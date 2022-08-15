Read full article on original website
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Aug. 14, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday talking to Eagle Mine’s External Affairs Manager, Matt Johnson. Eagle Mine is an underground, high-grade nickel and copper mine located in western Marquette County. Because of the emphasis on electric vehicle production, there’s extra interest right now in nickel...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits Blackrocks Brewery
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today hits the road to check out a popular Marquette brewery. Andy Langlois, co-owner and “brewsician” of Blackrocks Brewery, reflects on his year and business and talks about the site’s new expansion. Steve Farr, the brewery’s “pirate of propaganda” stumped the...
WLUC
Negaunee Elks hosting Bean Bag Brawl this Saturday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Elks Lodge is gearing up for the 2022 Bean Bag Brawl on Saturday, August 20. The bean bag tournament will raise money to support Negaunee High School scholarships and the local veteran’s fund. Competitive teams will have to bring their own bean bags...
WLUC
HarborFest to return to Marquette, Aug. 26-27
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of summer is nearly here. And there’s no better way to end the summer than with food, beverages, music and fun for the whole family. HarborFest is on August 26 and August 27.
WLUC
Marquette’s newest author holds book signing for first novel
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s newest published author is still a high school senior. Liam Ulland-Joy is a senior at MSHS. He’s published the first novel called ‘Forsaken City.’ Tuesday, Ulland-Joy held a book signing for ‘Forsaken City’ at the Presque Isle Pavilion. It’s...
WLUC
City of Marquette announces Annual Art Award winners
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 25th Annual Art Awards, presented by the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8. Located at 128 W. Washington St., the award show will be held in the Masonic Building’s Red Room. The Arts and Culture Center says the event is free and open to the public with a “Marquette Formal” suggested dress code.
WLUC
Independent movie filmed at 3 Florence historic buildings
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - An independent movie filmed in Florence; Wisconsin is preparing for its premiere next month. Salty Earth Pictures is a non-profit production organization, and it is prepared to release its eighth movie, named “Stand in the Gap.”. It was filmed at three historic buildings in Florence....
WLUC
Sunflowers in peak bloom at Hall Farms
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer wraps up, so does the sunflower season. Teressa Hall of Hall Farms in Rock says these are your last few days to catch the flowers in full bloom. Hall explains what to expect from a visit to the farm and gives you tips for taking home the blooms.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits the UP State Fair
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s day two of the U.P. State Fair. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the midway for a look at Tuesday’s setup. But first, elephant ears. The fair has 28 rides this year. Tia and Elizabeth try to find what’s...
WLUC
More foster parents needed across Upper Michigan
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Centers is looking for more foster families in Upper Michigan. The Regional Resource Team said in the near future, it will need more foster homes to meet the demand for foster children. The recent loss of homes is due in part...
WLUC
Classic Cars on Third coming this Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Street in Marquette will soon be packed with cars for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third.” This Saturday, August 20, more than 100 vehicles are expected to line up for display. All proceeds from the show will go to the Marquette Women’s...
WLUC
Bark River teen crowned UP State Fair Queen
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Day 1 of the U.P. State Fair crowned a new queen. Kassey Labadie of Bark River talks about the tradition of the fair’s pageant. Earlier Tuesday morning, Delta County Chamber of Commerce’s Vickie Micheau details Tuesday’s schedule. Watch your TV6 News for continued...
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair begins
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
WLUC
First cannabis growing facility in Marquette to hold launch party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Coast Cultivation products are exclusively sold at The Fire Station Cannabis Company locations. It is the first growing facility in Marquette and will be holding a launch party Saturday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is run...
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair continues with family fun, agriculture
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fun, 4-H and funnel cakes are only some of the attractions coming to the U.P. this week. The U.P. State Fair is on in Escanaba. Attendees can expect to find a petting zoo, carnival rides and live entertainment the rest of the week. The fair will also feature themed days, such as Honored Citizens Day on Thursday and Ladies’ Day on Friday.
WLUC
Republic Township celebrating ‘Retro Days of Republic’ this weekend
REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic Township is celebrating summer with a new weekend full of events and a theme set to take you back in time. They’re calling it ‘Retro Days of Republic’ and the theme this year is the 1960′s. Three full days of...
Controversial land deal critical to future of Marquette, NMU Foundation says
A controversial land deal involving 23 acres of a former hospital near downtown Marquette is not only legal, but critical to the future of the region, officials with the Northern Michigan University Foundation said in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. The letter is a response to a...
WLUC
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore receives inaugural ParkVentures grant to purchase accessible fishing dock
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan recently received a ParkVentures grant from the National Park Foundation (NPF) to purchase an accessible fishing dock for Grand Sable Lake. ParkVentures is a new NPF program that provides grants for programs and activities that engage historically excluded communities through...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Cancels Thursday’s ‘Music On Third’ Due To Rain
Due to the projected weather forecast of rain and thunderstorms, Music on Third for Thursday, August 18 is canceled. There is no makeup date for this event, however, the remaining Music on Third event is still scheduled to take place on September 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on North Third Street.
