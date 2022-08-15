ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Wiredpr News

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Hochul Not Budging on Congestion Pricing

NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul won’t budge on her congestion pricing plan for New York City. On Monday, Hochul in a press conference said the long-delayed toll to drive into Manhattan’s central business district is crucial to cutting car traffic and combating climate change. She boosted the fee for motorists entering Manhattan below 60th Street as a way to fund upgrades to the cash-strapped Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s aging mass transit system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'

NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

JetBlue Just Suspended 17 Routes from Newark, Here's the List

Newark airport will soon have fewer JetBlue planes flying off its grounds. JetBlue Airways announced a huge schedule change over the weekend, which involves 37 route cuts across the country. Among those, 17 of the route cancellations affect Newark Liberty International. The NYC-area airport, together with Fort Lauderdale International, is one of the two airports that was majorly affected.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Mystery Billionaire Saves Renowned Central Park Restaurant From Closure: Reports

A well-known Central Park restaurant was supposedly set to close its doors for good, but has been saved by a mystery billionaire, according to reports. A secret donor has swooped in with a $6 million offer to save the beloved Loeb Boathouse, which was slated to close in October. Operator Dean Poll previously said he had no choice but to shut down because of the skyrocketing costs of labor and goods, with all 163 employees at the restaurant set to be laid off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment

The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
MAHWAH, NJ
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Clarkson Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 160 Clarkson Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Ephraim Heimfield, the structure yields 116 residences and 58 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

