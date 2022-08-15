ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Game Day Nutrition, bringing nutrition and flavor to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a flavorful drink without the guilt, Game Day Nutrition in Five Points has you covered. They offer a variety of protein drinks and teas to get you pumped up for a workout, calm you down after a long day, clear your mind and help you focus on whatever else the day throws your way. Check out their social media here and here.
News19 WLTX

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
The Post and Courier

Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week

Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
News19 WLTX

Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
WIS-TV

The GRAND closes temporarily after fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The GRAND will be temporarily closed after a fire in the building, according to a statement released Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured and the fire occurred after hours. “We are incredibly grateful for the brave and wonderful first responders, who worked tirelessly to save...
luxury-houses.net

Experience Resort Style Living in this $2.05M Classically Elegant Estate in Elgin

The Estate in Elgin is a luxurious home offering numerous living spaces with a formal dining room, great room of natural light, spacious gourmet kitchen with keeping room and eat-in area, dual recreation rooms, lower level living room, office, cinema room and more now available for sale. This home located at 8 Beaver Ridge Ct, Elgin, South Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,746 square feet of living spaces. Call Karen Yip – Yip Premier Real Estate LLC (Phone: 803 388-8798) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Elgin.
ciu.edu

The Last Sweet Mile: A story of brotherly love

Columbia International University alumnus Gary Levi and his brother Allen had a brotherly bond — that is, both familial and spiritual. And that bond is still being noticed, years after Gary’s death. It’s detailed in a book a written by Allen titled “The Last Sweet Mile,” discussing how...
abccolumbia.com

USPS hosting Job Fairs in the Midlands for various positions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The United States Postal Service is looking to hire new team members in the Midlands. According to the Postal Service, Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) Postal Support Employee (PSE) and Laborer Custodial.
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray home offers space to spare with 7 bedrooms, 9 baths for $2.5M sale price

COLUMBIA — In the market for a little place to stay at Lake Murray? This one has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and more than 8,300 square feet inside. The Chapin estate might not be the largest sold on the lake in recent years, but its combination of land, amenities and space to host guests make it exceptional, said Karen Yip of Yip Premier Real Estate.
WIS-TV

UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
WIS-TV

Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Former deputy will not face criminal prosecution after viral video. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. Watch WIS...
