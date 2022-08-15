Read full article on original website
Six people - including three children - reported injured in Tully crash
Update: CNY driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into other car, sending 6 to hospital. Tully, N.Y. — Six people, including three children, were reported to be injured in a crash in Tully Thursday morning, according to dispatches. Deputies were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to the intersection of Route...
Delaware County Man Charged Close to 3 Months After Fatal Crash
New York State Police say an East Meredith man is now facing vehicular homicide and other counts in connection with a May 26th crash on Route 23 in the Town of Davenport in Delaware County that left a woman dead. State Police say 39-year-old Adam Bright was arrested Wednesday, August...
CNY driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into other car, sending 6 to hospital
Tully, N.Y. — A driver had a medical emergency Thursday morning before his vehicle ran a red light in Tully and crashed into another vehicle, deputies said. The two vehicles crashed at about 9:21 a.m. near the intersection of Route 80 (Elm Street) and Route 281, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. The intersection is near Interstate 81.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Arrest made in fatal crash from May in Delaware Co.
DAVENPORT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police announced that they have made an arrest in reference to a fatal crash that occurred in May. New York State Police at Oneonta and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam S. Bright, age 39 of East Meredith, NY for the following crimes:
WKTV
Driver charged with aggravated vehicular homicide following crash in Delaware County
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A driver involved in a fatal crash in Delaware County this past May has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after New York State Police say he was driving while impaired by drugs. Police responded to a head-on collision on State Route 23 in Davenport between...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check.
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
Binghamton Woman Dies in Afton Motorcycle Crash
A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
Windsor man arrested for motorcycle theft
A 37-year-old Windsor man was arrested for motorcycle theft on August 15th.
Troopers locate missing elderly woman in Delaware County
On August 12th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to Huckleberry Hill Road in the Town of Middletown for a report of a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Windsor Men Charged in Theft of Kubota from Windsor School District
A missing vehicle has been recovered and two Windsor men are facing charges in relation to the vehicle's initial disappearance. The Broome County Sheriff's Office says William R. Warnack and Robert L. Harris were arrested and charged after an investigation into the missing vehicle. The vehicle was reported missing from...
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man arrested on warrant for stealing bike
A Cortland man was recently arrested after he stole a bicycle last month, according to a city police report. The report states that back on July 18, Patrick M. Duffy, 39, cut a metal cable bicycle lock and stole a Nishika Pueblo 21 speed mountain bicycle just outside of Marketplace Mall on Main Street in the city.
localsyr.com
Newly hired police deputy arrested after planting camera in woman’s home
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton. The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in...
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Police looking for larceny suspect
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta is trying to identify a suspect in a larceny investigation from an incident that took place at Walmart on State Route 23 back in July. According to police, around 3:30 pm on July 30th, the unidentified man shown...
localsyr.com
Three shootings in Syracuse Thursday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared details on three different shootings that happened on the night of Thursday, August 18. Police responded to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. at 207 Catawba Street after receiving a shooting report, they say. When they arrived, officers say they found a 21-year-old man who was shot just above his right knee. Police say he was sent to Upstate Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.
40-year-old man stabbed in Cicero, taken with serious injuries to Syracuse hospital
Update Thursday: Cicero man in critical condition after being stabbed by woman, police say. Cicero, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man was taken to a Syracuse hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after he was stabbed, police said. The man was reported stabbed at about 8:28 p.m. at 6210 Pebble St....
Cicero man in critical condition after being stabbed by woman, police say
Cicero, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after a woman stabbed him Wednesday night in Cicero, police said. At 8:28 p.m. police arrived at 6210 Pebble St. after a woman called 911 and said a man had been stabbed, according to a news release from the Cicero Police Department.
iheart.com
Newly Hired Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For Spying On A Woman
Brewerton, N.Y. - A newly hired Onondaga County Sheriffs Deputy has been arrested following a domestic incident. 29 year old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, was charged yesterday after a former female companion said he secretly placed a camera recording device in the her Brewerton home. She discovered the device and...
