Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a monthBeth TorresBronx, NY
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New JerseyTravel MavenWoodbridge Township, NJ
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Related
Wiredpr News
New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
FDNY invests in new generator to keep Bronx fire engine powered 24/7
After receiving more than $1 million for a generator, the FDNY has announced that Engine 89 in Throggs Neck will be powered around the clock.
Video: Watch dolphins play with kayakers in the Hudson River
While Rockaway Beach is dealing with its share of shark sightings, over in the Hudson River, boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders are being treated to magical dolphin sightings. A video of one such dolphin encounter that a kayaker in the Hudson recorded this week has gone viral. In the video, a...
wabcradio.com
Hochul Not Budging on Congestion Pricing
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul won’t budge on her congestion pricing plan for New York City. On Monday, Hochul in a press conference said the long-delayed toll to drive into Manhattan’s central business district is crucial to cutting car traffic and combating climate change. She boosted the fee for motorists entering Manhattan below 60th Street as a way to fund upgrades to the cash-strapped Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s aging mass transit system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
jcitytimes.com
Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening
Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
NYC carpenters union will hire 65 apprentices; here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City carpenters union in partnership with the state will start a recruitment effort next month in search of 65 apprentices for a variety of positions. From Sept. 14, 2022 through Aug. 9, 2023, the search will be for 25 carpenter apprentices in...
LIRR unveils 1st section of new express lane track from Merillion Avenue to Garden City
The third track is part of the LIRR Main Line Expansion Project which will allow express trains to glide right through the congestion that builds in Nassau County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
We paid for it but can’t use it. That’s not fair. | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. What does Deal, a shore town just north of Asbury Park, have in common with...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
Thrillist
JetBlue Just Suspended 17 Routes from Newark, Here's the List
Newark airport will soon have fewer JetBlue planes flying off its grounds. JetBlue Airways announced a huge schedule change over the weekend, which involves 37 route cuts across the country. Among those, 17 of the route cancellations affect Newark Liberty International. The NYC-area airport, together with Fort Lauderdale International, is one of the two airports that was majorly affected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trash complaints pile up under Adams
In the first six months of the year, 311 complaints about trash on sidewalks and streets rose more than 36 percent compared to the same period last year, when Bill de Blasio was still in charge.
Race for governor in NY: Zeldin agrees to debate Hochul in NYC
Zeldin has already accepted a debate invitation from CBS2.
NBC New York
Mystery Billionaire Saves Renowned Central Park Restaurant From Closure: Reports
A well-known Central Park restaurant was supposedly set to close its doors for good, but has been saved by a mystery billionaire, according to reports. A secret donor has swooped in with a $6 million offer to save the beloved Loeb Boathouse, which was slated to close in October. Operator Dean Poll previously said he had no choice but to shut down because of the skyrocketing costs of labor and goods, with all 163 employees at the restaurant set to be laid off.
therealdeal.com
Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment
The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Clarkson Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 160 Clarkson Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Ephraim Heimfield, the structure yields 116 residences and 58 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
bkreader.com
It’s Become ‘Virtually Impossible’ to Find Street Parking in New York City
A spike in car ownership, dining sheds and the comeback of alternate-side parking are making it tougher than ever to find spaces. As car ownership in New York City surges, parking spaces dwindle. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Now more than ever, New York City car owners watching “Seinfeld” on Netflix […]...
Hewlett residents rally against proposed development of temple in residential area
Five Towns residents are fighting against the proposed development of a temple on a single-family zoned property in Hewlett.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Comments / 0