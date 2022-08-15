ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Rip 'N' Sew teaches machine embroidery

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXAY3_0hHmLkcC00

Barb Ruzic is passionate about teaching machine embroidery. That’s a good thing because she is in charge of Rip ’N’ Sew’s Machine Embroidery Group in Sun City West.

“I have this passion to help others learn how to do it and not be stuck alone,” Ruzic said. She speaks from experience.

She spent six frustrating years teaching herself how to use the embroidery machine she purchased when she lived elsewhere. The store where she bought the machine had no one to help her. No one Ruzic knew could help her. And there was no sewing club let alone a machine embroidery club available.

And that’s when Ruzic vowed not to let anyone else suffer alone.

Rip ’N’ Sew recently sold its older embroidery machines to purchase a new Baby Lock Meridian.

Jean Hackbert, one of the first MEG members to learn how to use the Meridian, said of Ruzic, “She deserves so much credit for finding this machine for the club and negotiating a price that was affordable.”

Ruzic trained Hackbert and Connie Province at the same time. Province had never used an embroidery machine before, but Hackbert had.

“When we moved here from Illinois five years ago,” Hackbert said, “I set a goal for myself to learn to embroider by machine. So I was excited to take on this new challenge in a new place.

“While we rented in Sun City, I belonged to the Sew & Sew Club and was initiated to this skill on a Brother machine almost exactly like the Rip ’N’ Sew’s former Laura Ashley machine.

“Once we bought a home in [Sun City West], I quickly joined Rip ’N’ Sew and June Boyer certified me on that machine, too.”

“During the past two years the COVID pandemic kept me from doing much embroidery work, but now I am looking forward to doing much more,” Hackbert said.

She called the Meridian “amazing. It has so many wonderful features that I look forward to learning. I am especially excited about its digitization feature that will enable us to change artwork into a file that we can use to embroider the design.”

Ruzic is as excited about MEG as she is about the new machine.

Three or four new members have joined the machine embroidery group since Ruzic took over MEG in November, 2021. Most of them don’t have an embroidery machine at home, she said.

Any Rip ’N’ Sew member can join MEG’s monthly meetings. There is no additional fee to belong to MEG. Meetings include a brief business session, news about planned activities, projects and classes, and tips and tricks to improve members’ skills. Meetings end with a member show-and-tell about recently-completed projects. This provides additional information and inspiration.

“We do a project every other month,” Ruzic said. MEG co-chairmen with Ruzic are Barbara Brady and Diana Oliver.

MEG members recently began focusing on group projects that would benefit memory care facilities in the area. Sometimes various members work together to make machine-embroidered squares that are made into quilts or wall hangings.

Diana Oliver made a floral bouquet that featured a recent MEG project, embroidered lace butterflies. She fastened the butterflies to sticks and placed them in a vase. The bouquet was given to Agape, a Scottsdale memory care facility for seniors. Oliver’s grandson Dakota Perry is Agape’s manager and caretaker.

MEG members are encouraged to suggest other similar centers that would benefit from the group’s donations.

Ruzic said the group tries to keep its projects in Sun City West, but it’s not required.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

'Party Airbnb,' Serenity Scottsdale, causing uproar in community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - So-called "party Airbnbs" are popping up in more neighborhoods, including in Scottsdale, and some residents aren’t too happy to see or hear them. We've contacted the host of this particular Airbnb rental causing an uproar, and are waiting to hear back. Rentals range from $900 to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Celebrate National Thrift Store Day with discounts at Goodwill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for new clothes at an affordable price? Now is the time to shop. Goodwill stores across Central and Northern Arizona are celebrating National Thrift Store Day by giving a 25% discount off clothing now through Friday, Aug. 19. The demand for secondhand apparel has grown...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sun City woman billed $1,700 to deliver a $500 patio set

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --Lori Ankrom recently downsized to a Sun City condo, and one of the first things she wanted to do was bring the inside out by buying new patio furniture. “We wanted to use that as another room,” Lori told On Your Side as she pointed to her front patio. “The patio would be a room where we could hang out, read and drink coffee.”
SUN CITY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Village at Prasada gets two new restaurants

SimonCRE, a national commercial real estate development and acquisition firm, has released that it has signed two more restaurants, Lou Malnati’s and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, to be added to the Street Fare at Alexandria. Located in the upcoming retail center Village at Prasada, this restaurant hub is centrally located to provide Surprise residents with indoor and outdoor eating opportunities with immense walkability, offering the open-air retail experience that many shoppers want today.
SURPRISE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Sun City West, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
AZFamily

Smart 14-year-old boy great with pets and with a kind soul is looking for his family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. “I’m going to say hi to the Great Dane,” Liam said as he got a tour of What Dogs Want Academy in Phoenix. That is one of his favorite dog breeds, but there were just too many to say hi to when we stopped by to learn the ropes with trainer and owner Stefanie Strackbein. He says dogs relax him and can comfort us when we are having a bad day.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Sniffspot’ offers Arizona homeowners’ backyards to pet owners

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As many Arizonans find ways to cut back on spending amid record inflation, others are trying to find creative ways to bring in money. Side hustles often mean being a ride-share driver, or delivering food, but a new service called Sniffspot allows people to rent out their backyard to other people’s dogs. It operates like an Airbnb. Users look up their area to see how many hosts are available. Homeowners can then rent out someone’s backyard by the hour. In the Phoenix area, there are about 50 hosts charging about $15 bucks an hour per dog.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewing#The Rip#Teaching Machine#Rip N Sew#Machine Embroidery Group#Baby Lock Meridian#The Sew Sew Club
fox10phoenix.com

Short-term rental in Scottsdale causing uproar in community

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Short-term rentals are popping up in more neighborhoods, including in Scottsdale, and some residents aren’t too happy to see or hear them. We've contacted the host of this particular rental causing an uproar, and are waiting to hear back. Rentals range from $900 to $3,500 a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

C|303 breaks ground on mile-long Phase 1 along Loop 303

Phoenix-based real estate development firm Merit Partners, along with First Industrial Realty Trust and Diamond Realty Investments, have broken ground on Phase One of C|303, a Class A modern industrial logistics park situated in the heart of metro Phoenix’s Loop 303 industrial corridor. At build-out, the project will occupy one full mile of Loop 303 frontage.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Trees down in Buckeye, dust storm hits Gilbert, Queen Creek

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Strong winds and heavy rain in parts of the West Valley and the East Valley got blowing dust as it turned into a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday. Homeowners in Buckeye saw trees knocked down as the storms hit their neighborhood hard in the late afternoon. Some streets were completely blocked. Neighborhoods in Surprise saw rain after seeing some dust roll in just before 4 p.m. An area just west of Litchfield Park received half an inch of rain in just 30 minutes. Just after 6 p.m., a dust storm moved in from the south and hit Queen Creek and the Gilbert areas.
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?

The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Ashley
outsidetheboxmom.com

3 Dangerous Pests Homeowners in Phoenix Should Be Aware Of

Are you unsure how to get rid of pests in your home? Have you tried all of the available methods and are still hesitant? Pests are a problem for almost all homeowners. Luckily, this article provides a solution for pest control on your property. However, if you’re a beginner, finding...
InMaricopa

Arizona Woman’s search for biological father ends in disappointment

Editors note: This story refers to a previous story, first published in the March edition of InMaricopa, earlier this year. Read the previous storyhere. For Maricopa resident Dawn Houle, a bid to learn more about her family tree recently came to an unceremonious conclusion: She located her biological father and reached out to him, only to be turned away.
MARICOPA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (8/17/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Elderly woman found dead in canal after walking away from East Valley care center

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after an elderly woman who walked away from a Gilbert memory care center was later found dead in a canal. Last Monday, Aug. 8, the staff at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center called Gilbert police when they couldn’t find a resident. Ina Jenkins, 88, had last been seen around 6 a.m. that morning and was believed to have left on foot.
GILBERT, AZ
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
913
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy