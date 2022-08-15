Read full article on original website
ohio.edu
Carly Leatherwood appointed as interim chief of staff to OHIO President Hugh Sherman
Ohio University President Hugh Sherman has announced that Carly Leatherwood will serve as interim chief of staff to the president for the upcoming academic year, effective immediately. Leatherwood most recently served as the Associate Vice President of Communications in University Communications and Marketing (UCM), where she has led media relations and internal communications for the University since 2016.
ohio.edu
LGBT Center welcomes new and returning students to campus with exciting and inclusive fall programing
Ohio University’s LGBT Center is welcoming students back this fall with programming all throughout the semester that is sure to excite and create community for new and returning students. “LGBT Center staff members recognize the importance of providing resources to help LGBTQ+ community members navigate challenges such as ‘coming...
ohio.edu
Ohio University revises mask policy and updates protocol for fall semester 2022
Ohio University has revised its mask policy for fall semester 2022. The new policy, which is effective immediately, will continue to be based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Community Levels:. High: Masks are required during scheduled class and class-related activities in classrooms, laboratories, studios, clinical settings, other...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Low Powered Radio Station’s license renewal denied
MARION—After years of delays and non-communication with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an Administrative Judge has dismissed the renewal application of Marion’s low-powered WWGH-LP. Without an approved application, the station can no longer operate. The station operates under the Marion Education Exchange. The station was assigned the WWGH-LP...
Delaware Gazette
Meeting to focus on US Route 23
LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
Columbus demands Fort Rapids resort owners to clean up property, threatens hefty fine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The owners of an ousted Columbus water park and hotel wracked with code violations will forfeit thousands of dollars if their property isn’t cleaned up. The City of Columbus filed a judgment Monday against the owners of the former Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Resort, Jizi Cui and Jeff Oh Kern, after […]
City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
ohio.edu
Keeping Bobcats Informed, Aug. 17, 2022
Welcome Week is a defining moment for our new and returning Bobcats. Starting tomorrow, the celebration is packed full of activities to help students acclimate to campus, connect with each other, and discover many resources available within the OHIO and Athens communities. You can stay in the know about Welcome Week as well as many other important updates by following us on Facebook.
Delaware Gazette
OLSD Board gets security update
With the new school year set to begin this week, the Olentangy Schools Board of Education listened to a presentation on the district’s safety and security measures during last week’s board meeting. The presentation was led by Director of Safety, Security, and Preparedness Joseph Suozzi and Delaware County...
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
ohio.edu
Athens County Bike to Work Day to be celebrated Sept. 14
Athens County Bike to Work Day 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept.14, and the Ohio University community is invited to participate. Organized by HAPCAP transit, Ohio University, the Athens City-County Health Department, and Kindred Market, the event is being held as a way to celebrate and support active commuting and to encourage people to try biking to work or school.
crawfordcountynow.com
Ousted Queen issues statement
BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
wosu.org
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission says it's 'probable' that Dublin broke anti-discrimination laws
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission says it is “probable” that the city of Dublin broke state law by discriminating against the elderly with recent zoning changes. The new city law followed a suspicious fire that broke out amid a months-long neighborhood dispute. Scott and Priscilla Hamilton bought a...
ohio.edu
Ohio University to host American Red Cross blood drives
Ohio University will host three American Red Cross blood drives in August and September. Donors are needed, and everyone who donates at the upcoming blood drives will receive special gifts from the American Red Cross. The dates for the blood drives at Ohio University’s Athens Campus are:. Wednesday, Aug...
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Intel in Ohio: How will the new plant change roads, water and energy?
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, also has the mayor in New Albany making a fishing reference. “I kind of like to say it’s sort of like a fishing story,” said Mayor Sloan Spalding. “We caught the […]
Lawsuit: Ohio BMV took millions in fees for nothing
The state's agency over driver's licenses made millions charging people money to do nothing, according to an Ohio court record tied to two attorneys' offices wanting reimbursement. According to the lawsuit, The BMV charged 3,423,315 Ohioans lamination fees between July 2018 and July 2019. At $1.50 per person, that means that people paid an extra $5,134,972.50 altogether to the Ohio BMV.
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
Look inside: $1.5 million condo next to Goodale Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine into a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park views. […]
