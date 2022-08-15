Miami update: 4-star freshman RB TreVonte’ Citizen has ‘significant’ injury. News on others

Impressive four-star Miami freshman running back Tre’Vonte Citizen, one of the biggest gets and surprises for the Hurricanes on national signing day, sustained a ‘significant’ injury Saturday night at the Hurricanes’ first fall scrimmage, coach Mario Cristobal confirmed Monday after practice.

Citizen was not at Monday’s practice.

Also missing: freshman receiver Isaiah Horton, who Cristobal said is expected back in “three to four days.’’

“TreVonte’ is a little bit more significant and we’re continuing to assess and evaluate,’’ the coach said. “It’s going to require some time and we’ll give a full description of it when it’s time. But it’s significant. We saw that.’’

Multiple recruiting sites reported both players as injured during Saturday night’s closed scrimmage on campus, with Citizen’s believed to be a knee injury (lower body, per Rivals.com’s CanesCounty), though Cristobal did not specify.

Cristobal was also asked about an ambulance seen on the practice field Monday after media viewing.

“Everything is precautionary,’’ he said. “We don’t suspect any serious injury in practice today.’’

The 6-1, 221-pound Citizen’s powerful physique and thick, muscular legs stood out during UM’s opening week of fall camp and he had been battling to be part of the tailback rotation. He was expected to contribute early.

Citizen was rated the nation’s No. 2 tailback in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and No. 8 by 247Sports and surprised most when he chose the Hurricanes over the Florida Gators, LSU and Auburn.

The fall-camp rotation has been led by third-year sophomore Jaylan Knighton and Ole Miss third-year sophomore transfer Henry Parrish. The 6-0, 240-pound sophomore Thaddius Franklin also has looked good in camp and could use his large frame to help in goal-line situations.

Talented third-year sophomore Don Chaney Jr. is getting more action after major knee surgery early last fall.

“He gets after it,’’ UM coach Cristobal recently said of Citizen. “There’s no backing down in that guy. That guy is tough. He’s physical. That’s no skinny dude.’’

Citizen graduated from Lake Charles Prep in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and told the Miami Herald after he signed that “what actually sold me was Coach Cristobal and [running backs coach] Kevin Smith, how they have things set to their standards and how they want everything to back at the U.’’

Isaiah Horton

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (16) catches a pass during practice drills at Greentree Practice Field at the University of Miami in Coral Gables on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Horton, who was a four/three-star prospect, is listed by UM as 6-3 and 205 pounds. He was rated the No. 39 wide receiver in the country and No. 8 player in Tennessee by ESPN and the No. 49 receiver by 247Sports.

Horton is from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and graduated from Oakland High. He helped the Patriots put together an undefeated, state championship-winning season in 2020 and led Oakland with 34 catches for 643 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games as a junior, and added 59 rushing yards on three carries.

As a senior, Horton had 34 catches for 643 yards and seven touchdowns.

Horton also played some defensive back and had 18 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss and four interceptions going into his senior season.

▪ Left offensive tackle Zion Nelson, recuperating from knee surgery to get loose cartilage cleaned out, still hasn’t returned. The good news is Nelson was seen at practice without a brace on the sideline last Thursday during Alum Day. “Zion is close,’’ Cristobal said. He added that tight end Will Mallory, somewhat limited in practice while rehabbing from labrum surgery, is “right there, right at the cusp as well.’’

▪ Defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte missed practice Monday. Cristobal said he’d be back Tuesday.

▪ Kam Kinchens said he got “banged up a little” (foot) early in the scrimmage but said he was fine and practiced fully Monday.