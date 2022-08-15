ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fun, 4-H and funnel cakes are only some of the attractions coming to the U.P. this week. The U.P. State Fair is on in Escanaba. Attendees can expect to find a petting zoo, carnival rides and live entertainment the rest of the week. The fair will also feature themed days, such as Honored Citizens Day on Thursday and Ladies’ Day on Friday.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO