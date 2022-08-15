Pride 29, the upcoming LGBTQA+ pride event in Twentynine Palms, wants you to get involved. The organization, in association with Rediscover 29, will be holding a mixer tomorrow night (August 17) for anyone interested in joining the planning committee or generally interested in the event. You will also be able to learn about sponsorship opportunities at this event. The mixer starts at 5 p.m. and is hosted by Grnd Sqrl, located at 73475 Twentynine Palms Highway.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO