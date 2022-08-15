ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

The Ryan Report - Aug. 14, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday talking to Eagle Mine’s External Affairs Manager, Matt Johnson. Eagle Mine is an underground, high-grade nickel and copper mine located in western Marquette County. Because of the emphasis on electric vehicle production, there’s extra interest right now in nickel...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today hits Blackrocks Brewery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today hits the road to check out a popular Marquette brewery. Andy Langlois, co-owner and “brewsician” of Blackrocks Brewery, reflects on his year and business and talks about the site’s new expansion. Steve Farr, the brewery’s “pirate of propaganda” stumped the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Negaunee Elks hosting Bean Bag Brawl this Saturday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Elks Lodge is gearing up for the 2022 Bean Bag Brawl on Saturday, August 20. The bean bag tournament will raise money to support Negaunee High School scholarships and the local veteran’s fund. Competitive teams will have to bring their own bean bags...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

HarborFest to return to Marquette, Aug. 26-27

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of summer is nearly here. And there’s no better way to end the summer than with food, beverages, music and fun for the whole family. HarborFest is on August 26 and August 27.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s newest author holds book signing for first novel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s newest published author is still a high school senior. Liam Ulland-Joy is a senior at MSHS. He’s published the first novel called ‘Forsaken City.’ Tuesday, Ulland-Joy held a book signing for ‘Forsaken City’ at the Presque Isle Pavilion. It’s...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

City of Marquette announces Annual Art Award winners

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 25th Annual Art Awards, presented by the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8. Located at 128 W. Washington St., the award show will be held in the Masonic Building’s Red Room. The Arts and Culture Center says the event is free and open to the public with a “Marquette Formal” suggested dress code.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Independent movie filmed at 3 Florence historic buildings

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - An independent movie filmed in Florence; Wisconsin is preparing for its premiere next month. Salty Earth Pictures is a non-profit production organization, and it is prepared to release its eighth movie, named “Stand in the Gap.”. It was filmed at three historic buildings in Florence....
FLORENCE, WI
WLUC

Sunflowers in peak bloom at Hall Farms

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer wraps up, so does the sunflower season. Teressa Hall of Hall Farms in Rock says these are your last few days to catch the flowers in full bloom. Hall explains what to expect from a visit to the farm and gives you tips for taking home the blooms.
ROCK, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today hits the UP State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s day two of the U.P. State Fair. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the midway for a look at Tuesday’s setup. But first, elephant ears. The fair has 28 rides this year. Tia and Elizabeth try to find what’s...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

More foster parents needed across Upper Michigan

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Centers is looking for more foster families in Upper Michigan. The Regional Resource Team said in the near future, it will need more foster homes to meet the demand for foster children. The recent loss of homes is due in part...
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Classic Cars on Third coming this Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Street in Marquette will soon be packed with cars for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third.” This Saturday, August 20, more than 100 vehicles are expected to line up for display. All proceeds from the show will go to the Marquette Women’s...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Bark River teen crowned UP State Fair Queen

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Day 1 of the U.P. State Fair crowned a new queen. Kassey Labadie of Bark River talks about the tradition of the fair’s pageant. Earlier Tuesday morning, Delta County Chamber of Commerce’s Vickie Micheau details Tuesday’s schedule. Watch your TV6 News for continued...
BARK RIVER, MI
WLUC

2022 UP State Fair begins

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

First cannabis growing facility in Marquette to hold launch party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Coast Cultivation products are exclusively sold at The Fire Station Cannabis Company locations. It is the first growing facility in Marquette and will be holding a launch party Saturday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is run...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

2022 UP State Fair continues with family fun, agriculture

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fun, 4-H and funnel cakes are only some of the attractions coming to the U.P. this week. The U.P. State Fair is on in Escanaba. Attendees can expect to find a petting zoo, carnival rides and live entertainment the rest of the week. The fair will also feature themed days, such as Honored Citizens Day on Thursday and Ladies’ Day on Friday.
ESCANABA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Marquette Cancels Thursday’s ‘Music On Third’ Due To Rain

Due to the projected weather forecast of rain and thunderstorms, Music on Third for Thursday, August 18 is canceled. There is no makeup date for this event, however, the remaining Music on Third event is still scheduled to take place on September 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on North Third Street.
MARQUETTE, MI

