that people paid an extra $5,134,972.50 altogether to the Ohio BMV.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath

Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
HEATH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: $1.5 million condo next to Goodale Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine into a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park views. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

