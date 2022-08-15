Read full article on original website
county17.com
Sheridan sheriff: 2 men reportedly involved in Fox Park break-in now in Campbell jail
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday that that two men law enforcement say were involved in a break-in that was reported Aug. 10 near Fox Park in Gillette were delivered Tuesday to Campbell County Detention Center after spending time in Sheridan’s jail.
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Incumbent Loses: Shelly Duncan Beaten By Lingle’s Scott Smith In Goshen County.
Lingle man Scott Smith defeated incumbent Rep. Shelley Duncan in the Republican Primary for the state House district representing Goshen County. Smith won by about 250 vote leads, with 1,794 votes to Duncan's 1,546, according to preliminary results from the Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pro-life Legislators, Group Ask To Defend Wyoming Trigger Ban, Say AG Hasn’t Done Enough
Saying the state isn't representing the pro-life argument fully in a lawsuit against its abortion ban, two state representatives and one anti-abortion organization have asked to join the lawsuit challenging the ban's legality. State Representatives Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and...
Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Suffers Third Degree Burns In Freak Barbecue Incident
The good news is Wyoming author C.J. Box didn't explode in a barbecue accident earlier this summer. The bad news is he did suffer third degree burns following the barbecue incident but he's mostly recovered. Box told Cowboy State...
capcity.news
Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
Missing in Utah: Search warrant executed on suspect in disappearance of Dylan Rounds
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – James Brenner’s property was raided by Nevada authorities. In June, the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office named Brenner a suspect in the disappearance of Dylan Rounds.The 19-year-old vanished on Memorial Day weekend and hasn’t been seen or heard from. “I knew it was going to happen,” said Candice Cooley, Dylan’s […]
county17.com
10-year-old boy airlifted to Denver following ATV crash on Iberlin Ranch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A boy was transported to a hospital in Casper and airlifted to a Denver hospital after he was in a crash of two ATV four-wheelers Aug. 12 in Campbell County, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. A 6-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy were both on ATVs...
oilcity.news
‘Blatantly untrue’ texts target Nethercott ahead of Wyoming primary
Competing secretary of state candidate Chuck Gray declines to comment on the accuracy of unsolicited attack-ad messages. Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days. The messages, sent just days before...
oilcity.news
Bull elk found poached in Wyoming’s Sybille Canyon; reward offered for information
CASPER, Wyo. — A bull elk was found poached along Wyoming Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34 near mile post 20.5, approximately two and a half miles west of the Sybille Wildlife Research facility,” Game and Fish said.
cowboystatedaily.com
13 Votes Separate Candidates In Eastern Wyoming Race; Only Election To Get Recount
Thirteen votes were all that separated State Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, and challenger Allen Slagle in their Republican primary race for the State House Tuesday night, with Slagle pulling out a narrow, 13-vote victory. The election was so close in House...
capcity.news
Local law enforcement participating in national impaired driving campaign through Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Both the Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that they would be participating through Labor Day with law enforcement agencies across Wyoming for an annual campaign to prevent impaired driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, a program...
cowboystatedaily.com
Red Wave Targets Incumbent Legislators In Wyoming Primary — Many Get Capsized
Many incumbent Wyoming legislators had a target on their back in this year's primary election, advancing to the general election, in some cases, only by the skin of their teeth, if at all. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said he...
2022 Unofficial Laramie County and Wyoming Primary Election Results
Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Wyoming for the state's 2022 primary election. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee at 4 p.m. issued this statement on local voting so far today:. Laramie County, WY - Primary Election turnout as of 4 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022. A total of 10,637 voters...
cowboystatedaily.com
Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers
A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
cowboystatedaily.com
Candidate Profile: Chuck Gray For Wyoming Secretary Of State
State Rep. Chuck Gray's passion for politics is undeniable. As one of the youngest members of the State Legislature, the Casper lawmaker has chosen political public service as a venue for where he would like to make a difference in society.
cowboystatedaily.com
No Albino Moose Lately In Wyoming But There Has Been An Albino Catfish And Albino Antelope
It could be an ethical quandary for hunters: If you had an albino critter in your sights, would you pull the trigger?. So long as the hunter has a valid tag and the species is in season, there's no regulation against...
Sheridan Media
North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results
Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won't be officially decided until...
