WIBW
Gunshot victim taken to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the incident, which occurred near Southwest 10th Ave. & Southwest Oakley Ave. just before 1 a.m. Thursday Aug. 18. The incident...
Kansas City man accused of shooting juvenile in back after confrontation
Prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man after he allegedly shot a juvenile in the back after a confrontation.
2 people hurt in central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in central Topeka. It happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwest 10th Avenue. The two were sent to the hospital by ambulance. Topeka Police said they have non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
WIBW
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
WIBW
One hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, near SW 10th Ave. and Oakley. Officers said they found one person with a gunshot wound....
WIBW
Topeka man already arrested for burglary attempts to run, gives fake name
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who was arrested after multiple burglaries attempted to run from officers after they had already arrested him and gave them a false name. Around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Topeka Police Department says officials were called to the 400 block of NE Arter Ave. with reports of a home burglary.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after hitting, knocking woman’s tooth out
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man remains behind bars after he allegedly knocked a woman’s tooth out when he hit her. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
WIBW
Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
Man killed in shooting Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas
One man has died after a shooting Sunday night near 13th Street and Ray Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.
WIBW
Officials believe two missing girls may be together
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say they now have reason to believe that two missing girls may be together. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Riley Co. Police Department says it is believed that missing 15-year-old Trinity may be with a missing runaway girl from the Manhattan area. RCPD said the...
WIBW
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rushed to the hospital via life flight after a motorcycle accident on Fort Riley Blvd. The Riley County Police Department says a female motorcycle driver, later identified as Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, was rushed to the hospital via life-flight after her motorcycle rear-ended a 2008 Honday Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
WIBW
Motorcycle accident hospitalizes driver in Kansas City
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle accident left one person in the hospital in Kansas City on Wednesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the I-35 ramp at Southwest Blvd. in Kansas City with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Manhattan woman taken to hospital for head wound after man pushes her down
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was taken to the hospital for a head wound after a man allegedly pushed her down according to police. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers were called to the 1400 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of aggravated battery.
KC man charged for firing weapon into vehicle, injuring passenger
A 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing felony charges for allegedly firing a weapon from one vehicle into another and injuring a passenger.
WIBW
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
Shootings in Emporia not related, police say
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two separate shootings in Emporia appear to be unrelated, according to the Emporia Police Department. On Aug. 6, police responded to the intersection of 1st Street and Market after a residence at 202 E. 1st St. was hit by gunfire. A victim said he heard shots being fired between midnight and 2 […]
kcur.org
Kansas City Police won't respond to calls as retaliation against DeValkenaere verdict, lawsuit says
In the early morning hours of July 15, Daniel Fox heard a loud noise coming from his neighbor’s house on 53rd and Rockhill Road. When he went outside to investigate, he discovered someone had kicked in the door. Fearful for his family’s safety — he has two small children...
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with 2 crimes after allegedly firing gun at residence
A Lawrence man has been charged in Douglas County District Court with aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a weapon after allegedly firing a gun at a residence. The man, Onyema Lawrence Anyanwu, 34, is facing one felony count of discharging a firearm at a dwelling with a person inside and one felony count of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to charging documents.
WIBW
Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has filed a lawsuit against the state over continued police funding issues, saying the city will have to increase taxes to pay for any increased funding of the police department. Since the 1950s, the State of Missouri has required that...
WIBW
Airborne car attempting to miss semi sends 2 to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lenexa women recovered in an Emporia hospital yesterday after their car went airborne attempting to miss a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 about a mile east of K-130 with reports of an injury accident.
