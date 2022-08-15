Read full article on original website
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: ColaJazz extends open invitation to its members party and fifth annual ColaJazz Fest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The ColaJazz Foundation offers so many resources to the community from performances to education and even community outreach. Owner Mark Rapp shares details about their inaugural member’s party that will not only be accessible to members but to the public as well and is free.
Local Camden artist hoping to bring color to the buildings of the city
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden has become a hub for large-scale murals coming up on the wall of several different businesses and inside them, and it's thanks to local artist Colt Shirley. "I lived in Camden my whole life," Shirley says. "I realized when I was probably about three years...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Game Day Nutrition, bringing nutrition and flavor to the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a flavorful drink without the guilt, Game Day Nutrition in Five Points has you covered. They offer a variety of protein drinks and teas to get you pumped up for a workout, calm you down after a long day, clear your mind and help you focus on whatever else the day throws your way. Check out their social media here and here.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting and grand opening of Midlands Middle College
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow will be a big day for Midlands Middle College as the high school holds a ribbon cutting and grand opening to celebrate moving into a renovated building at Midlands Technical College. Dr, Laurie Lee is the principal of Midlands Middle College. Dr. Ron Rhames is...
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
WIS-TV
Programming Notice: WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW expanding to full hour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is expanding our 10 p.m. newscast in September!. WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW is expanding to a full hour broadcast. Currently the broadcast runs from 10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The full hour expansion takes over the syndication period of the CBS program ‘Mom.’
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday - Firmer arms with Boss Tribe Fitness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Be Well Wednesday and today we celebrated with another gym. Boss Tribe Fitness is a woman owned business owned by Carolyn Williams. Boss Tribe fitness offers classes, memberships and meal plans that can all be found on their website. For this workout segment, we...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week
Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Is it Real or is it Cake? Hosts try to determine which item is cake
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Joi Kyles is a professional cake decorator who specializes in hyper-realistic cakes. She joins us again in the Soda City Kitchen to try to trick us with her super talented ability to disguise cakes as everyday objects. Be sure to follow Joi on social media to...
Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
WIS-TV
The GRAND closes temporarily after fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The GRAND will be temporarily closed after a fire in the building, according to a statement released Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured and the fire occurred after hours. “We are incredibly grateful for the brave and wonderful first responders, who worked tirelessly to save...
luxury-houses.net
Experience Resort Style Living in this $2.05M Classically Elegant Estate in Elgin
The Estate in Elgin is a luxurious home offering numerous living spaces with a formal dining room, great room of natural light, spacious gourmet kitchen with keeping room and eat-in area, dual recreation rooms, lower level living room, office, cinema room and more now available for sale. This home located at 8 Beaver Ridge Ct, Elgin, South Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,746 square feet of living spaces. Call Karen Yip – Yip Premier Real Estate LLC (Phone: 803 388-8798) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Elgin.
ciu.edu
The Last Sweet Mile: A story of brotherly love
Columbia International University alumnus Gary Levi and his brother Allen had a brotherly bond — that is, both familial and spiritual. And that bond is still being noticed, years after Gary’s death. It’s detailed in a book a written by Allen titled “The Last Sweet Mile,” discussing how...
WIS-TV
Columbia Parks and Recreation team up with Firefly Toys and Games for Game Day in the Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Parks and Recreation Collaborate for Community Game Day in the Park Saturday, August 20th at Drew Wellness Center. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be yard and table games, a big raffle, face painting food and drink vendors and...
abccolumbia.com
USPS hosting Job Fairs in the Midlands for various positions
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The United States Postal Service is looking to hire new team members in the Midlands. According to the Postal Service, Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) Postal Support Employee (PSE) and Laborer Custodial.
abccolumbia.com
Get some free school supplies at House of Paris’ Back to School Bash!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Start the school year off right with some free supplies at House of Paris’ 4th Annual Back to School Bash!. It kicks off this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lakehouse Rental on 8301 Wilson Boulevard. Curtis spoke with LaParis Harper of House...
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray home offers space to spare with 7 bedrooms, 9 baths for $2.5M sale price
COLUMBIA — In the market for a little place to stay at Lake Murray? This one has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and more than 8,300 square feet inside. The Chapin estate might not be the largest sold on the lake in recent years, but its combination of land, amenities and space to host guests make it exceptional, said Karen Yip of Yip Premier Real Estate.
WIS-TV
UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
WTGS
Looking for answers: Midlands mother battles landlord over roaches, no electricity or AC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Tameka Crosdale and her family have been renting a home on Longwood Road in Columbia since October of last year. Crosdale tells WACH FOX News shortly after she moved in , she began to notice dozens of roaches throughout the house. I’m sorry but I...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Former deputy will not face criminal prosecution after viral video. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. Watch WIS...
