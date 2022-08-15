ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
State
Maryland State
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Crook County, WY
State
Wyoming State
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Author C.J. Box Suffers Third Degree Burns In Freak Barbecue Incident

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyoming author C.J. Box didn’t explode in a barbecue accident earlier this summer. The bad news is he did suffer third degree burns following the barbecue incident but he’s mostly recovered. Box told Cowboy State...
capcity.news

Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
CASPER, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havre De Grace
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Search warrant executed on suspect in disappearance of Dylan Rounds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – James Brenner’s property was raided by Nevada authorities. In June, the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office named Brenner a suspect in the disappearance of Dylan Rounds.The 19-year-old vanished on Memorial Day weekend and hasn’t been seen or heard from. “I knew it was going to happen,” said Candice Cooley, Dylan’s […]
oilcity.news

‘Blatantly untrue’ texts target Nethercott ahead of Wyoming primary

Competing secretary of state candidate Chuck Gray declines to comment on the accuracy of unsolicited attack-ad messages. Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days. The messages, sent just days before...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Bull elk found poached in Wyoming’s Sybille Canyon; reward offered for information

CASPER, Wyo. — A bull elk was found poached along Wyoming Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34 near mile post 20.5, approximately two and a half miles west of the Sybille Wildlife Research facility,” Game and Fish said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cowboystatedaily.com

Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
cowboystatedaily.com

Candidate Profile: Chuck Gray For Wyoming Secretary Of State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Chuck Gray’s passion for politics is undeniable. As one of the youngest members of the State Legislature, the Casper lawmaker has chosen political public service as a venue for where he would like to make a difference in society.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results

Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy