z1077fm.com
AUGUST 17 HI-DESERT WATER DISTRICT ROUNDUP
This afternoon in Yucca Valley, directors at the Hi-Desert Water District will convene for the water agency’s regularly scheduled 4 p.m. meeting. (Wednesday, August 17, 2022). While in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District meets in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Following the dispatch of routine items on...
z1077fm.com
FOOD DISTRIBUTION IN YUCCA VALLEY FRIDAY
The Desert Hills Presbyterian Church have a limited amount of Stater Brothers gift cards they will be giving away to residents who reserve them on Thursday from 9AM to 11AM – you can call Pastor Wayne Morrow at 760-365-6331 during this two hour period to reserve a gift card on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those who call before 9AM or after 11AM will not be considered.
z1077fm.com
FIRE FIGHTERS TO BE RECOGNIZED AT TONIGHT’S MORONGO VALLEY CSD MEETING
The Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors meets tonight in regular session. At the meeting, Fire Chief James Brakebill will recognize the exemplary work of a few Morongo Valley Fire Fighters. The board will also receive reports from the Community Relations Committee, the General Manager Recruitment Ad Hoc Committee, the Morongo Valley Sports League and more. Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held in person at Covington Park, 11207 Ocotillo St in Morongo Valley.
z1077fm.com
PRIDE 29 PLANNING MEETING WEDNESDAY
Pride 29, the upcoming LGBTQA+ pride event in Twentynine Palms, wants you to get involved. The organization, in association with Rediscover 29, will be holding a mixer tomorrow night (August 17) for anyone interested in joining the planning committee or generally interested in the event. You will also be able to learn about sponsorship opportunities at this event. The mixer starts at 5 p.m. and is hosted by Grnd Sqrl, located at 73475 Twentynine Palms Highway.
z1077fm.com
MAJORITY OF YUCCA VALLEY AND 29 PALMS COUNCIL SEATS RUNNING UNOPPOSED
Five of six incumbents on the Yucca Valley Town Council and Twentynine Palms City Council are running unopposed for reelection in the upcoming November 8, general election. After conducting a nomination period in accordance with the California Elections Code, the following have declared and qualified their candidacy:. For Yucca Valley...
z1077fm.com
YUCCA VALLEY TOWN COUNCIL HEARS PUBLIC INPUT FOR PICKLEBALLS, MURALS
In a lengthy meeting, the Town Council approved plans to resurface a tennis court at Jacobs Park into a pickleball court, remove the mural regulations from the sign ordinance, and approve an investment contract with Chandler Asset Management Company. The Community Center was packed at last night’s meeting as the...
iebusinessdaily.com
Master-planned community in Menifee gets started
Ground has been broken on a 330-acre master-planned community in Menifee. Legado, which broke ground this month, will feature 1,000 homes and multiple recreational spaces, including walking paths with exercise stations, play spaces, a pool and recreation center and a 13-acre park, according to a statement. “Legado will be a...
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on Hesperia Road [Victorville, CA]
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near Coad Road on August 14th. Officers received the report near Coad Road, just south of Green Tree Blvd. According to police, a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus sedan collided head-on under unknown circumstances. Emergency crews then worked to extricate at least two people from the wreckage.
Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person
A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today. Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk
Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Officers throw birthday surprise for boy after his birthday money was stolen
FONTANA, Calif. - Police officers in Fontana threw a birthday surprise for a young boy after the money for his seventh birthday party was stolen from his mom's car. Back on Aug. 10, officers were called to the Fontana Aquatics Park to investigate a vehicle robbery. There, they met Patricia who'd taken her 6-year-old son David for swimming lessons. When they returned to their car after their lessons, Patricia discovered that her purse, wallet, ID cards, credit cards and cash were all taken.
Man suspected of killing Hemet woman, dumping body in San Diego County
Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of Melanie Conroy of Hemet.
police1.com
Calif. police arrest dozens in major anti-gang operation
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — San Bernardino police arrested more than 40 people and recovered several firearms in a gang sweep operation at multiple locations throughout the city on Friday. More than 80 officers from neighboring agencies including Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments and the San...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Indio Neighbors Take Down Serial Mail Thieves
-+ “I literally said to my husband ‘Get in the car. We’re going to Target!’”. A trip to target turns into a high speed car chase, and puts an end to a weeks-long manhunt. For days – residents in South Indio had been the victim of several mailbox thefts. One victim saying she was hit multiple times.
Bronco Fire prompts SigAlert in Cajon Pass
A brush fire burning in the Cajon Pass prompted a SigAlert along the highway Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The Bronco Fire had burned about 20 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, though by about 5:30 p.m., that number had been updated to under 100 acres and 20% containment. The No. 3, 4 […]
z1077fm.com
RENT INCREASES CAPPED STATEWIDE BUT EXEMPTIONS EXIST
Renters make up almost 40% of County residents and a statewide bill passed in January has been giving protection against unregulated rent increases and unjust evictions. Assembly Bill 1482 caps rent increases statewide at 5%, with an added percentage based on inflation – for a maximum increase of 10% per year. With inflation in California nearly double what it was last year – that means as of August 1st – all regions in the state now qualify for the maximum increase.
vvng.com
15-year old with loaded gun arrested in old town Victorville, mother also cited
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 15-year-old was arrested after he was found with a loaded handgun in old town Victorville and his mother was also cited for Parental Accountability, officials said. It happened on August 14, 2022, at about 3:54 pm, at the corner of C and Seventh Streets.
foxla.com
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
